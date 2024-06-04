 See music memorabilia from Phoenix concert promoter Danny Zelisko | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

11 photos of Phoenix concert promoter Danny Zelisko’s memorabilia exhibit

You've got two more nights to some of legendary Phoenix concert promoter Danny Zelisko's epic music memorabilia collection.
June 4, 2024
See decades of Danny Zelisko's music memorabilia at Walter Studios.
See decades of Danny Zelisko's music memorabilia at Walter Studios. Mike Bengoechea

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $5,000. This money directly supports the journalism Phoenix New Times produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$5,000
$2,700
Share this:
Danny Zelisko recently marked 50 years in the concert promotion business. As you may imagine, the Phoenix music legend has amassed a significant memorabilia collection over the years, a tiny portion of which is currently on display at Walter Studios, 747 W. Roosevelt St., in central Phoenix.

"I am thrilled to share this collection with the public," Zelisko said in a statement. "It's been an incredible journey, and this exhibit is a way to celebrate not just my career, but the fans, artists, and everyone who has been part of these amazing experiences."

The exhibit, which includes guitars, albums, photos, all-access passes, posters and even a Beach Boys-signed surfboard, can be seen Tuesday and Wednesday night from 5 to 9 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

“Hosting this gallery to showcase Danny’s immense impact on the music scene here in Phoenix is a true honor,” Kirk Strawn, founder and president of Walter, said in a statement. “Walter Studios is so thankful for his 50-years of work to continually attract top artists to the Valley which allows venues like ours to platform artists and bring our community together through the power of arts and music.”

Here's a look at what's on display.
click to enlarge
Danny Zelisko, left, and Kirk Strawn of Walter Productions.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
A signed Iggy Pop poster.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
A surfboard signed by The Beach Boys.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Checking out the goods.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
A KISS cutout.
Mike Bengoechea
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour, including Phoenix concert

Just Announced

Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour, including Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Watch legendary band Nirvana perform at The Mason Jar in Phoenix in 1990

History & Nostalgia

Watch legendary band Nirvana perform at The Mason Jar in Phoenix in 1990

By Jennifer Goldberg
Jennifer Lopez cancels entire tour, including Phoenix concert

Touring Artists

Jennifer Lopez cancels entire tour, including Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Rainbow Kitten Surprise announce Phoenix stop on upcoming tour

Just Announced

Rainbow Kitten Surprise announce Phoenix stop on upcoming tour

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation