Closed for Business

After More Than a Decade, Brunch and Cocktail Spot Bliss ReBAR is Set to Close

May 3, 2022 9:38AM

Bliss ReBAR's big patio was the perfect place to chill.
Bliss ReBAR draws customers from around downtown Phoenix with music blasting from a large, welcoming patio. Revelers pile in for brunch, cocktails, and late-night drag shows.

But on May 22, the music is set to stop.

The bar and restaurant, which is located on the northeast corner of Fourth and Garfield streets in downtown Phoenix, posted on social media on May 2, announcing its upcoming closure.

"What a journey the past 12 years has been. Sadly, today we announce the closing of Bliss ReBAR on May 22, 2022," the post reads.

The bar was a favorite hangout among the LGBTQ community and often hosted events including drag brunch and afterparties for events such as the Rainbows Festival.

The bar's owners, Mark Howard, Jackson Kelly, and Kevin Kelly, tried to negotiate a new lease to stay and still hope to change the new building owner's mind, according to the post.

Further details on a closing event and updated hours for May will be posted to social media soon, the post says, also reminding any customers who have gift cards to use them before May 22. 

click to enlarge A martini at Bliss. - LILY ALTAVENA
A martini at Bliss.
Lily Altavena
Bliss serves cocktails with creative names including the strawberry vodka Bye Felicia and a raspberry lime concoction named Berry Manilow. The food menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, and sharable plates of nachos and fried mac and cheese.

The bar and restaurant first opened in June 2010 and is now set to close after more than a decade in downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times 4.28.2022

This Week's Issue

