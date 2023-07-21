Persian restaurant, hookah lounge Samsara replaces Bliss ReBAR

Yousufzai imported hookahs from around the world along with various blends of flavored tobacco – and guests can create their own custom blends. He hopes to highlight the social nature of hookah and cultivate a "chill lounge" vibe.

"The music isn't too loud where you can't hear the person next to you," he says.Yousafzai hopes to stand apart from other lounges by eschewing a nightclub vibe (though Samsara is open late, serving food and hookah until 4 a.m. on the weekends) and by offering a full food menu and bar.The name Samsara refers to the circle of life and it's a concept that is at the front of Yousafzai's mind as he launches the restaurant and lounge in the space that was home to Bliss ReBAR for 12 years.

“We’re all intertwined," Yousafzai says. "I want everybody to feel welcome here."





“My favorite place in the entire building is the patio," Yousafzai says.As a nod to the former tenant, he has named both a cocktail and a hookah blend Bliss. The drink features dark rum, coconut rum, orange, pineapple, grenadine and lime. The Bliss blend has flavors of strawberry, kiwi and gummy bears. It's one way he can honor the past while launching this new chapter with Samsara.