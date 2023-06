“Top Chef” alum Fabio Viviani brings bite-sized desserts to the Valley

The business revolves around bite-sized versions of various cakes served in a jar. The red velvet cheesecake, salted caramel pecan pie, tiramisu and double dark chocolate cake are considered fan favorites. There are other options like peanut butter mud pie, classic pumpkin pie and banana split.

click to enlarge Each dessert is a bite-sized version of a classic sweet. JARS

click to enlarge Top Chef alum Fabio Viviani wants to eventually have 500 JARS stores across the world. JARS



Viviani is excited about the Michels helping him further his vision in the Valley.



"The Michels are entrepreneurs at heart and will bring their knowledge of the area coupled with their business acumen to expand the concept in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area. Phoenix and Scottsdale are both definitely destinations of fine restaurants. Now they'll also have amazing desserts," Viviani said in the release.



There isn't a firm opening date for JARS yet, but stay tuned.

