The Backyard restaurant and nightlife hub plans first Arizona location

Evening Entertainment Group, the parent company behind the new concept, announced plans to open The Backyard in Phoenix on Tatum Boulevard. The restaurant currently has locations in Dallas and Fort Worth, but this will be the first in Arizona.
EEG is known for several other concepts including RnR Gastropub, Hi-Fi Kitchen & Cocktails, Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden, Casa Amigos and Bevvy, among others. The new Backyard location will take over the space formerly occupied by Sandbar, another EEG concept, following a $5 million investment.
“This part of Phoenix is incredible, and when we came here with Sandbar in 2011, we knew we’d be here for a long time,” Les Corieri said in a press release. He and his wife Diane own EEG.
The outdoor space, according to the press release, will be fitted with powerful air conditioning so that patrons can enjoy the outdoors all year. EEG hopes the new restaurant will fulfill a need for suburbanites who want to enjoy a night somewhere that doesn't feel like a typical suburban restaurant. The restaurant is planned to be a hub for nightlife as well as cuisine.
“Backyard allows us to take things to the next level, to go all out and create a one-of-a-kind experience that hits all the marks — relaxed yet stylish dining in an indoor-outdoor setting that takes advantage of Arizona’s incredible weather," Corieri said in the release.
Food is, of course, another focal point. The team plans to have 40 or more beers available to pair with food such as pastrami egg rolls, jalapeño popper dip, chopped chicken and caesar salad, spinach and feta grilled cheese, and smoked beef cheek baguettes.
The Backyard doesn't have firm opening date, but a Facebook post indicates doors will open in early 2024.
The Backyard
Coming soon: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.