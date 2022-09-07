Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Chef News

Watch Phoenix's Most Famous Pizza Maker on Netflix this September

September 7, 2022 6:45AM

Chris Bianco stars on Netflix this fall.
Chris Bianco stars on Netflix this fall. Jacob Tyler Dunn
Chris Bianco, the pizzaiolo extraordinaire who put Phoenix on the map for wood-fired pies, will soon be featured on Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza.

The James Beard Award winner will be the focus of the first of six episodes on this season of Chef's Table, a documentary-style series dedicating an entire show to each chef.

In a trailer for the Emmy-nominated series, which premieres on Netflix on September 7, an opening shot of pizza boxes transitions to the chef in his Pizzeria Bianco Town & Country kitchen on 20th Street and Camelback Road. Another shot shows Bianco putting finishing touches on some dough, then sliding one of his legendary pies into a wood-fired oven encased in brown brick at the original Heritage Square restaurant in downtown Phoenix, which opened in 1996.

"You're gonna look at pizza differently after hanging out with Chris Bianco. Chris is the Coltrane of pizza; this guy remade the game," the narrator explains.

The show, which debuted in 2015, has featured a variety of culinary artisans from around the world, from pastry chefs in Manhattan and Sicily to avant-garde women shattering expectations in a male-dominated industry. Chef's Table also dedicated entire seasons to French cuisine and barbecue.

This pizza-dominated season follows a similar format, showcasing inspiring and fearless chefs from Italy, Japan, Minneapolis, and, of course, Phoenix.

click to enlarge
Chris Bianco presents a pizza fresh from the oven.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Bianco first put Phoenix on the pizza map back in 1988, baking pies from a little corner of Euro Market, now an AJ's Fine Foods inside Uptown Plaza at Central Avenue and Camelback Road. But the poetic chef's empire, like his dough, has risen since its humble beginnings.

Laid-back lunch spot Pane Bianco offers focaccia sandwiches, slices of pizza, and salads, while Tratto features handmade pastas and antipasti with 24-month-aged Prosciutto di Parma.

The chef won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur in June, his second from what many have deemed the "Oscars of Food" since winning Best Chef Southwest in 2003.

Pizzeria Bianco in downtown Los Angeles debuted mere days after he won the award in June, with New York-style slices and 18-inch pies to satiate West Coast appetites. The Los Angeles eatery now serves dinner as well, with small plates, salads, pizzas, and assorted house-made sorbets.

An August 31 Instagram post from Pizzeria Bianco Los Angeles' account excitedly announced the upcoming show and shared the Chef's Table: Pizza trailer that portrays Bianco and his passion.

"Sept 7th!" the post reads. "You might've heard something delicious is coming."

Chef's Table: Pizza

Available on Netflix on September 7, 2022
Volume 1, Episode 1


KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Natasha is a dining reporter who loves to explore the Valley’s culinary gems. She has covered cannabis for the New Times, politics for Rolling Stone, and health and border issues for Cronkite News in conjunction with Arizona PBS, where she was one of the voices of the podcast CN2Go.
Contact: Natasha Yee

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 9.1.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation