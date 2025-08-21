 Chris Bianco's Italian restaurant Tratto opens in former Phoenix spot | Phoenix New Times
Chris Bianco's award-winning Italian restaurant returns to former home

Tratto closed its downtown Phoenix space in August. Now, the upscale Italian eatery is back in its original location.
September 9, 2025
Image: Tratto, Chris Bianco's upscale Italian eatery known for its pastas, has returned to its orignial Phoenix home.
Tratto, Chris Bianco's upscale Italian eatery known for its pastas, has returned to its orignial Phoenix home. Tirion Boan
Tratto, the Italian restaurant of legendary chef and restaurateur Chris Bianco, has returned to its original location. For the last five years, it has served customers on Van Buren and 15th streets. On Tuesday, it will reopen for dinner next door to Pizzeria Bianco at The Shops at Town & Country.

Bianco, a two-time James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur who put artisanal wood-fired pizza in Phoenix on the map with Pizzeria Bianco, announced the reopening via Instagram on Monday.

"It's pretty special and surreal," Bianco wrote in the post. "Can't wait to share it with our old and new friends and family."

Tratto opened in 2016 next door to Bianco's uptown pizzeria, at the northeast corner of 20th Street and Highland Avenue. The restaurant, known for its rustic Italian cooking with a Southwest influence, relocated to Van Buren Street amid the pandemic “to accommodate social distance requirements for patrons and some additional prep space for our team," Bianco wrote on social media late last month.
“The only viable solution was to move to a larger space," Bianco elaborated in his post about Tratto's pandemic move. "The only problem was all I could do in a timely manor was put our 1000 sq ft Trattoria into our beautiful 4500 sq ft Historic Roland’s mkt building that I had slated for another project."

Tratto opened on Van Buren Street in 2020. Prior to housing Tratto, the red-brick building was home to the acclaimed but short-lived Roland’s Cafe Market Bar, a collaboration between Bianco and Tacos Chiwas owners Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez.

Tratto’s return to Town & Country marks the end of the second location of Bar Bianco, the wine and antipasto-centric watering hole that filled the space next to Pizzeria Bianco. The post implied the intention with the bar was to “use it for a waiting area for the pizzeria and figure it out.” The Heritage Square location of Bar Bianco remains open. Bianco did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In the August Instagram post, the restaurateur said the “jewel box of a home” for Tratto has grown about 400 square feet following renovations.

Bianco’s restaurants also include the pizzeria’s downtown location in Heritage Square and the popular slice and sandwich spot Pane Bianco, as well as outposts in Los Angeles.

Bianco teased that an announcement about what will replace Tratto on Van Buren will be coming soon. Both Bianco and Tratto’s Instagram accounts encouraged fans to stay tuned.

“I deeply appreciate all the support and peace love and understanding,” Bianco wrote. “I guess after all ..the more things cccccchange the more they stay the Same.”

Tratto

Reopens Sept. 9
4743 N. 20th St.
Sara Crocker
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
