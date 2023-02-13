Support Us

Happy Birthday, Arizona! These Shops and Restaurants Offer a Taste of the Grand Canyon State

February 13, 2023 6:30AM

Sphinx Date Co. offers a uniquely Arizona taste.
Most think of February 14 as Valentine’s Day. But, it is also Arizona Statehood Day, which celebrates the date in 1912 when President William Howard Taft signed the proclamation that took Arizona from territory to state status, making it the 48th and last of the contiguous states admitted to the union.

However, unlike the day's other holiday, all the wonders of the Grand Canyon State can be easily embraced and celebrated year-round as local shops and restaurants specialize in putting a bounty of Arizona wares front and center. From libations and snacks to elaborate cocktails and dishes, savor the flavor of Arizona at these 10 establishments.

Sphinx Date Co.

3039 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-941-2261
If you’re a date fan, this spot will be your Utopia. As the name indicates, Sphinx Date Co. has been a go-to for sweet and juicy Arizona dates procured directly from local farmers for more than 70 years. The Scottsdale shop also offers much more. The small, festive shop is a hub for other homegrown goods such as grains and beans from the Gila River Indian Reservation’s Ramona Farms, Hayden Flour Mill pizza flour and polenta, and salsa from Sting ‘N’ Linger. Put your selections in a gift basket along with a bottle of Arizona wine or a few cans of Arizona beer for a friend, client, or yourself.

Arcadia Premium

5618 East Thomas Road, #100
602-464-9000
This cozy Arcadia-area shop carries a huge inventory of local products from cheese and charcuterie to chocolates and craft beer. Rare finds like Arizona Sake and Chateau Tumbleweed wine grace shelves alongside petite bottles of hot sauce from Cutino Sauce and mixers from Iconic Cocktail Co. Don’t forget to check out the freezer for Tamale Store treats. Arcadia Premium also delivers within the Arcadia and Scottsdale areas for as little as $5.


click to enlarge
Lamb and pork chops at Arcadia Meat Market in Phoenix.
Chris Malloy

Arcadia Meat Market

3950 East Indian School Road, #130
602-595-4310
This local butcher is known for its whole animal butchery where every cut of meat and poultry is hand-cut and prepared onsite. Arcadia Meat Market prides itself on keeping an inventory of 100 percent grass-fed, free-range beef, pork, and lamb, all of which is humanely harvested one animal at a time and much of which is raised in Arizona. Tomahawks, short ribs, tri-tips, and 18 cuts of chicken fill the cases along with an array of sausages stuffed with jalapenos, cheese, and other accouterments. Non-meat eaters can shop for local wine, beer, tortillas, salsas, honey, and wares from Noble Bread.


click to enlarge
ODV Wines carries an impressive Arizona wine selection that covers well-known houses Callaghan Vineyards and Dos Cabezas WineWorks as well as up-and-comers like Vino Stache Winery.
Georgann Yara

ODV Wines

1325 West University Drive, Tempe
602-376-9021
Pastry chef Tracy Dempsey opened her boutique shop ODV Wines adjacent to her kitchen, where she churns out sweet and savory treats for Valley restaurants including FnB and The Market by Jennifer’s. Here, she flaunts an impressive Arizona wine selection that covers well-known houses Callaghan Vineyards and Dos Cabezas WineWorks as well as up-and-comers Vino Stache Winery and Four Tails Vineyard. Her cakes, bars, and house-made ice creams fill the freezer and chiller, while locally-roasted coffee beans from Derek Sips and Ernest & Humble Co., Carranza Honey Farms honey, and chocolate bars from Carolina’s and StoneGrindz have spots in nooks throughout the shop.


D’Vine Gourmet

72 South San Marcos Place, #4, Chandler
480-275-5320
Want to gift the best of the Grand Canyon State to someone? Head to this Chandler shop for a custom basket or box filled with everything Arizona. Three dozen local brands spanning food, home decor, and accessories are primed for packing. Build your own gift basket with Cider Corps cider, Kettle Heroes popcorn, Hayden Flour Mills crackers, Nutsack mixed nuts, SanTan Brewery beer, Cerreta Candy Company treats, and Queen Creek Olive Mill oils and condiments. D'Vine Gourmet co-owner Andrew McCreery is a sommelier so he’s got a nice wine lineup boasting several Arizona wineries, too.


click to enlarge
The design vibe at Valentine is midcentury modern meet desert chic.
Allison Young

Valentine

4130 North Seventh Avenue
602-612-2961
Who uses foraged Arizona pine cones and tips to craft a pine liqueur that will be one of five ingredients in a cocktail? The Valentine team, that’s who. It’s just one example of the lengths the restaurant goes to in order to maintain its affinity and loyalty to Arizona’s gifts of nature. Nearly every dish on the dinner and brunch menu upholds this mission, from the Rovey Farms grass-fed beef and Two Wash Ranch eggs that unite in the steak & eggs brunch dish to the famous Sonoran wheat soft pretzel that’s served with a piece of local honeycomb on the side. The heavy cream used in its seasonal eggnog hails from Superstition Farms and Tohono O’odham squash is the vital component in the life-changing squash latte.


click to enlarge
Offerings from Charleen Badman at FnB.
Debby Wolvos

FnB

7125 East Fifth Avenue, #31, Scottsdale
480-284-4777
When James Beard Award-winning chef and FnB co-owner Charleen Badman took the humble leek to royalty by lovingly braising the mild allium and finishing it with a blanket of mozzarella, mustard, breadcrumbs, and a sunny-side-up egg, she cemented her place as the ultimate veggie whisperer. Badman’s magic is on full display at her Scottsdale restaurant with a seasonal menu that can change weekly, depending on what’s available from local farmers like McClendon’s Select and Blue Sky Organic Farms. Business partner Pavle Milic is responsible for the solid Arizona presence on the wine list. In fact, in the restaurant’s early years, and when the Arizona wine industry was still in its infancy and had its share of naysayers, Milic had a method of trying to persuade skeptics: He handed them a glass of local vino he claimed was poured by mistake and, rather than dumping it, asked if they would like to have it for free. Now, Arizona wines have taken off, and the restaurant continues to celebrate.

Merkin Vineyards

7133 East Stetson Drive, #105, Scottsdale
480-912-1027
This Old Town Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant is the result of Tool lead singer, winemaker, and Arizona resident Maynard James Keenan’s passion project and side gig. His Merkin Vineyards and Caduceus Cellars labels aren’t the only yields from the Arizona terroir present at his tasting room, however. Arizona tepary beans are used to make the restaurant’s Native Hummus, and produce grown in his family’s greenhouses, gardens, and orchards are used in the in-house gelati and sorbet, and desserts like the wood oven cobbler.

click to enlarge
Kai offers a fine-dining take on Arizona's local flavors.
Chris Malloy

Kai

5594 West Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler
602-385-5777
The signature restaurant at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass not only pays tribute to Arizona’s local tribes, it embraces them with impeccable Native American and Southwest-inspired cuisine such as grilled tenderloin of tribal buffalo accompanied by smoked corn puree, cholla buds, chorizo, scarlet runner bean chile, and saguaro blossom syrup. Kai chef de cuisine Drew Anderson incorporates the essence of the Pima and Maricopa tribes with ingredients sourced from local purveyors and Native Seeds/SEARCH, a foundation dedicated to preserving ancient lines of Native American seeds.

Adventurous Stills

2125 East Fifth Street,#102, Tempe
480-292-8770
This small-batch distillery tucked in an industrial plaza near the Tempe Marketplace flaunts grain-to-bottle spirits all made onsite. The majority of grains are Arizona-grown and hail from Casa Grande, the Verde Valley, Queen Creek, and the Four Corners region, where much of the corn is sourced. Also, spent grains are given to local ranchers, who feed them to their livestock. No colors or flavors are added so the true Arizona flavor can shine in Adventurous Stills' Lost Dutchman Rye Whiskey, Peralta Bourbon, and Picket Post Vodka made from local durum wheat and corn.
Georgann Yara is a freelance writer and former newspaper reporter who's also a proud equal opportunity eater. She loves all things Arizona, including the professional sports teams that continue to break her heart. Food, cocktails and cats dominate her IG.
Contact: Georgann Yara

