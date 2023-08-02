Navigation
Nelson's Meat + Fish opens in Scottsdale. Take a look inside

The popular market opened on Indian School Road in 2017. Now, Scottsdale customers have a new location for daily specials and fresh seafood.
August 2, 2023
Nelson's Meat + Fish owner Chris Nelson writes pricing for seafood on the case before the shop opened its doors to customers on Tuesday.
Nelson's Meat + Fish owner Chris Nelson writes pricing for seafood on the case before the shop opened its doors to customers on Tuesday. Sara Crocker
There was a quiet urgency among Chris Nelson’s crew as they readied to open their second outpost of Nelson’s Meat + Fish in Scottsdale on Tuesday.

“We’ve gotten to a place where we’ve earned our rep in the community,” Nelson said in advance of the opening. “We’re really trying to make a connection with every guest that comes through the door."

Much like eager hosts awaiting the first guests at a party, the team huddled in the minutes leading up to the opening to ensure everything was set. Cold cases and racks were neatly stocked and organized, the raw bar and prep station were ready for the coming orders of crudo and sandwiches and prices for seafood were written across the front of the glass seafood case.

As Nelson – or Nellie as he’s been called since he was a child – surveyed his second fish counter, butcher shop and market, he admitted there’s an expectation this time compared to when he opened the first location on Indian School Road in Phoenix in 2017.

Eager customers lined up ahead of the opening of Nelson's Meat + Fish in Scottsdale on Tuesday.
Sara Crocker
Then, the cars started pulling in.

As customers began to cluster in the shade of the Scottsdale building’s breezeway, crew members David Gadberry and Eric Ramirez, who came over from the Phoenix shop, pointed out regulars they recognized. Nelson walked outside to welcome the group and thanked them for their patience as the team made final tweaks to the new location near Thunderbird and Scottsdale roads.

“I’m stoked,” he said as he pulled the door open and shoppers streamed in, grabbing shopping baskets and queuing up to order.

Inside, the shop is largely the same as the Phoenix location, down to the wood paneling that frames the counter and fish case. However, there are a couple of key differences.

First, the fish case measures 12 feet long, Nelson says, or about four feet longer than the case in Phoenix. Devotees of Nelson’s know that the store is first come, first served, so additional space in the case means more chances to buy fresh oysters, Faroe Island salmon and halibut, as well as lesser-known seafood like bluefish, golden tilefish and African salt prawns.

“We want you to treat the shop like you do your farmers market,” Nelson said.

And, starting on Aug. 8, the Scottsdale location will stay open until 5 p.m., an hour later than Nelson’s Phoenix location.

Nelson's Meat + Fish has opened a second location, selling seafood, meat and unique pantry items in Scottsdale.
Sara Crocker
One thing that won’t change is Nelson’s offering of restaurant-quality options. Though Nelson regularly cautions that his shop is not a restaurant, he’s working with a friend to ensure that people ordering the Proper Lobstah Roll, a seafood tower or snack tray in Scottsdale will have somewhere nearby to eat.

Nelson’s shares a parking lot with Hush Public House – Dom Ruggiero’s popular New American restaurant – and Ruggiero’s upcoming concept Bar Cena, which is slated to replace taphouse and bottle shop The Vanilla Gorilla this fall. Nelson and Ruggiero have a partnership similar to the Phoenix shop's agreement with The Wandering Tortoise, where guests can take food next door to enjoy with a beer or glass of wine. Once Bar Cena is open, guests will be able to order food at Nelson's and pair it with drinks at the bar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One addition to the small kitchen at Nelson's Scottsdale is a smoker, allowing for a “pretty robust smoking program," which will infuse extra flavor into items like scallops, shrimp and sablefish, among others, Nelsons said.

Nelson's Meat + Fish crew members Eric Ramirez, David Gadberry and owner Chris Nelson helped customers on the shop's opening day.
Sara Crocker
Along with the fresh seafood and meats to take home, it's the rotating daily specials that attract many customers. Now with two locations, menu items such as a rotating seafood soup or sticky rice poke bowl will be available on different days, giving seafood lovers multiple chances to get a taste.

On the Scottsdale store's opening day, Connor Gallagher was the first to arrive, pulling into the parking lot 25 minutes before Nelson’s opened its doors. A long-time patron of the Phoneix shop, Gallagher says he’s excited to have a location that’s around the corner from his office. He ordered a shrimp salad bun and a poke bahn mi.

“I couldn’t resist it,” he said.

Nelson’s Meat + Fish

Now open: 14224 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
2415 E. Indian School Road

