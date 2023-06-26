New pop-up bar Maudies creates space for queer wine drinkers

When Abigail Spong walked into a Somebody’s Sister event in Oakland, California, she’d never experienced anything like it. The roving Bay Area wine pop-up focuses on creating a space for lesbian, queer, non-binary and trans people.
“I was in awe. It was so affirming and natural to be around people that share the same identity as you,” Spong says.
It was an experience she wanted to replicate in Phoenix. On June 7, she hosted Maudies at The Wayward Taphouse – ringing in Pride Month and officially launching her own queer natural wine pop-up. Maudies will return to The Wayward on July 15, and Spong intends to host the event monthly.
Spong launched Maudies to honor lesbian bars like Maud’s, a San Francisco bar that claimed to be the first of its kind and served customers from 1966 to 1989. Its patrons, who often regarded the bar as a community center, called themselves “Maudies.”
“It’s just a nod to the queer folks before us that had to endure so much more than I could ever imagine,” Spong says. “This is an homage to that space.”
The pop-up is described as "your friendly lesbian-operated bar, a pop-up! for everyone," on its Instagram page. Spong saw a need for more places in Phoenix where people feel comfortable and are encouraged to be themselves, noting the sharp decline in lesbian bars since their peak in the 1980s. The Lesbian Bar Project, a storytelling campaign that has worked to bring that decline into focus, has spotlighted bars like Phoenix’s Boycott Bar.
“As a queer person in Phoenix I feel like I’m always complaining to my friends that there's not a lot of places for us, especially lesbian or transfemme or queer femme people in Phoenix,” Spong says.
When she began searching for a location for the pop-up, finding a queer, woman-owned business was important to her. Spong approached The Wayward Taphouse co-owner Hilda Cardenas and operations manager Serena Fonze. They’d initially met when Spong held Dusk Market, a night market she founded, on Grand Avenue.
“We wanted to create a space where you can feel free to walk up to somebody and chat over a glass of wine,” Cardenas says.
And since The Wayward is best known for its craft beer expertise, Fonze says she was excited to feature natural wines, all of which are woman- or queer-made. Fonze will update the menu for July to highlight different vintners. Nonalcoholic options and snacks are also a feature. The July pop-up will include a DJ.
For the first pop-up, about 50 people attended and they nearly sold out of wine.
“There are so many people that want these spaces and will show up for them if they’re there,” Spong says. She emphasizes that all are welcome at the pop-up.
For the June pop-up, a portion of drink sales benefited For the Gworls, an organization that supports Black trans people. Spong is exploring other nonprofit partnerships that support LGBTQ+ communities for pop-ups moving forward.
“I’m very grateful that I get to be a catalyst for this space, and hopefully we’ll see more pop up,” Spong says.
She’s also open to the possibility of Maudies becoming a bar of its own one day.
“I’m not in a rush by any means but I really could see it being a permanent space,” Spong says. “For now, sharing space with like-minded people like The Wayward and all those folks on Grand, it feels very reassuring and safe.”
1028 Grand Ave., Phoenix
7 p.m. to midnight
instagram.com/maudiesphx
