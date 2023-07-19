With Born & Bred, this Arizona restaurateur celebrates home

click to enlarge Born & Bred will take over the former Humble Pie location in the Shops at Hilton Village in Scottsdale. Charles Barber

"Sticking to our guns and our backgrounds, we think it's going to be better for us to utilize that wood-burning pizza oven to do fish and veggies and all the stuff we were trying to do on a smaller scale," he says.

Currently, construction is underway to transform the space. The atmosphere will have the same sleek, moody vibe as Aftermath, but Barber says there will be more color.



He'll also pay homage to the history of the Valley through vintage photos and plans to create a special tribute to Terry Ellisor, the restaurateur who launched MercBar, Zinc and The Mission restaurants and who died in 2021. Barber is mum on what that may look like, but says for folks who knew Ellisor, it'll be a fun wink.





Born & Bred Opening in October

6149 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale