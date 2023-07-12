Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Chef News

Bar Cena to fill space left by Vanilla Gorilla in Scottsdale

July 12, 2023 10:11AM

Bar Cena, a cocktail lounge with a short, seasonal menu, will open in the former Vanilla Gorilla Tap Room & Bottle Shop in Scottsdale. Dom Ruggiero, with his wife Holly, opened the Vanilla Gorilla in 2021. The taproom poured its last pint on June 30.
Bar Cena, a cocktail lounge with a short, seasonal menu, will open in the former Vanilla Gorilla Tap Room & Bottle Shop in Scottsdale. Dom Ruggiero, with his wife Holly, opened the Vanilla Gorilla in 2021. The taproom poured its last pint on June 30. Chris Malloy
There’s something new on tap at the former Vanilla Gorilla Tap Room & Bottle Shop in Scottsdale. Chef and owner Dom Ruggiero and his team will open Bar Cena next door to their popular New American eatery Hush Public House this fall.

Beer bar Vanilla Gorilla poured its last pint on June 30. In its stead, Bar Cena will be a chef-driven cocktail lounge. New access to Hush’s kitchen will allow them to serve food, which wasn't offered at Vanilla Gorilla.

“What we really figured out is people want food and they want their liquor,” Ruggiero says. “We figured, why fight it? Let’s give the people what they want.”

Bar Cena will turn out food and drinks that will be unique from its sister restaurant. Cena translates to dinner or supper in Spanish and Italian, and the new spot will nod to those and French cuisine, according to a press release announcing the concept. Ruggiero’s restaurant group Cast Iron Concepts also runs Fire at Will, a Mediterranean-leaning neighborhood spot in Scottsdale.
click to enlarge
Highball's Libby Lingua and Mitch Lyons, will develop Bar Cena's craft cocktail menu.
Kyle Ledeboer

On the menu at Bar Cena

Bar Cena will feature 10 seasonally-rotating shareable plates, such as pâté en croute, beef tartare and crudo, Ruggiero says. The bar will connect to Hush’s kitchen, with Chef de Cuisine Zack Myers taking the lead on food. General Manager Regina Di Salvo and Executive Chef Alex Harrison will oversee both concepts.

“[Bar Cena] will have a totally new food menu, new cocktail list, new wine, different vibe inside,” Ruggiero says. “It’ll be almost like a concept within a concept.”

Libby Lingua and Mitch Lyons, who run Phoenix cocktail bar Highball and have consulted with Ruggiero on his other bar menus, will develop the craft cocktail menu. The Bar Cena team will also contribute and Ruggiero says they plan to have espresso martinis on tap, as well as tableside absinthe service.

“We wanted to do something shared,” Ruggiero says.

Bar Cena

Coming this fall
14202 N. Scottsdale Road, #165, Scottsdale
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
710 Guide

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation