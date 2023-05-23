Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

New Restaurant Alert

The Backyard restaurant and nightlife hub plans first Arizona location

May 23, 2023 9:02AM

The Backyard is scheduled to open its first Arizona location at Desert Ridge Marketplace.
The Backyard is scheduled to open its first Arizona location at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Evening Entertainment Group
Get ready to experience an indoor and outdoor space with convenient climate control at The Backyard at Desert Ridge Marketplace. With over 8,000 square feet of space, The Backyard will feature games, televisions and a pup-friendly patio.

Evening Entertainment Group, the parent company behind the new concept, announced plans to open The Backyard in Phoenix on Tatum Boulevard. The restaurant currently has locations in Dallas and Fort Worth, but this will be the first in Arizona.

EEG is known for several other concepts including RnR Gastropub, Hi-Fi Kitchen & Cocktails, Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden, Casa Amigos and Bevvy, among others. The new Backyard location will take over the space formerly occupied by Sandbar, another EEG concept, following a $5 million investment.

“This part of Phoenix is incredible, and when we came here with Sandbar in 2011, we knew we’d be here for a long time,” Les Corieri said in a press release. He and his wife Diane own EEG.

The outdoor space, according to the press release, will be fitted with powerful air conditioning so that patrons can enjoy the outdoors all year.  EEG hopes the new restaurant will fulfill a need for suburbanites who want to enjoy a night somewhere that doesn't feel like a typical suburban restaurant. The restaurant is planned to be a hub for nightlife as well as cuisine.

“Backyard allows us to take things to the next level, to go all out and create a one-of-a-kind experience that hits all the marks — relaxed yet stylish dining in an indoor-outdoor setting that takes advantage of Arizona’s incredible weather," Corieri said in the release.
click to enlarge
The Backyard will feature an outdoor and indoor climate controlled environment.
Evening Entertainment Group
Entertainment will be at the center of the restaurant with four 18-by-10-foot LED screens that will showcase 32 games at once. Additional sound and lighting will enhance the viewing experience, according to the release. A live DJ will spin tunes and bottle service will be available during the evening.

Food is, of course, another focal point. The team plans to have 40 or more beers available to pair with food such as pastrami egg rolls, jalapeño popper dip, chopped chicken and caesar salad, spinach and feta grilled cheese, and smoked beef cheek baguettes.

The Backyard doesn't have firm opening date, but a Facebook post indicates doors will open in early 2024.

The Backyard

Coming soon: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
Contact: Rudri Patel

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
E.A.T. Guide 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation