Openings and Closings

“Top Chef” alum Fabio Viviani brings bite-sized desserts to the Valley

June 26, 2023 10:33AM

JARS plans to open five stores in Phoenix and Scottsdale.
"Top Chef" alum Fabio Viviani is set to bring his casual dessert concept, JARS, to five locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale. The flagship location of JARS opened in Chicago in March 2022.

“JARS is a perfect blend of my passion for serving amazing, crave-able bites with picture-perfect presentation and creating a memorable experience for everyone who walks in the door," Viviani said in a press release.

The business revolves around bite-sized versions of various cakes served in a jar. The red velvet cheesecake, salted caramel pecan pie, tiramisu and double dark chocolate cake are considered fan favorites. There are other options like peanut butter mud pie, classic pumpkin pie and banana split. 
click to enlarge
Each dessert is a bite-sized version of a classic sweet.
JARS
Viviani's goal is to open stores in the United States and internationally, hence his partnership with franchise developer, Fransmart. According to the release, JARS sold 30 units for franchise development prior to opening its first location in Chicago and is currently closing in on 100 units globally.

In the Phoenix and Scottsdale area, Viviani has partnered with new franchisees Dennis and Angie Michel who are in the process of finding the best retail space.  Angie is from Phoenix and Dennis has lived in the area for 28 years. Both have experience in Fortune 300 companies and hope to bring their expertise into this new venture.

"After recently retiring from the corporate world, my family and I decided that the next chapter would be a joint venture all together. This partnership with Fabio represents a unique opportunity to bring an amazing and distinct dessert experience to the Valley," Dennis Michel said in the release. 
click to enlarge
Top Chef alum Fabio Viviani wants to eventually have 500 JARS stores across the world.
JARS

Viviani is excited about the Michels helping him further his vision in the Valley.

"The Michels are entrepreneurs at heart and will bring their knowledge of the area coupled with their business acumen to expand the concept in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area. Phoenix and Scottsdale are both definitely destinations of fine restaurants. Now they'll also have amazing desserts," Viviani said in the release. 

There isn't a firm opening date for JARS yet, but stay tuned. 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
Contact: Rudri Patel

