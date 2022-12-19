First Taste: This Acclaimed Valley Chef's New Restaurant is Another Winner

Though it opened on Veteran's Day, a date close to Ruggiero's heart as a former member of the Marine Corps, he didn't plan things that way, he said.







The name of the restaurant, however, is a tribute to Ruggiero's past as a Marine. "Fire at will" is a military command. In the culinary industry, the phrase signifies that a dish should be sent to a table as it's ready. And that's exactly how each dish landed during our visit.

"It's actually a cool day numerically, being November 11, 2022, and Veteran's Day, of course. A lot of it has to do with timing, though. It wasn't planned by any means, but everything with staffing and the build out just fell into place," Ruggiero told theprior to the opening.