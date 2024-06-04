11 photos of Phoenix concert promoter Danny Zelisko’s memorabilia exhibit

click to enlarge Danny Zelisko, left, and Kirk Strawn of Walter Productions. Mike Bengoechea

A signed Iggy Pop poster.

A surfboard signed by The Beach Boys.

Checking out the goods.

A KISS cutout.

Danny Zelisko recently marked 50 years in the concert promotion business. As you may imagine, the Phoenix music legend has amassed a significant memorabilia collection over the years, a tiny portion of which is currently on display at Walter Studios, 747 W. Roosevelt St., in central Phoenix."I am thrilled to share this collection with the public," Zelisko said in a statement. "It's been an incredible journey, and this exhibit is a way to celebrate not just my career, but the fans, artists, and everyone who has been part of these amazing experiences."The exhibit, which includes guitars, albums, photos, all-access passes, posters and even a Beach Boys-signed surfboard, can be seen Tuesday and Wednesday night from 5 to 9 p.m. There is no cost to attend.“Hosting this gallery to showcase Danny’s immense impact on the music scene here in Phoenix is a true honor,” Kirk Strawn, founder and president of Walter, said in a statement. “Walter Studios is so thankful for his 50-years of work to continually attract top artists to the Valley which allows venues like ours to platform artists and bring our community together through the power of arts and music.”Here's a look at what's on display.