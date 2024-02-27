‘Better version of your backyard’ to open at Desert Ridge in March

The massive indoor-outdoor concept Backyard at Desert Ridge is set to open on March 7.It’s the first Arizona location of what its creators describe as an "adult amusement bar and grill."
The concept comes from Scottsdale’s Evening Entertainment Group – the hospitality company best known locally for Bottled Blonde, Sandbar Mexican Grill and Bevvy. Desert Ridge is the third Backyard location, and the first outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
To create an al fresco feel, three of Backyard's four walls will open to the outdoors. The 8,000-square-foot space is chock full of entertainment with Pop-a-Shot and corn hole, four 18-by-10-foot LED screens that can air up to 32 games simultaneously and a stage ready to welcome bands and DJs.
“The Backyard concept at its heart is basically a better version of your backyard,” says EEG’s Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Bass.“It takes the energy and fun that EEG is known for and puts a different spin on it. It’s a little more relaxed and more casual.”
The group shared its plans to replace the former Sandbar in May 2023. EEG has spent $5 million to reimagine the bar.
Backyard at Desert RidgeOpens March 7
