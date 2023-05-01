Navigation
Closed for Business

These 8 metro Phoenix restaurants and cafes are now permanently closed

May 1, 2023 6:30AM

Noodles made in-house were Nan Zhou's specialty. The restaurant is now closed.
Noodles made in-house were Nan Zhou's specialty. The restaurant is now closed.
Across metro Phoenix, some restaurants have served their last plates of noodles, cups of coffee and slices of brisket. From a short-lived British pub to a longtime favorite barbecue joint, these Phoenix area restaurants are now permanently closed.

click to enlarge
Bryan Dooley of Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue announced his restaurants closure after 14 years.
Chris Malloy
Bryan's Black Mountain BBQ
A Valley favorite for brisket and pulled pork closed after 14 years in Cave Creek. The owners, Bryan and Donna Dooley shared the news, explaining that the closure was due to being "ready for a change! Life balance! It’s as simple as that!" They threw a blowout final day party on April 22, which was also Chef Dooley's birthday.

click to enlarge
CBD Coffee served coffee and flavored drinks that could be infused with a shot of CBD. It is now closed.
Courtesy of CBD Coffee
CBD Coffee 
The name of this McDowell Road cafe had two meanings: customers could add a shot of CBD to their coffee and flavored drinks, and it also stood for "Coffee Brewed Differently." However, now, the coffee shop has closed. While there was no official announcement, the building's signage has been removed and the space is empty. The business opened in a former Jack in the Box in February 2021.

Double Dutch Kitchen and Cocktails
Another short-lived concept, Double Dutch Kitchen and Cocktails, has closed in Chandler. The restaurant opened in July 2021 and served a selection of American gastropub classics such as burgers, steaks, salads and sandwiches along with specialty cocktails. Formerly located on the northeast corner of Germann and Dobson roads, the restaurant and bar is now permanently closed. 

Heidi's Brooklyn Deli
A national franchise chain inspired by New York and founded in Denver has closed its one and only Arizona location. The Peoria restaurant served sandwiches for 17 years on the northwest corner of Thunderbird Road and 83rd Ave. The sandwich shop and deli is now permanently closed.

click to enlarge
When ordering at Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle, customers could choose the thickness of their noodles.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House
Another beloved restaurant is closing due to the owners' retirement. When rumors were confirmed that Nan Zhou would be closing at the end of the month, social media responses flooded in with some customers pledging to visit multiple times before the end. Nan Zhou was known for its northwestern Chinese cuisine and homemade wheat noodles. It was located in the shopping plaza adjacent to H Mart in Mesa and is now permanently closed.

click to enlarge
Super Dragon has closed after 24 years.
Super Dragon Restaurant
Super Dragon
After 24 years of serving the community, the owners of Super Dragon have retired. Their last day was March 31. The restaurant, located at 12th Street and Northern Ave. served a mixture of Cantonese and Szechwan dishes from its small dining room decked out with white tablecloths and red booths.

The Union Jack Pub
The Union Jack Pub very quickly went from two Valley locations to zero. The pub first opened in North Scottsdale in the former Skeptical Chymist location in September 2021. However that pub closed early this year. The Mesa location remained, but now that concept has now closed and evolved into a new country bar and Irish pub mixture called the Irish Cowboy. One location of the original concept does remain close to the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.

click to enlarge
Co-owners Marcus Sanchez and Homero Medrano closed their original location of Window Coffee Bar.
Allison Young
Window Coffee Bar
Window Coffee Bar has closed its location within the Hive on 16th, a collection of art studios and shops where it served coffee through a window to customers on an outdoor patio. But customers will only have to miss their coffee fix for a short while, as the owners of Window Coffee Bar plan to open two new locations this summer. 
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
