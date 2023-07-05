Navigation
Closed for Business

These 12 metro Phoenix restaurants and bars are now closed

July 5, 2023 7:00AM

Shady's, a neighborhood dive bar, abruptly closed in late June.
Shady's, a neighborhood dive bar, abruptly closed in late June.
Summer is a tough time for restaurants in Phoenix. Snowbirds, students and anyone else that can get out of town in search of cooler temperatures leave restaurants with few staff, fewer customers and a high AC bill. For some, the heat is too much to bear.

Here are 12 restaurants, bars and food businesses around metro Phoenix that have recently closed.

Bagel sandwiches ruled at Bagel Daddies.
Allison Young
Bagel Daddies
 Bagel Daddies started at farmers markets, and now it's returning to its market roots after a brief stint with a brick-and-mortar location on McDowell Road. According to the Bagel Daddies Instagram page, the storefront is closed permanently, but there are plans for a new location opening soon in Glendale. Until then, fans can still find the bagels at Uptown Farmers Market.

Bar Vinedo
 After eight years, Bar Vinedo has closed in Queen Creek. The restaurant and bar served a menu of American classics, tapas and tacos paired with wines from around the world. On June 29, the last day of business, Bar Vinedo hosted a farewell party to celebrate and thank patrons for years of support.

Chestnut
The evolution continues for Chestnut, a restaurant that has served the Valley from multiple locations over the past decade. Its most recent chapter, a three-year stint at The Vintage Arcadia, came to a close at the end of May. Chestnut served pastries, sandwiches, salads and cocktails inside the shopping collective. The Vintage Arcadia as a whole is also temporarily closed. Chestnut has teased plans to relocate and reopen on its social media pages.

Copper & Logs has permanently closed its doors.
Copper & Logs
Copper and Logs
The owners of Cuisine & Wine Bistro opened their newest concept, Copper and Logs, on Greenfield Road in 2020 just about a month before the pandemic hit. The Gilbert restaurant made it through the last three years, however, serving pizza, pasta, sandwiches and salads along with beer and cocktails. But as of June 30, the restaurant has permanently closed.

Island Sensation Cuisine served a taste of Jamaica on Indian School Road.
Chris Malloy
Island Sensation Cuisine
Island Sensation Cuisine, a Jamaican restaurant tucked into a shopping center on Indian School Road, has permanently closed. The restaurant was known for its homestyle food that provided the Valley with a taste of the islands. The menu included oxtails, jerk chicken, rice and peas, fried plantains, curry chicken, beef patties and fried shrimp.

Matta's Mexican Grill
Matta's Mexican Grill originally opened in 1953. The concept has hopped around a bit since its beginning 70 years ago, but now, its latest location has permanently closed. The restaurant was a regular spot for generations of customers and was also known for selling its homemade salsas. A new location is in the works for east Mesa on Baseline and Crismon roads.

Mooner's BBQ Galley
On June 25, the owners of Mooner's BBQ Galley posted an announcement to social media, explaining their decision to permanently close the small San Tan Valley restaurant. "We truly appreciate the support given to us from this amazing community," the post reads, going on to explain that "we plan on moving forward on the BBQ competition circuit... Until then, peace, love, and BBQ."

Provecho has closed its stand at the Churchill.
Chris Malloy
Provecho
At the Churchill, a collection of shipping containers filled with local purveyors in downtown Phoenix, Provecho slung excellent quesadillas bursting with fillings along with tacos, burritos and ceviche for the last four years. But in an opposite move than many small businesses take, the company is giving up its brick-and-mortar space to open a food truck. Instead of rolling around town, however, the truck is planned to park permanently at Barcoa, the agave bar just a few blocks away.

Co-owner Nico Doniele at Santé, a short-lived Scottsdale restaurant.
Mer Norwood
Sante
Sante opened with the mission of providing a restaurant where those with dietary restrictions didn't have to sacrifice quality or flavor to find something to eat. The menu included many vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free items available for brunch, dinner and happy hour. The restaurant closed after less than two years in business.

Shady's
Neighborhood dive bar Shady's abruptly closed at the end of June, notifying customers and staff in one fell swoop. A GoFundMe has been set up to help staff who found themselves suddenly without a job. The space itself has been bought by local bar giants Barter & Shake, the team behind award-winning bars Century Grand, Platform 18, The Grey Hen and UnderTow.

The bar at St. Urban was decorated with rosy wallpaper, smoked mirrors and plush seating.
Tirion Boan
St. Urban
Located above Neighborly Public House on Seventh Street, St. Urban has closed. The design-forward space was warm and welcoming with a soft pink theme and plenty of florals. The menu offered cocktails and wine along with shareable flatbreads, sandwiches and snacks perfect for pairing with a drink. The small restaurant and bar's last day of service was June 24. However, in a social media post announcing the closure, owners gave fans hope for a "larger, stand-alone space" to come in the future.

Holly and Dom Ruggiero have closed The Vanilla Gorilla in order to expand Hush Kitchen.
Chris Malloy
The Vanilla Gorilla
The Vanilla Gorilla, a craft beer taproom owned by acclaimed chef Dom Ruggiero, has closed. But that's only because he needs the space. Next-door neighbor and award-winning restaurant Hush Kitchen is expanding. The Vanilla Gorilla poured its last pints on June 30 to allow construction to begin to connect the two spaces.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
