 The Arcadia Tavern opens, replacing popular Phoenix sports bar | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arcadia Tavern reopens, replacing popular Phoenix sports bar

Where one sports bar closes, another opens in its place.
September 11, 2025
Image: The Original Arcadia Tavern is now open in the former Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers space on Indian School Road.
The Original Arcadia Tavern is now open in the former Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers space on Indian School Road. Square One Concepts
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

When driving by 40th Street on Indian School Road, cars passed through the glow emanating from a prominent corner restaurant. TV screens showed the colorful blur of sports games, and bright, white letters across the covered patio spelled out Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

But in early August, the lights went dark. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers closed its recognizable Arcadia neighborhood eatery. Its ownership group, Square One Concepts, didn't let the space sit empty for long.

The Original Arcadia Tavern, a concept that originally launched in 2009, is back. The restaurant and bar has reopened in the Cold Beers space, a few blocks away from its former home.

"The name still brings a smile to neighborhood faces and we’re excited to deliver an updated version with delicious food and drink,” S. Barrett Rinzler, CEO & founder of Square One Concepts, said in a news release. “Everyone knows Arcadia is one of the best neighborhoods in all of Arizona, and we are pleased to be of service again to those who loved it and to new guests who discover us.”

Square One Concepts also runs Bourbon & Bones Chophouse and Bar, Wasted Grain and other concepts in Arizona, California and Texas. The 16 other Valley locations of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers remain open.

click to enlarge
The Original Arcadia Tavern has made a comeback on Indian School Road.
Square One Concepts
The first iteration of Arcadia Tavern operated on Indian School Road and 48th Street from 2009 until 2020. The space has since become the Valley's first location of the Tucson staple Dirtbags.

In its new home, the revived Arcadia Tavern has brought back many aspects of the original bar, combining them with elements from Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

There are plenty of screens to catch the game, valet parking, patio seating, additional bike racks for those riding in from the neighborhood and a menu packed with pub staples.

Shareable options include nachos, wings and skillet cornbread with apple butter. Cheeseburgers come in the form of double-patty smash burgers and entrees range from spaghetti and meatballs to grilled salmon to fried chicken. Plenty of cold beer is on tap too.

The Original Arcadia Tavern

3950 E. Indian School Road, #50
Image: Tirion Boan
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Tirion Boan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Chef Joey Maggiore opens new deli and bagel bar

Openings & Closings

Chef Joey Maggiore opens new deli and bagel bar

By Tirion Boan
Image: 'Unbelievable and moving.' Phoenix chef reacts to national honor

Awards & Accolades

'Unbelievable and moving.' Phoenix chef reacts to national honor

By Sara Crocker
Image: Toasted Owl Cafe prepares to land in a new Valley neighborhood

Breakfast & Brunch

Toasted Owl Cafe prepares to land in a new Valley neighborhood

By Sara Crocker
Image: This highly anticipated seafood restaurant is opening in Scottsdale

Openings & Closings

This highly anticipated seafood restaurant is opening in Scottsdale

By Sara Crocker
Image: What to order at the 'most iconic' old-school diner in Phoenix

History & Nostalgia

What to order at the 'most iconic' old-school diner in Phoenix

By Cheyla Daverman
Image: Chef Joey Maggiore opens new deli and bagel bar

Openings & Closings

Chef Joey Maggiore opens new deli and bagel bar

By Tirion Boan
Image: Annual Hatch Chile Festival returns to Chelsea's Kitchen this weekend

Events

Annual Hatch Chile Festival returns to Chelsea's Kitchen this weekend

By Melissa Pickering
Image: This highly anticipated seafood restaurant is opening in Scottsdale

Openings & Closings

This highly anticipated seafood restaurant is opening in Scottsdale

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation