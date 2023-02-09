A Top-Rated Valley Barbecue Joint is Closing Soon. Visit for the Last Time This Spring

The award-winning Cave Creek barbecue joint Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue will close on April 22.

For the past 14 years, the smokehouse staple has served exceptional brisket and pulled pork. It’s pushed diners to expand their palates with mesquite-dusted frog legs – or expand their stomachs with the decadent Big Pig, a pile of pork atop French fries, with spicy, vinegar-rich signature sauce, beans, green onions, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Owner and Chef Bryan Dooley shared an update Wednesday via Facebook, announcing the closure.



“After 14 wonderful years in Cave Creek, Donna and I have decided to close Bryan’s BBQ,” the statement read.

He went on to explain that the closure is not for a lack of traffic.



“Business is great! Actually, this year is starting off very strong. So, why are we closing?" He asked. "Well, Donna and I are ready for a change! Life balance! It’s as simple as that! We are still young enough to pursue other interests and we look forward [to] spending much-needed quality time together!"

click to enlarge The award-winning restaurant served barbecue favorites like, from left to right: pulled pork, burnt end, and fatty/lean brisket. Chris Malloy

Dooley added that the restaurant will host a send-off full of barbecue and live music on April 22, which is also his birthday.

When the last flames go out in the pits that day, it may not be the last that the Valley has seen from the Dooleys. The classically-trained chef ended his announcement with a teaser.



“Please continue following us on social media as we will keep you up to date on future plans and what we’ve been up to!”

