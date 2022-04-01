Chase Field Will Serve Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

click to enlarge The addition of a Bourbon & Bones cocktail lounge will expand the options for baseball fans. Courtesy of Arizona Diamondbacks

It’s been a year since the Arizona Diamondbacks announced that the iconic Friday’s Front Row restaurant, which opened inside Chase Field in 1998, would be closing.“We were looking for a partner who would work with us to rethink the space and ensure a memorable and fun experience,” says Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall. “There was something about the venue that seemed perfect for a homegrown company to take up residence.”On March 28, the team announced that Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers,the popular sports bar concept that got its start in Scottsdale in 2011, would fill the space vacated by Friday's. Square One Concepts also plans to add what it describes as "a unique Bourbon & Bones cocktail lounge experience" after the summer opening.“We were proud of the fact that Square One Concepts is an Arizona-based company that has been successfully serving the valley for ten years,” says Hall, noting that Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has a welcoming neighborhood restaurant vibe, while Bourbon & Bones offers a contemporary, industrial-chic setting. “These two concepts together bring real meaning to offering something for everyone," he adds.Baseball fans will want to get out and grab a burger and beer at the earliest opportunity, because now through April 6, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is offering D-Backs opening-day tickets at each of its 12 locations in celebration of the announcement. In some cases, Hall says, there could be as many as 100 tickets available for lucky patrons leading up to the season opener against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, April 7, at 6:40 p.m.Hall says there are "zero" rules for participation or specific menu items that must be purchased, explaining that the giveaway is "an opportunity for Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers employees to celebrate the new partnership with their valued guests.”The Chase Field Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will mark the chain's 13th location in the Valley, while it will be the second location for Bourbon & Bones. The renovated space will comprise approximately 12,000 square feet, with a 2,500-square-foot suspended patio for guests to enjoy multiple floors of dining options, as well as a full-service bar area, an extensive menu, wall-to-wall TVs and a unique view of the game.Square One Concepts is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “For a while now, we’ve investigated the downtown Phoenix area for the best location to reach our fans,” says Square One founder and CEO S. Barrett Rinzler. “Make no mistake — we will deliver our complete ‘neighborhood burger joint’ restaurant experience to Chase Field, serving Diamondbacks fans as well as connecting with our downtown patrons seven days a week.”Rinzler hints that there may be a few new menu surprises at the upcoming location, including Stadium Char Dogs, complete with an MLB stadium view.Meanwhile, what are you waiting for? Go grab that burger and brewski; if you're lucky, your order will come with a ticket to America’s favorite pastime at Phoenix’s Chase Field!Hey, batter batter, swing!