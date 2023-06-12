European-inspired coffee shop and wine bar to open in Scottsdale this summer

ZINGARA Coming Soon: 11475 N. 136th St., Scottsdale zingaramarket.com

If you're inclined to do your European cooking at home, the Bespoke Market side of the concept will offer goods such as pasta, olive oil, Vermont maple syrup and other food selections to take to go. Milk and eggs will also be for sale alongside local Terra Farms' Wagyu beef.“I’ve always been inspired by the food and atmosphere of southern Europe,” Ambrosio said in a press release. “I wanted to create an upscale space where people can come together and enjoy the highest quality products. ZINGARA is a coffee shop, bespoke market and wine bar but it’s so much more than the items we sell – it’s also about the beautiful environment we will provide.”