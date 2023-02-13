Happy Birthday, Arizona! These Shops and Restaurants Offer a Taste of the Grand Canyon State

However, unlike the day's other holiday, all the wonders of the Grand Canyon State can be easily embraced and celebrated year-round as local shops and restaurants specialize in putting a bounty of Arizona wares front and center. From libations and snacks to elaborate cocktails and dishes, savor the flavor of Arizona at these 10 establishments.
Sphinx Date Co.3039 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-941-2261If you’re a date fan, this spot will be your Utopia. As the name indicates, Sphinx Date Co. has been a go-to for sweet and juicy Arizona dates procured directly from local farmers for more than 70 years. The Scottsdale shop also offers much more. The small, festive shop is a hub for other homegrown goods such as grains and beans from the Gila River Indian Reservation’s Ramona Farms, Hayden Flour Mill pizza flour and polenta, and salsa from Sting ‘N’ Linger. Put your selections in a gift basket along with a bottle of Arizona wine or a few cans of Arizona beer for a friend, client, or yourself.
Arcadia Premium
5618 East Thomas Road, #100
602-464-9000 This cozy Arcadia-area shop carries a huge inventory of local products from cheese and charcuterie to chocolates and craft beer. Rare finds like Arizona Sake and Chateau Tumbleweed wine grace shelves alongside petite bottles of hot sauce from Cutino Sauce and mixers from Iconic Cocktail Co. Don’t forget to check out the freezer for Tamale Store treats. Arcadia Premium also delivers within the Arcadia and Scottsdale areas for as little as $5.
Arcadia Meat Market
3950 East Indian School Road, #130
602-595-4310This local butcher is known for its whole animal butchery where every cut of meat and poultry is hand-cut and prepared onsite. Arcadia Meat Market prides itself on keeping an inventory of 100 percent grass-fed, free-range beef, pork, and lamb, all of which is humanely harvested one animal at a time and much of which is raised in Arizona. Tomahawks, short ribs, tri-tips, and 18 cuts of chicken fill the cases along with an array of sausages stuffed with jalapenos, cheese, and other accouterments. Non-meat eaters can shop for local wine, beer, tortillas, salsas, honey, and wares from Noble Bread.
ODV Wines
1325 West University Drive, Tempe
602-376-9021 Pastry chef Tracy Dempsey opened her boutique shop ODV Wines adjacent to her kitchen, where she churns out sweet and savory treats for Valley restaurants including FnB and The Market by Jennifer’s. Here, she flaunts an impressive Arizona wine selection that covers well-known houses Callaghan Vineyards and Dos Cabezas WineWorks as well as up-and-comers Vino Stache Winery and Four Tails Vineyard. Her cakes, bars, and house-made ice creams fill the freezer and chiller, while locally-roasted coffee beans from Derek Sips and Ernest & Humble Co., Carranza Honey Farms honey, and chocolate bars from Carolina’s and StoneGrindz have spots in nooks throughout the shop.
D’Vine Gourmet
72 South San Marcos Place, #4, Chandler
480-275-5320 Want to gift the best of the Grand Canyon State to someone? Head to this Chandler shop for a custom basket or box filled with everything Arizona. Three dozen local brands spanning food, home decor, and accessories are primed for packing. Build your own gift basket with Cider Corps cider, Kettle Heroes popcorn, Hayden Flour Mills crackers, Nutsack mixed nuts, SanTan Brewery beer, Cerreta Candy Company treats, and Queen Creek Olive Mill oils and condiments. D'Vine Gourmet co-owner Andrew McCreery is a sommelier so he’s got a nice wine lineup boasting several Arizona wineries, too.
Valentine
4130 North Seventh Avenue
602-612-2961 Who uses foraged Arizona pine cones and tips to craft a pine liqueur that will be one of five ingredients in a cocktail? The Valentine team, that’s who. It’s just one example of the lengths the restaurant goes to in order to maintain its affinity and loyalty to Arizona’s gifts of nature. Nearly every dish on the dinner and brunch menu upholds this mission, from the Rovey Farms grass-fed beef and Two Wash Ranch eggs that unite in the steak & eggs brunch dish to the famous Sonoran wheat soft pretzel that’s served with a piece of local honeycomb on the side. The heavy cream used in its seasonal eggnog hails from Superstition Farms and Tohono O’odham squash is the vital component in the life-changing squash latte.
FnB7125 East Fifth Avenue, #31, Scottsdale
480-284-4777 When James Beard Award-winning chef and FnB co-owner Charleen Badman took the humble leek to royalty by lovingly braising the mild allium and finishing it with a blanket of mozzarella, mustard, breadcrumbs, and a sunny-side-up egg, she cemented her place as the ultimate veggie whisperer. Badman’s magic is on full display at her Scottsdale restaurant with a seasonal menu that can change weekly, depending on what’s available from local farmers like McClendon’s Select and Blue Sky Organic Farms. Business partner Pavle Milic is responsible for the solid Arizona presence on the wine list. In fact, in the restaurant’s early years, and when the Arizona wine industry was still in its infancy and had its share of naysayers, Milic had a method of trying to persuade skeptics: He handed them a glass of local vino he claimed was poured by mistake and, rather than dumping it, asked if they would like to have it for free. Now, Arizona wines have taken off, and the restaurant continues to celebrate.
Merkin Vineyards
7133 East Stetson Drive, #105, Scottsdale
480-912-1027 This Old Town Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant is the result of Tool lead singer, winemaker, and Arizona resident Maynard James Keenan’s passion project and side gig. His Merkin Vineyards and Caduceus Cellars labels aren’t the only yields from the Arizona terroir present at his tasting room, however. Arizona tepary beans are used to make the restaurant’s Native Hummus, and produce grown in his family’s greenhouses, gardens, and orchards are used in the in-house gelati and sorbet, and desserts like the wood oven cobbler.
Kai5594 West Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler
602-385-5777 The signature restaurant at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass not only pays tribute to Arizona’s local tribes, it embraces them with impeccable Native American and Southwest-inspired cuisine such as grilled tenderloin of tribal buffalo accompanied by smoked corn puree, cholla buds, chorizo, scarlet runner bean chile, and saguaro blossom syrup. Kai chef de cuisine Drew Anderson incorporates the essence of the Pima and Maricopa tribes with ingredients sourced from local purveyors and Native Seeds/SEARCH, a foundation dedicated to preserving ancient lines of Native American seeds.
Adventurous Stills
2125 East Fifth Street,#102, Tempe
480-292-8770 This small-batch distillery tucked in an industrial plaza near the Tempe Marketplace flaunts grain-to-bottle spirits all made onsite. The majority of grains are Arizona-grown and hail from Casa Grande, the Verde Valley, Queen Creek, and the Four Corners region, where much of the corn is sourced. Also, spent grains are given to local ranchers, who feed them to their livestock. No colors or flavors are added so the true Arizona flavor can shine in Adventurous Stills' Lost Dutchman Rye Whiskey, Peralta Bourbon, and Picket Post Vodka made from local durum wheat and corn.