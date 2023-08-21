Pedal Haus crafts a new chapter with added brewhouse, beers and bars

“It’s nice to have a little more elbow room and have a bigger brewing facility with more capacity,” says Pedal Haus founder Julian Wright, who upon seeing the brewhouse up and running recalled, “it made me feel like we’re a real brewery and not just a brewpub bootstrapping.”





Pedal Haus Brewery's brew team, from left, Derek "Doc" Osborne, Jon Chaney, Derek Hanson and Tim Caggiano. Sara Crocker

A look inside Pedal Haus’ new brewhouse

Pedal Haus Brewery's new facility in Chandler has doubled the brewers' capacity. Sara Crocker