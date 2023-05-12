Fate Brewing Co. expands with new Phoenix brewpub

click to enlarge An interior look at Fate's brewhouse where the brewing magic happens. Steve Ellefson

click to enlarge Fate Brewing Co. has locations in Scottsdale, Tempe, and now, Phoenix. Lauren Cusimano

"As far as lunch and dinner options go, we have a wide variety of menu items, including chicken tinga tacos, smashed burgers, crispy crust pizzas, and several gluten-free and vegetarian options,” Ellefson says.

Fate Brewing Co. 4445 N. Seventh Street

fatebrewing.com

480-656-9100

With its latest expansion, Valley favorite Fate Brewing Co. is bringing its popular pints to central Phoenix.Fate started 11 years ago in North Scottsdale. It didn't take long before popularity rose and the company moved to a larger space in South Scottsdale. As demand grew, Fate did as well, and in 2019, the brewery opened another location in Tempe.“We put a lot of time and effort into the small details to make sure our guests can count on Fate as a place to kick back and spend time with people they enjoy,” owner Steve Ellefson says.Fate is expanding once again, opening its newest location in Phoenix along Seventh Street right off the Grand Canal Trail, a popular spot for biking and dog walking.“Our Phoenix location will feature a seamless indoor-outdoor layout, a family-friendly atmosphere, as well as an expansive, and pet-friendly, gaming patio," Ellefson says.Ellefson says many aspects that customers know and love from Fate's other locations will remain the same. The company saw an opportunity to expand to an area that is quickly developing and couldn't pass it up, he says."As with our other two locations, our main goal was to create a comfortable environment where people can relax, sip our beers, and gather to celebrate the better things in life,” Ellefson says.Fate will host a grand opening celebration on Monday, May 15th, where customers can enjoy live music, a little friendly competition in foosball and ping pong, a wide range of Fate beers on tap, and plenty of delicious dishes to choose from.When asked what makes Fate stand out among the host of excellent Valley breweries, Ellefson says they all share the same passion, but Fate's secret weapon is their incredible brewer, Adam Schmeichel.“He has continually brewed unique and unexpected flavors, while still honoring the demand for crowd favorites like Hatch Chile Gatos or Candy Bar Milk Stout which played a huge role in exposing the Fate name," Ellefson says.Fate brews some unconventional beers but also offers classic flavors such as the crowd-favorite Fateful IPA which has notes of honey and citrus."If beer isn’t your thing, we also offer signature craft cocktails and wine, as well as mocktails for the kiddos," Ellefson says.