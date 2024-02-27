 Bar and entertainment space Backyard at Desert Ridge to open in March | Phoenix New Times
‘Better version of your backyard’ to open at Desert Ridge in March

Expect fun, food and "al fresco vibes" at this new spot in north Phoenix.
February 27, 2024
At this Backyard, let someone else make the snacks.
The massive indoor-outdoor concept Backyard at Desert Ridge is set to open on March 7.It’s the first Arizona location of what its creators describe as an "adult amusement bar and grill."

The concept comes from Scottsdale’s Evening Entertainment Group – the hospitality company best known locally for Bottled Blonde, Sandbar Mexican Grill and Bevvy. Desert Ridge is the third Backyard location, and the first outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

To create an al fresco feel, three of Backyard's four walls will open to the outdoors. The 8,000-square-foot space is chock full of entertainment with Pop-a-Shot and corn hole, four 18-by-10-foot LED screens that can air up to 32 games simultaneously and a stage ready to welcome bands and DJs.

“The Backyard concept at its heart is basically a better version of your backyard,” says EEG’s Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Bass.“It takes the energy and fun that EEG is known for and puts a different spin on it. It’s a little more relaxed and more casual.”

click to enlarge People playing corn hole at Backyard at Desert Ridge.
Backyard at Desert Ridge will open on March 7. The massive indoor-outdoor space promises "al fresco vibes year-round."
The group shared its plans to replace the former Sandbar in May 2023. EEG has spent $5 million to reimagine the bar.

“We have history as a company being in the Desert Ridge Marketplace,” Bass says. “The space has been entirely transformed. Anybody that walks in will not recognize the place.”

Backyard will also be “very dog-friendly," Bass says. The team plans to open a dog park and offer a menu of food and "pup-tails" for your four-legged friends.

“When you talk about hanging out in your backyard… there’s something about your best four-legged friend being there with you,” Bass says.

For its human customers, the new spot will serve elevated bar food and comforting dishes, Bass says. Nachos, a short rib flatbread and a Southwestern Cobb salad are a few menu items the team is excited about.

Backyard's menu of elevated bar food was created by executive chef Chris Kight, formerly of Sedona’s award-winning Enchantment Resort and Caesars Entertainment.

“The core philosophy behind the menu is things you know, made better,” Bass says.

click to enlarge People drinking at Backyard at Desert Ridge.
Backyard at Desert Ridge will offer weekday happy hour, weekend brunch and bottle service in the evenings.
To drink, expect more than 40 beers, including a selection of hard-to-get craft brews for beer geeks, craft cocktails and bottle service. Despite that last offering, Bass says Backyard isn’t as nightlife-focused as some of the group’s other venues.

“It’s really more about a fun, casual environment,” he adds.

Backyard at Desert Ridge will be open daily, serving lunch, happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and weekend brunch.

Backyard at Desert Ridge

Opens March 7
21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
