Fundraisers try to save historic Bergies house from demolition in Gilbert



“We’ll continue to push it and we’ll continue to do that fundraising until we absolutely can’t do it anymore,” she says.

click to enlarge HD South President and CEO Denise Lopez approached Wags Capital about saving the historic home that formerly housed Bergies Coffee. Sara Crocker

click to enlarge The Clares built their home and sheet metal shop in Gilbert after relocating from Clarkdale, Arizona. It is one of a handful of buildings more than 100 years old that are still standing in Gilbert. HD South

What is the Clare House?

click to enlarge The Clare House, formerly home to Bergies Coffee Roast House, may face demolition if advocates don't meet their fundraising goals. Sara Crocker

What’s happening with the land?

click to enlarge A rendering of what Bottled Blonde will look like in downtown Gilbert. Dalke Design Group

‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone’

The developer has pledged to contribute approximately $10,000, Lopez says, which it would otherwise spend tearing the building down.