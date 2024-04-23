 Top Phoenix sports bars: Where to watch Suns, NBA Playoffs | Phoenix New Times
10 great Phoenix sports bars to catch the big game

Looking to watch the Suns this week? How about the NFL Draft? These 10 Valley sports bars are a winning choice.
April 23, 2024
Phoenix is filled with great spots to catch the game including Backyard at Desert Ridge.
Despite the Arizona Coyotes' recent departure, Phoenix is a major sports town. We’ve got our own local teams to cheer on, plus major events such as the Super Bowl and March Madness have made the Valley their home over recent years.

And sure, it’s fun to go to the game. But tickets can be tricky to come by and sometimes a cold beer and a good meal is a better way to fill up as you cheer on your team. Here are 10 great metro Phoenix sports bars perfect for posting up near a TV, cold beer in hand.

Zipps is a classic choice for catching the game.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Zipps Sports Grill

Multiple locations
When it comes to sports bars in the Valley, Zipps is a classic. The first location opened in 1995 and over the last three decades, this local chain has expanded to include neighborhood bars all over the metro area. Each bar is filled with TVs and adoring fans. Zipps is famous for its Golden Wings, so plan to cheer on your team with a basket of the sweet and spicy morsels. There’s also nachos, mozzarella sticks, chips and guac and pretzels with beer cheese for when the excitement of the game works up your appetite.

Watch the game with the field in the background at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers inside Chase Field.
Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

Multiple locations
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers was already known and loved as a Valley destination to watch sports. But the local chain solidified its status as one of the very best places to catch a game when it opened a location inside Chase Field in 2022. The bar and restaurant has an open awning where fans can look out over the diamond as the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field. For baseball fans, it’s a pretty special experience. But any of the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations around town make for a great spot to catch the game. Pair one of the giant, juciy burgers with your pick from the massive beer list which includes international, domestic and local craft options.

Catch an early game or pregame with brunch at The Porch.
The Porch

The Porch

Multiple locations
With locations in Tempe, Gilbert and the Arcadia area, The Porch is a whole lot of fun. Suiting its name, these neighborhood hangouts each feature large outdoor areas stung with twinkle lights. Inside, there are tons of TVs perfect for catching the game. The menu includes bar classics such as chicken wings and burgers but also offers rice bowls, pasta dishes and salads. If you want to catch the game with a group of friends, order either of the two sampler options for a little taste of everything. For any early games or pre-gaming fun, the Porch also offers weekend brunch.

The FanDuel Sportsbook at Footprint Center is the perfect spot for serious sports fans.
File photo by James Franks / Cronkite News

FanDuel Sportsbook

201 E. Jefferson St.
What better place to be a sports fan than at a sportsbook where you can place bets, watch multiple games on big screens all around the space and order pizza and a beer? The FanDuel Sportsbook is a uniquely sports-centric destination in the heart of downtown designed for serious sports fans. If you are going to a Suns game, you can enter the stadium straight through the sportsbook, making it the perfect place to pregame. Non-ticket holders are welcome to grab a seat near any of the giant screens for beer and sports betting.

Head over to Half Moon Sports Grill for a plate of wings and a cold beer to watch the game.
Chad Ulam Photography

Half Moon Sports Grill

288 E. Greenway Pkwy. #103
In February, the Highland Avenue location of Half Moon Sports Grill closed. But its sister restaurant on Greenway Parkway in north Phoenix is still going strong. This sports-centered spot serves burgers, wings, salads, sandwiches and wraps all from its TV screen-filled dining area. Grab a stool at the bar, get comfy in the lounge or snag a spot by the pool table. Make sure to check the daily specials that rotate throughout the week including taco Tuesday and fish Friday.
Fate Brewing Co. has locations in Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix.
Lauren Cusimano

Fate Brewing Co.

4445 N. Seventh St.
Fate Brewing Co. landed in Phoenix in May 2023, adding a central spot to its lineup of locations in Tempe and Scottsdale. The brewer built this space, located just off the Grand Canal Trail, from the ground up. The bar is encircled by TVs overhead and opens out to the dog-friendly patio. That space and the interior perimeter likewise boast screens to ensure you don’t miss a play. And, you’ll be well fed and watered at Fate. Grab a pint of their Hatch Chile Gatos – a golden ale infused with the mild bite of roasted chiles – and the Grape Escape pizza, a pie topped with garlic oil, mozzarella, roasted grapes, goat cheese and a balsamic glaze.
Pedal Haus Brewery is Tempe's hub for Arizona State University sports.
Sara Crocker

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S. Mill Ave., #102, Tempe
The Tempe location of Pedal Haus Brewery is a perennial spot to watch Arizona State University sports, as well as the pros. When the beer maker moved its brewing operations to a new facility in Chandler, the Mill Avenue spot got a facelift that added more dining room seating and televisions, among other upgrades. The patio, which is one of the largest in Tempe, offers a biergarten-like vibe with no shortage of screens to catch the game.
The dining, and viewing, space at Backyard at Desert Ridge.
Sara Crocker

Backyard at Desert Ridge

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
Backyard at Desert Ridge is a newcomer to the area which opened in March. The idea for the al fresco-style bar and restaurant is simple – create the vibe of a great backyard barbecue, but bigger. Backyard is massive by every measure. Its 8,000 square feet boast four 18-by-10-foot LED screens that can air up to 32 games simultaneously. There are two bars, a stage for live entertainment and countless clusters of patio-style seating perfect to gather around with friends over a pitcher of beer and an order of sticky pork ribs or nachos.

The Park at O.H.S.O. Brewery

335 N. Gilbert Rd., Gilbert
The massive outdoor space at O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery’s downtown Gilbert location is technically a neighborhood park, but it’s also Phoenix New Times’ Best Beer Garden. While we’ve seen some packed parks in our day, this one takes the cake, with a massive theater-like screen for airing sports and movies, a dog run and an arcade area. Grab one of the Adirondack chairs on the lawn or reserve one of the cabanas that flank The Park for your group – each is shaded and has seating and TVs for your own private viewing party.
Lookout Tavern served burritos with french fries and smiles at the Flying Burrito Festival in 2019. The north Phoenix tavern sports shareable snacks, a full bar and lots of screens.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Lookout Tavern

830 E. Greenway Parkway, #100
The north Phoenix outpost is often bustling with events from trivia and bingo to watch parties for UFC and boxing. During the NFL season, Lookout Tavern is a space for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. The bar also boasts nightlife and a weekend party brunch featuring shareable cocktails, but it’s hard to beat for catching a game. Lookout has a wall of TVs in the dining room and some 50 screens scattered around the rest of the restaurant, bar and its two patios. On the menu, you’ll find shareable snacks such as sliders, loaded fries and flatbreads, along with a full bar.
