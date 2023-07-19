With Born & Bred, this Arizona restaurateur celebrates home

Navigation
July 19, 2023 7:00AM

Born & Bred, slated to open in Scottsdale in October, will be helmed by chef and partner Will Bedene and owner Charles Barber.
Born & Bred, slated to open in Scottsdale in October, will be helmed by chef and partner Will Bedene and owner Charles Barber. Charles Barber
In his 16 years behind the bar at Zinc Bistro, Charles Barber was often asked for recommendations on other places to visit.

It's an understandable question in the tourist and snowbird-filled Scottsdale area, and one that has stuck with him ever since. With his upcoming second restaurant, Born & Bred, Barber has a new answer.

“That’s what inspired me," Barber says, noting the technique he employs while traveling, too. “I have found the best restaurants across the country just doing that."

Barber owns the upscale neighborhood spot Aftermath and was formerly a partner at Hush Public House. He plans to open Born & Bred in the former Humble Pie at the Shops at Hilton Village in Scottsdale in October.

After figuring out the best way to run Aftermath, Barber says opening a second restaurant was "a no-brainer."

Barber is a fifth-generation Arizonan and the restaurant will pay homage to his love for the state, its people and its ingredients. It will also draw on Barber's and chef and partner Will Bedene's French-leaning expertise gleaned from their time at Zinc with chef Matt Carter.

The idea for Born & Bred is one that Barber and Bedene have been kicking around over the last year. Barber hopes the 90-seat space will become a neighborhood go-to spot for lunch, happy hour, dinner and takeout.

"It is an occasion kind of place, but it is somewhere that you can just belly up to the bar ... because it is your neighborhood place as well," he says.
click to enlarge
Born & Bred will take over the former Humble Pie location in the Shops at Hilton Village in Scottsdale.
Charles Barber

Taking over a former pizzeria complete with a wood-fired oven, Barber says his team initially planned to make pizza the primary feature of the menu. But as they thought about how they can make the best use of the oven and their talents, it made sense to stick with what they know best, Barber says.

"Sticking to our guns and our backgrounds, we think it's going to be better for us to utilize that wood-burning pizza oven to do fish and veggies and all the stuff we were trying to do on a smaller scale," he says.

Born & Bred will offer an "eclectic" menu that focuses on a "communal dining experience," including whole roasted fish, steaks, "fire-kissed" vegetables and a "show-stopper" bread service with unique and local-leaning accouterments, Barber says. While pizza won't be the focus, there will be a few pies on the menu and Barber promises traditional and not-so-traditional options. Pizza will also be available for late-night bites until midnight on the weekends.

Behind the bar, expect classic-leaning cocktails in addition to wine and beer. The drinks program will be helmed by Beverage Director Melissa Orgler, formerly of Pigtails. The wine list will offer a mix of old and new world wines curated to pair with the food menu, Barber says.

Currently, construction is underway to transform the space. The atmosphere will have the same sleek, moody vibe as Aftermath, but Barber says there will be more color.

He'll also pay homage to the history of the Valley through vintage photos and plans to create a special tribute to Terry Ellisor, the restaurateur who launched MercBar, Zinc and The Mission restaurants and who died in 2021. Barber is mum on what that may look like, but says for folks who knew Ellisor, it'll be a fun wink.

Born & Bred is also a bit of a family affair. Barber's sister, D'Dee Robertson and wife, Chandler Barber, will handle customer engagement and administrative needs, respectively.

Born & Bred isn't the end of the road for Barber, who plans to continue growing his restaurant collection. With a lease secured, he has plans to open another restaurant in downtown Chandler in spring 2024.

“We’ve got some really good momentum," Barber says.

Born & Bred

Opening in October
6149 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
