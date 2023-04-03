Navigation
Closed for Business

These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

April 3, 2023 7:00AM

Cafe Chenar introduced diners to Bukharian cuisine. Uzbek plov, a hummus plate, and hanum were among the featured items at the restaurant, which opened in north Phoenix in 2018. Jackie Mercandetti
As the Valley dining scene evolves, new restaurants open across the metro area. But unfortunately, that also means others close their doors. These six Phoenix restaurants, cafes, and bakeries are now permanently closed.

Bearscat Bakehouse
Western-themed doughnut shop Bearscat Bakehouse got its start in North Dakota in 2011. It expanded into Oregon in 2019, and in January 2022, opened in Mesa. However, the Arizona bakery, named after "an old cowboy term" for doughnuts according to its website, has closed. It was located on Southern Avenue east of Dobson Road.

Bubbakoo's Burritos
Bubbakoo's Burritos, a chain restaurant that describes itself as having a "unique hybrid skater-surf atmosphere," has closed in Gilbert. The bulk of the restaurant's locations are along the East Coast, with strongholds in New Jersey, New York, and Florida. The Gilbert location, on South Market Street just off Loop 202, was Arizona's only location and is now permanently closed.

My Spot Mediterranean Grill is taking over the space once occupied by Cafe Chenar.
Cafe Chenar
Cafe Chenar, a kosher restaurant in north Phoenix, was the only restaurant in the Valley serving Bukharian food, the cuisine of the Jewish people of Uzbekistan. The menu included varieties of dumplings, hummus, shish kabobs, and Uzbek Plov, a meat and rice dish. The restaurant recently changed hands, before signage was removed and the restaurant closed.

Owners James and Yolanda Brown ran the now-closed Chesapeake Bay Bistro.
Chesapeake Bay Bistro
Chesapeake Bay Bistro 
Chesapeake Bay Bistro, a local seafood restaurant, closed its final location in early March. The restaurant closed its brick-and-mortar restaurant in Ahwatukee in January and the owners switched their focus to their Tempe takeout-only ghost kitchen. But now, both the physical and virtual restaurants are permanently closed. Fans of the food, however, can look forward to upcoming opportunities for catering.

K-38 Beach Mex Cantina
This bright and colorful cantina brought a taste of Baja California to Chandler. The restaurant, which featured rainbow string lights, turquoise walls, and sunny yellow chairs, served a fresh menu of equally colorful margaritas, tacos, tortas, and burritos. Owners of the family-run restaurant posted the news to social media, thanking their customers and staff.

Original Golden Skone 
A unique business in Queen Creek closed earlier this year. The Original Golden Skone served a family recipe for fry bread that was used for sweet and savory sandwiches and dishes. The restaurant originally closed in November 2022, before reopening for a spell, and then permanently closing in late January. Fans of the fried bread can try their hand at making it at home, as the owners are selling Skone mix online and for pick up.
