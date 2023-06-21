Bottled Blonde announces plans for 2-story Gilbert restaurant and bar

Located on Gilbert Road north of Topo and Joe's Real BBQ, the new restaurant will occupy a two-floor building with a beer garden and rooftop patio.
The new building, which is described in the announcement as "a soaring, custom-built two-story space" will be constructed at the old Bergies Coffee Roast House. Bergies closed its tiny cafe and sprawling garden patio in December 2022.
Downtown Gilbert's Heritage District has experienced a rapid evolution in recent years, transitioning from a sleepy suburb to a destination party area known for its restaurants and nightlife. That vibe attracted Evening Entertainment Group, the parent company behind Bottled Blonde.
“We’re honored to bring Bottled Blonde to the East Valley, and have been looking for just the right space in downtown Gilbert for several years now. We love what Joe Johnston has pioneered out here, and are looking forward to joining other incredible operators like Upward Projects and Fox Restaurant Concepts to continue leveling up the East Valley experience,” co-owner Les Corieri said in a news release.
Backyard, is set to open its first Arizona location in early 2024. WagsCap of Lehi, Utah, is also a partner in the Gilbert Bottled Blonde project.
Bottled Blonde has locations in Old Town Scottsdale, Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth and Miami. During the day, the concept functions as a sports bar and restaurant with a menu focusing on pizza, salads and sandwiches. Bar staples like wings and other fried appetizers along with weekend brunch items are available. The drinks list focuses on German-style beer and craft and frozen cocktails. At night, the concept switches over to a nightclub and includes bottle service.
The new Gilbert space will be custom-built to fit in with the vibe of the other locations, with glass walls, LED screens and a retractable covering above the upstairs patio. Construction is slated to begin on the new building in the first quarter of 2024 with Bottled Blonde scheduled to open in 2025.
"I can’t wait to invite everyone over for some pizza and pints," Corieri said in the release, "kicking back at the communal tables watching the big game and soaking in the good vibes.”
Bottled Blonde
7340 E Indian Plaza #100, Scottsdale
Coming soon to: 309 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert