Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

Fate Brewing Co. expands with new Phoenix brewpub

May 12, 2023 7:00AM

Fate's third location is opening soon in Phoenix along Seventh Street.
Fate's third location is opening soon in Phoenix along Seventh Street. Steve Ellefson
With its latest expansion, Valley favorite Fate Brewing Co. is bringing its popular pints to central Phoenix.

Fate started 11 years ago in North Scottsdale. It didn't take long before popularity rose and the company moved to a larger space in South Scottsdale. As demand grew, Fate did as well, and in 2019, the brewery opened another location in Tempe.

“We put a lot of time and effort into the small details to make sure our guests can count on Fate as a place to kick back and spend time with people they enjoy,” owner Steve Ellefson says. 

click to enlarge
An interior look at Fate's brewhouse where the brewing magic happens.
Steve Ellefson
Fate is expanding once again, opening its newest location in Phoenix along Seventh Street right off the Grand Canal Trail, a popular spot for biking and dog walking.

“Our Phoenix location will feature a seamless indoor-outdoor layout, a family-friendly atmosphere, as well as an expansive, and pet-friendly, gaming patio," Ellefson says.

Ellefson says many aspects that customers know and love from Fate's other locations will remain the same. The company saw an opportunity to expand to an area that is quickly developing and couldn't pass it up, he says.

"As with our other two locations, our main goal was to create a comfortable environment where people can relax, sip our beers, and gather to celebrate the better things in life,” Ellefson says.

click to enlarge
Fate Brewing Co. has locations in Scottsdale, Tempe, and now, Phoenix.
Lauren Cusimano
Fate will host a grand opening celebration on Monday, May 15th, where customers can enjoy live music, a little friendly competition in foosball and ping pong, a wide range of Fate beers on tap, and plenty of delicious dishes to choose from.

"As far as lunch and dinner options go, we have a wide variety of menu items, including chicken tinga tacos, smashed burgers, crispy crust pizzas, and several gluten-free and vegetarian options,” Ellefson says.

When asked what makes Fate stand out among the host of excellent Valley breweries, Ellefson says they all share the same passion, but Fate's secret weapon is their incredible brewer, Adam Schmeichel.

“He has continually brewed unique and unexpected flavors, while still honoring the demand for crowd favorites like Hatch Chile Gatos or Candy Bar Milk Stout which played a huge role in exposing the Fate name," Ellefson says.

Fate brews some unconventional beers but also offers classic flavors such as the crowd-favorite Fateful IPA which has notes of honey and citrus. 

"If beer isn’t your thing, we also offer signature craft cocktails and wine, as well as mocktails for the kiddos," Ellefson says.

Fate Brewing Co.

4445 N. Seventh Street
fatebrewing.com
480-656-9100
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tiffany Acosta is a freelance writer who writes about food, restaurants, travel, and people. She has worked for the Feminist Majority, Trill magazine, and Appen. She received her Associate's degree from Phoenix College and her Bachelor's degree from Hofstra University majoring in journalism with a minor in food studies. Tiffany is passionate about food, fashion, film, travel, and entertainment.
Contact: Tiffany Acosta

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation