“Top Chef” alum Fabio Viviani brings bite-sized desserts to the Valley

“JARS is a perfect blend of my passion for serving amazing, crave-able bites with picture-perfect presentation and creating a memorable experience for everyone who walks in the door," Viviani said in a press release.
The business revolves around bite-sized versions of various cakes served in a jar. The red velvet cheesecake, salted caramel pecan pie, tiramisu and double dark chocolate cake are considered fan favorites. There are other options like peanut butter mud pie, classic pumpkin pie and banana split.
In the Phoenix and Scottsdale area, Viviani has partnered with new franchisees Dennis and Angie Michel who are in the process of finding the best retail space. Angie is from Phoenix and Dennis has lived in the area for 28 years. Both have experience in Fortune 300 companies and hope to bring their expertise into this new venture.
"After recently retiring from the corporate world, my family and I decided that the next chapter would be a joint venture all together. This partnership with Fabio represents a unique opportunity to bring an amazing and distinct dessert experience to the Valley," Dennis Michel said in the release.
Viviani is excited about the Michels helping him further his vision in the Valley.
"The Michels are entrepreneurs at heart and will bring their knowledge of the area coupled with their business acumen to expand the concept in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area. Phoenix and Scottsdale are both definitely destinations of fine restaurants. Now they'll also have amazing desserts," Viviani said in the release.
There isn't a firm opening date for JARS yet, but stay tuned.