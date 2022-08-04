Hush Public House Chef Dom Ruggiero To Open a New Restaurant This Fall. Here's what to Expect

That tradition will continue at Fire at Will, which Ruggiero plans to open in late October or early November. The food menu will be complemented by an expansive concrete bar with classic boozy cocktails.





click to enlarge Mitch Lyons of Two Hands Consulting will lead the cocktail program at Fire at Will alongside Libby Lingua. Kyle Ledeboer

click to enlarge Holly and Dom Ruggiero of The Vanilla Gorilla in Scottsdale are set to open their third concept soon. Chris Malloy

And though he plans for Fire at Will to have a dark, moody, and masculine feel to it, Ruggiero, who lives nearby, still envisions it as a neighborhood spot where families can sit at communal tables or couples can share small eclectic dishes."I don't want to say tapas because most people say tapas and then think it's only Spanish food," Ruggiero says, "but the menu will be similar to Hush's with dishes like harissa, duck fried rice, and different pastas, with influences from all over."The Hush burger, something he never planned to have on the menu at the original restaurant, but makes an appearance from time to time due to high demand, will definitely be offered in the new space.Holly Ruggiero, who came by way of La Grande Orange and Maple & Ash before opening Hush with her husband, will lead front-of-house operations and training.Libby Lingua and Mitch Lyons of Two Hands Consulting, the duo behind dimly-lit Highball Cocktail Lounge at Seventh Avenue and McDowell Road, are creating the cocktail program.Having the right alcohol to pair with the food is key, says Lyons, who has shaken drinks alongside Lingua at top bars including Century Grand and UnderTow."When you start to manipulate cocktails with six or seven things, you can hide certain things a little bit more. With classics that only have four or five ingredients, if there is something that doesn't pair as well, you'll see it right away,” Lyons said.The cocktail list will mimic the space: dark and moody with spirits like bourbon, rye, rum, and tequila."We're taking a less is more approach to these cocktails," says Lingua, explaining options like the Martinez, a drink that many consider to be a precursor to the martini, which is made with gin, vermouth, and Luxardo maraschino liqueur. The menu may also feature the Vieux Carré, a rye and cognac cocktail created in the French Quarter in New Orleans.Todd Oltmann, the general manager at Vanilla Gorilla and co-owner of The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe, will head the beer program, with local drafts and a few rotating selections which will change seasonally, Ruggiero says.Dinner will initially be served at Fire at Will, though Ruggiero plans to begin lunch service within the first year at his new restaurant, which will be open seven days a week."There are lots of chains in the area and not many cool, interesting things," Ruggiero says. "We basically try to build restaurants where we would want to eat and where chefs would want to eat."