Arcadia Tavern reopens, replacing popular Phoenix sports bar

But in early August, the lights went dark. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers closed its recognizable Arcadia neighborhood eatery. Its ownership group, Square One Concepts, didn't let the space sit empty for long.
The Original Arcadia Tavern, a concept that originally launched in 2009, is back. The restaurant and bar has reopened in the Cold Beers space, a few blocks away from its former home.
"The name still brings a smile to neighborhood faces and we’re excited to deliver an updated version with delicious food and drink,” S. Barrett Rinzler, CEO & founder of Square One Concepts, said in a news release. “Everyone knows Arcadia is one of the best neighborhoods in all of Arizona, and we are pleased to be of service again to those who loved it and to new guests who discover us.”
Square One Concepts also runs Bourbon & Bones Chophouse and Bar, Wasted Grain and other concepts in Arizona, California and Texas. The 16 other Valley locations of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers remain open.
In its new home, the revived Arcadia Tavern has brought back many aspects of the original bar, combining them with elements from Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.
There are plenty of screens to catch the game, valet parking, patio seating, additional bike racks for those riding in from the neighborhood and a menu packed with pub staples.
Shareable options include nachos, wings and skillet cornbread with apple butter. Cheeseburgers come in the form of double-patty smash burgers and entrees range from spaghetti and meatballs to grilled salmon to fried chicken. Plenty of cold beer is on tap too.
The Original Arcadia Tavern
3950 E. Indian School Road, #50