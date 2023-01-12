Bianco Expands His National Reach With a New L.A. Restaurant

He won a James Beard Award and opened a Pizzeria Bianco in downtown Los Angeles during the same week in June 2022. A few months later in September, Bianco starred in the first episode of Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza, a series that documents the doughy creations of accomplished pizza chefs from around the world.
Now, he's opening his second L.A. restaurant, Pane Bianco, in the same complex as Pizzeria Bianco at the Row DTLA, an indoor-outdoor retail and dining district.
”We originally envisioned the Los Angeles Pizzeria Bianco as something more informal: counter service with slices, and added dinner later. Pane, which will also make dough and bread for the pizzeria, will be the more casual of the two, while the pizzeria will provide a more traditional restaurant experience,” Bianco told the New Times.
The second location of Phoenix's Central Avenue restaurant will open in the early spring, according to Bianco. The space is geared toward the lunch crowd and will have a carry-out counter, limited indoor seating via bar stools, and an outdoor area.
Diners can expect a mixture of pizza and sandwiches including square Sicilian pizza slices like the thick and hearty concoctions on high-rise focaccia served at Pane Bianco in Phoenix, New York-style slices and full pies, and simple yet exceptional sandwiches like the prosciutto, mozzarella, and basil creation that's a local favorite.
The L.A. space will also offer grab-and-go salads plus a retail area with specialty cheeses, dried pasta, and the chef's own Bianco DiNapoli canned tomatoes.
Since the California outpost of Pizzeria Bianco opened last summer, a winding line of famished Angelenos beginning at the takeout window and snaking its way into the courtyard has become a common occurrence. During lunch, patrons order at the counter, take a seat in the dining room, and wait for their slices and sandwiches to arrive. Reservations are strongly encouraged for dinner, when table service becomes the norm.
"The reason I want to do anything is to make it better than it was yesterday," Bianco says. "Just like in Phoenix where you can order from the counter at Pane Bianco, or have a more traditional meal at the original Pizzeria with a little wine bar next door. And Tratto is an elevated experience in a historic building. They're not just three pizza places; they offer different experiences and levels of service."
When Pane Bianco opens, Pizzeria Bianco will remain open for sit-down service at lunch and dinner with the pies Bianco has become famous for, including the Sonny Boy with soppressata and briny Italian olives, and the Rosa with thinly-sliced red onions and Santa Barbara pistachios.
"Back when I first opened the Phoenix pizzeria, takeout wasn't so popular. But people eat differently post-pandemic and we never want to be complacent," Bianco says. "It's only natural that we open a Pane in Los Angeles."