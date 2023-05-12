Fate Brewing Co. expands with new Phoenix brewpub

Fate started 11 years ago in North Scottsdale. It didn't take long before popularity rose and the company moved to a larger space in South Scottsdale. As demand grew, Fate did as well, and in 2019, the brewery opened another location in Tempe.
“We put a lot of time and effort into the small details to make sure our guests can count on Fate as a place to kick back and spend time with people they enjoy,” owner Steve Ellefson says.
“Our Phoenix location will feature a seamless indoor-outdoor layout, a family-friendly atmosphere, as well as an expansive, and pet-friendly, gaming patio," Ellefson says.
Ellefson says many aspects that customers know and love from Fate's other locations will remain the same. The company saw an opportunity to expand to an area that is quickly developing and couldn't pass it up, he says.
"As with our other two locations, our main goal was to create a comfortable environment where people can relax, sip our beers, and gather to celebrate the better things in life,” Ellefson says.
"As far as lunch and dinner options go, we have a wide variety of menu items, including chicken tinga tacos, smashed burgers, crispy crust pizzas, and several gluten-free and vegetarian options,” Ellefson says.
When asked what makes Fate stand out among the host of excellent Valley breweries, Ellefson says they all share the same passion, but Fate's secret weapon is their incredible brewer, Adam Schmeichel.
“He has continually brewed unique and unexpected flavors, while still honoring the demand for crowd favorites like Hatch Chile Gatos or Candy Bar Milk Stout which played a huge role in exposing the Fate name," Ellefson says.
Fate brews some unconventional beers but also offers classic flavors such as the crowd-favorite Fateful IPA which has notes of honey and citrus.
"If beer isn’t your thing, we also offer signature craft cocktails and wine, as well as mocktails for the kiddos," Ellefson says.
Fate Brewing Co.4445 N. Seventh Street
fatebrewing.com
480-656-9100