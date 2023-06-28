Thousands sign petition opposing plans for Bottled Blonde in downtown Gilbert

Bottled Blonde — a bustling party destination, pizzeria and beer garden that opened in Old Town Scottsdale in 2014 — has since opened four other locations around the country. The concept's owners, Les and Diane Corieri of Evening Entertainment Group, announced plans to build a two-story restaurant and bar in Gilbert's Heritage District on June 21.
“We’re honored to bring Bottled Blonde to the East Valley, and have been looking for just the right space in downtown Gilbert for several years now," Les Corieri said in a press release. “It’s the perfect mix of fun, paired with a modern experience that Bottled Blonde was designed for."
As details of the plans for Bottled Blonde spread, some residents questioned if the sports bar and restaurant that transitions into a nightclub featuring bottle service fits the area. The plans would mean the demolition of a 1918 cottage to make way for the new, two-story location.
"If Bottled Blonde is allowed to open its doors in downtown Gilbert, it will fundamentally alter the character and atmosphere of our beloved town," the petition reads. "Gilbert has prided itself on being a family-friendly community, attracting residents seeking a peaceful and secure environment to raise their families. Allowing a bar of this nature to establish itself in the heart of our town will send a message that Gilbert is willing to sacrifice its values and jeopardize the well-being of its residents for the sake of commercial gain."
One resident who signed that petition is Mary Strong. She's lived in Gilbert since 2007. At that time, one of her neighbors was a farm and the downtown area, about 20 minutes from her house, was home to Oregano's and then Bergies Coffee Roast House. The tiny cafe closed in late 2022.
Strong said the evolution of the downtown area has been largely positive, but the news of Bottled Blonde left her feeling "disheartened."
"To think that something like that can go in and we don’t have any say in it at all," she said.
Bye bye Bergies
The town of Gilbert noted in a statement on June 22 that it has not yet received any "formal submittals" for the proposed Bottled Blonde. A representative for Bottled Blonde declined to comment.
"The Town of Gilbert did not own this land and has no jurisdiction over private land sales. The proposed use by the property owner would be allowed through the current Heritage Village Center zoning under Gilbert’s Land Development Code," according to the town's statement.
The cottage on that land, built in 1918, is not a registered historic place. It was sold in December 2022 to WagsCap, a Utah-based company that Bottled Blonde owners Les and Diane Corieri are partnering with on the Gilbert location. This Bottled Blonde is intended to be a "custom-built two-story space crowned with a retractable-rooftop patio," according to a press release.
Along with signing their names, some opponents voiced concerns through comments in the petition's "reasons for signing" section.
"The destruction of the historic property that was home to Bergies is sad enough without it being replaced by a steel and glass nightclub," Bri Voorhees commented.
Any proposal for a new building has to go through a public review process and is then approved or denied by the Redevelopment Commission, which oversees the Heritage District. The commission's decision can be appealed to the Town Council, Gilbert spokesperson Jennifer Harrison said in an email to Phoenix New Times.
"The Town Council shall have the authority to uphold, modify or reverse design review-related decisions of the Redevelopment Commission," she wrote.
Bottled Blonde would be neighbors with Whiskey Row
Strong, who often goes out with her husband to the Heritage District for drinks at the White Rabbit speakeasy or to the farmers market on Saturdays with their two children, said the area already offers plenty of bars and nightlife.
The once sleepy community has grown into a nightlife district, picking up nicknames like "mini Old Town" and "mature Mill Avenue" and attracting bachelorette parties and birthday celebrants who live nearby or are looking for an alternative to other Valley nightlife districts.
“You have to have a super specific aesthetic to get into clubs out in Old Town and here it’s a lot more chill. Down here is easier, closer, less expensive and has a good vibe," Alexie Malone told New Times while outside of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.
Bottled Blonde would share the same block as Whiskey Row, a rowdy spot that often has a line to enter. Several commenters on the online petition were concerned that adding another large bar would make Heritage District similar to other nightlife areas in the Valley and diminish the family-friendly nature of the town.
"Gilbert is a place of family, connection and quality restaurants and business establishments," Ashley Watts commented on the petition. "Gilbert does not need to be a replica of Mill Avenue, Scottsdale or any of the high-traffic party areas."
Other commenters raised concerns about safety.
"I don’t want obnoxious noise and possible nefarious behavior for those neighbors and for when I hang out over there," Katrina Johnson commented.
The statement from the town maintains it will work to ensure the area stays safe.
"The Gilbert Police Department will provide input to help enhance the safety and security of any new or existing business in the Heritage District," the town said.
Strong wants to get more information from the town and Evening Entertainment Group.
“I think the larger concern is really the location," she said. “It’s already so congested and there’s already so many bars that I just don’t think the area can support it in a good way."