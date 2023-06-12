European-inspired coffee shop and wine bar to open in Scottsdale this summer

Owner Hera Ambrosio's experiences in Europe along with her southern Italian heritage inspired her new restaurant concept.
"In Italian, ZINGARA means gypsy woman. My inspiration for the market was to provide a place where people could also explore the cuisine, culture and goods of countries across southern Europe," Ambrosio says.
Her eatery will have influences from Spain, southern France and Italy. She also plans to embrace the slower, more leisurely European pace of dining where patrons can sit, savor, and relax with a cup of coffee and small bites without feeling rushed to move to the next task. ZINGARA will be a coffee shop and market by day and a fun nighttime spot and wine bar in the evenings.
Ambrosio's 25-year career in the food industry in Arizona pushed her to design the restaurant concept she has always envisioned, she says.
“I've been deeply involved in every part of ZINGARA. I designed the space, the menu, and have handpicked many of the items that will be in the market," she says.
Floor-to-ceiling glass windows will let natural light into a white interior with bronze accents. Outside, there will be two large patios. For those wanting to work from the coffee shop, there will be comfortable seating, several outlets to charge your phone and computer, as well as WiFi.
The coffee menu will feature the classics including espressos, macchiatos, mochas and cappuccinos. Golden milk, a hot blended drink with an infusion of turmeric powder, cinnamon, ginger and black pepper, will also be available.
A breakfast menu of small bites will be offered all day and will include banana tahini overnight oats, avocado smash and chia pudding as well as a variety of pastries like muffins, scones, croissants, and quiches.
There will also be a grab-and-go section with several choices of sandwiches, including mozzarella and prosciutto, egg salad, and Italian tuna. Salads will also be available.
At night the restaurant will transform into a wine bar and the menu will also change. The wines on offer will include bottles from Spain, Italy and Southern California. Global beers will also be served at ZINGARA and small bites will range from grilled cheese sandwiches to charcuterie boards to salads. Desserts will include bananas Foster, Sacher-torte or almond cake.
If you're inclined to do your European cooking at home, the Bespoke Market side of the concept will offer goods such as pasta, olive oil, Vermont maple syrup and other food selections to take to go. Milk and eggs will also be for sale alongside local Terra Farms' Wagyu beef.
“I’ve always been inspired by the food and atmosphere of southern Europe,” Ambrosio said in a press release. “I wanted to create an upscale space where people can come together and enjoy the highest quality products. ZINGARA is a coffee shop, bespoke market and wine bar but it’s so much more than the items we sell – it’s also about the beautiful environment we will provide.”