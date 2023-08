Pedal Haus crafts a new chapter with added brewhouse, beers and bars

“It’s nice to have a little more elbow room and have a bigger brewing facility with more capacity,” says Pedal Haus founder Julian Wright, who upon seeing the brewhouse up and running recalled, “it made me feel like we’re a real brewery and not just a brewpub bootstrapping.”





click to enlarge Pedal Haus Brewery's brew team, from left, Derek "Doc" Osborne, Jon Chaney, Derek Hanson and Tim Caggiano. Sara Crocker

A look inside Pedal Haus’ new brewhouse

click to enlarge Pedal Haus Brewery's new facility in Chandler has doubled the brewers' capacity. Sara Crocker

When Pedal Haus Brewery debuts its renovated Tempe space later this month, perhaps the most notable change will be that the brewhouse itself is gone. Head Brewer Derek “Doc” Osborne and his team moved to a warehouse that previously was a custom wheel shop in Chandler and began brewing there last December.The move allowed Pedal Haus to double the amount of beer it can make and manage the thirst of its growing taproom empire that includes locations in Tempe, Chandler and downtown Phoenix.The company also hasforthcoming locations in Phoenix Sky Harbor'sTerminal 4, downtown Mesa and at the Chandler brewing facility.In addition to giving Pedal Haus more room to brew, Osborne says the new facility has allowed them to implement more eco-friendly approaches.“Sustainability, bicycles and dogs are our things – we give a shit about that,” he says.The move provided the opportunity to map out an automated facility that uses less water and energy through creating a more efficient brewing process.Many of the improvements revolve around using heat exchangers that can quickly lower or raise temperatures and capture steam that would normally be emitted outside“It’s the responsible thing to do for the environment. It’s hot enough out here,” Osborne says. They have also walled off the kettles used to brew to keep that heat in one area.The brewers will now use glycol as well as water to chill hot wort – the warm liquid base of beer, which must be cooled after boiling before it's ready for fermentation.“It should cut our water usage in half,” Osborne says.And, the brewery will also add a centrifuge to filter its beer once it's finished fermenting. That means they'll yield about 7% more beer from every batch, which over time means pulling on fewer resources.