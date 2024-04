10 great Phoenix sports bars to catch the big game

click to enlarge Zipps is a classic choice for catching the game. Jacob Tyler Dunn Zipps Sports Grill

201 E. Jefferson St.

288 E. Greenway Pkwy. #103

Despite the Arizona Coyotes' recent departure, Phoenix is a major sports town. We’ve got our own local teams to cheer on, plus major events such as the Super Bowl and March Madness have made the Valley their home over recent years.And sure, it’s fun to go to the game. But tickets can be tricky to come by and sometimes a cold beer and a good meal is a better way to fill up as you cheer on your team. Here are 10 great metro Phoenix sports bars perfect for posting up near a TV, cold beer in hand.When it comes to sports bars in the Valley, Zipps is a classic. The first location opened in 1995 and over the last three decades, this local chain has expanded to include neighborhood bars all over the metro area. Each bar is filled with TVs and adoring fans. Zipps is famous for its Golden Wings, so plan to cheer on your team with a basket of the sweet and spicy morsels. There’s also nachos, mozzarella sticks, chips and guac and pretzels with beer cheese for when the excitement of the game works up your appetite. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers was already known and loved as a Valley destination to watch sports. But the local chain solidified its status as one of the very best places to catch a game when it opened a location inside Chase Field in 2022. The bar and restaurant has an open awning where fans can look out over the diamond as the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field. For baseball fans, it’s a pretty special experience. But any of the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations around town make for a great spot to catch the game. Pair one of the giant, juciy burgers with your pick from the massive beer list which includes international, domestic and local craft options.With locations in Tempe, Gilbert and the Arcadia area, The Porch is a whole lot of fun. Suiting its name, these neighborhood hangouts each feature large outdoor areas stung with twinkle lights. Inside, there are tons of TVs perfect for catching the game. The menu includes bar classics such as chicken wings and burgers but also offers rice bowls, pasta dishes and salads. If you want to catch the game with a group of friends, order either of the two sampler options for a little taste of everything. For any early games or pre-gaming fun, the Porch also offers weekend brunch.What better place to be a sports fan than at a sportsbook where you can place bets, watch multiple games on big screens all around the space and order pizza and a beer? The FanDuel Sportsbook is a uniquely sports-centric destination in the heart of downtown designed for serious sports fans. If you are going to a Suns game, you can enter the stadium straight through the sportsbook, making it the perfect place to pregame. Non-ticket holders are welcome to grab a seat near any of the giant screens for beer and sports betting.In February, the Highland Avenue location of Half Moon Sports Grill closed. But its sister restaurant on Greenway Parkway in north Phoenix is still going strong. This sports-centered spot serves burgers, wings, salads, sandwiches and wraps all from its TV screen-filled dining area. Grab a stool at the bar, get comfy in the lounge or snag a spot by the pool table. Make sure to check the daily specials that rotate throughout the week including taco Tuesday and fish Friday.