Arcadia Tavern reopens, replacing popular Phoenix sports bar

"The name still brings a smile to neighborhood faces and we’re excited to deliver an updated version with delicious food and drink,” S. Barrett Rinzler, CEO & founder of Square One Concepts, said in a news release. “Everyone knows Arcadia is one of the best neighborhoods in all of Arizona, and we are pleased to be of service again to those who loved it and to new guests who discover us.”



Square One Concepts also runs Bourbon & Bones Chophouse and Bar, Wasted Grain and other concepts in Arizona, California and Texas. The 16 other Valley locations of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers remain open.

The Original Arcadia Tavern has made a comeback on Indian School Road. Square One Concepts

The Original Arcadia Tavern

3950 E. Indian School Road, #50