Bar Cena to fill space left by Vanilla Gorilla in Scottsdale

There’s something new on tap at the former Vanilla Gorilla Tap Room & Bottle Shop in Scottsdale. Chef and owner Dom Ruggiero and his team will open Bar Cena next door to their popular New American eatery Hush Public House this fall.
Beer bar Vanilla Gorilla poured its last pint on June 30. In its stead, Bar Cena will be a chef-driven cocktail lounge. New access to Hush’s kitchen will allow them to serve food, which wasn't offered at Vanilla Gorilla.
“What we really figured out is people want food and they want their liquor,” Ruggiero says. “We figured, why fight it? Let’s give the people what they want.”
Bar Cena will turn out food and drinks that will be unique from its sister restaurant. Cena translates to dinner or supper in Spanish and Italian, and the new spot will nod to those and French cuisine, according to a press release announcing the concept. Ruggiero’s restaurant group Cast Iron Concepts also runs Fire at Will, a Mediterranean-leaning neighborhood spot in Scottsdale.
On the menu at Bar Cena
Bar Cena will feature 10 seasonally-rotating shareable plates, such as pâté en croute, beef tartare and crudo, Ruggiero says. The bar will connect to Hush’s kitchen, with Chef de Cuisine Zack Myers taking the lead on food. General Manager Regina Di Salvo and Executive Chef Alex Harrison will oversee both concepts.
“[Bar Cena] will have a totally new food menu, new cocktail list, new wine, different vibe inside,” Ruggiero says. “It’ll be almost like a concept within a concept.”
Libby Lingua and Mitch Lyons, who run Phoenix cocktail bar Highball and have consulted with Ruggiero on his other bar menus, will develop the craft cocktail menu. The Bar Cena team will also contribute and Ruggiero says they plan to have espresso martinis on tap, as well as tableside absinthe service.
“We wanted to do something shared,” Ruggiero says.
14202 N. Scottsdale Road, #165, Scottsdale
14202 N. Scottsdale Road, #165, Scottsdale