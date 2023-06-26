Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Gay Bars

New pop-up bar Maudies creates space for queer wine drinkers

June 26, 2023 9:37AM

Maudies founder Abigail Spong with The Wayward Taphouse's Operations Manager Serena Fonze and co-owner Hilda Cardenas.
Maudies founder Abigail Spong with The Wayward Taphouse's Operations Manager Serena Fonze and co-owner Hilda Cardenas. Catherine Zingg
When Abigail Spong walked into a Somebody’s Sister event in Oakland, California, she’d never experienced anything like it. The roving Bay Area wine pop-up focuses on creating a space for lesbian, queer, non-binary and trans people.

“I was in awe. It was so affirming and natural to be around people that share the same identity as you,” Spong says.

It was an experience she wanted to replicate in Phoenix. On June 7, she hosted Maudies at The Wayward Taphouse – ringing in Pride Month and officially launching her own queer natural wine pop-up. Maudies will return to The Wayward on July 15, and Spong intends to host the event monthly.
click to enlarge
The Wayward Taphouse usually focuses on craft beer. It provided the backdrop for Maudies to highlight natural wines.
Allison Young

Spong launched Maudies to honor lesbian bars like Maud’s, a San Francisco bar that claimed to be the first of its kind and served customers from 1966 to 1989. Its patrons, who often regarded the bar as a community center, called themselves “Maudies.”

“It’s just a nod to the queer folks before us that had to endure so much more than I could ever imagine,” Spong says. “This is an homage to that space.”

The pop-up is described as "your friendly lesbian-operated bar, a pop-up! for everyone," on its Instagram page. Spong saw a need for more places in Phoenix where people feel comfortable and are encouraged to be themselves, noting the sharp decline in lesbian bars since their peak in the 1980s. The Lesbian Bar Project, a storytelling campaign that has worked to bring that decline into focus, has spotlighted bars like Phoenix’s Boycott Bar.

“As a queer person in Phoenix I feel like I’m always complaining to my friends that there's not a lot of places for us, especially lesbian or transfemme or queer femme people in Phoenix,” Spong says.

When she began searching for a location for the pop-up, finding a queer, woman-owned business was important to her. Spong approached The Wayward Taphouse co-owner Hilda Cardenas and operations manager Serena Fonze. They’d initially met when Spong held Dusk Market, a night market she founded, on Grand Avenue.

click to enlarge
Inspired by historic and current queer bars and pop-ups, Abigail Spong, left, has launched Maudies.
Catherine Zingg
When Spong reached out with the idea, “there was very little hesitation on our part,” Fonze says. She and Cardenas echoed Spong's desire for a spot that is centered around lesbian, queer, non-binary and trans people that provides a relaxed, casual setting — an option some may want in lieu of existing spaces that are more turned-up nightclubs and bars.

“We wanted to create a space where you can feel free to walk up to somebody and chat over a glass of wine,” Cardenas says.

And since The Wayward is best known for its craft beer expertise, Fonze says she was excited to feature natural wines, all of which are woman- or queer-made. Fonze will update the menu for July to highlight different vintners. Nonalcoholic options and snacks are also a feature. The July pop-up will include a DJ.

For the first pop-up, about 50 people attended and they nearly sold out of wine.

“There are so many people that want these spaces and will show up for them if they’re there,” Spong says. She emphasizes that all are welcome at the pop-up.
click to enlarge
Proceeds from drink sales at the June pop-up benefitted For the Gworls, an organization that supports Black trans people.
Catherine Zingg
“We want this to be a safe place for everyone; although it is centered around queer people, that doesn’t mean it’s exclusionary in any way,” Spong says.

For the June pop-up, a portion of drink sales benefited For the Gworls, an organization that supports Black trans people. Spong is exploring other nonprofit partnerships that support LGBTQ+ communities for pop-ups moving forward.

“I’m very grateful that I get to be a catalyst for this space, and hopefully we’ll see more pop up,” Spong says.

She’s also open to the possibility of Maudies becoming a bar of its own one day.

“I’m not in a rush by any means but I really could see it being a permanent space,” Spong says. “For now, sharing space with like-minded people like The Wayward and all those folks on Grand, it feels very reassuring and safe.”

Maudies

July 15 at The Wayward Taphouse
1028 Grand Ave., Phoenix
7 p.m. to midnight
instagram.com/maudiesphx
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation