Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Closed for Business

Tomaso's on Camelback Is Closing After 46 Years. Customers Have a Month Left to Visit

April 14, 2023 3:21PM

Tomaso's will serve its last customers after 46 years in business.
Tomaso's will serve its last customers after 46 years in business. Tomaso’s
Tomaso's on Camelback, one of the stalwarts of the Phoenix dining scene, is closing after 46 years.

The restaurant, which is located on the southeast corner of Camelback Road and 32nd Street, was opened in 1977 by acclaimed chef Tomaso Maggiore and his wife Patricia Maggiore.

It was the first of many restaurants that the Sicilian-born chef would open in Phoenix, including Tommy V’s and Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen. The original, however, quickly became a classic.

click to enlarge
Chef Joey Maggiore grew up in his father Tomaso's Italian kitchens.
Courtesy of Stephanie Ferrer
The family patriarch died in 2021, and his children chef Joey Maggiore and restaurateur Melissa Maggiore-Meyer took over the growing restaurant empire. Joey is the mind behind popular restaurants including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker, and The Mexicano. Melissa owns The Italian Daughter.

Now, the family's collection of concepts will markedly alter with the closing of the original restaurant. Tomaso's is set to close after service on May 20.

The last month at this iconic spot is packed with events for customers to visit for the last time.

The final Passport Wine Dinner will take place on April 26. The series pairs wines from different regions with food to allow attendees to travel without ever leaving Phoenix. The final installment of the series will include wines from Italy's Lazio, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, and Aosta Valley. Tomaso's will serve a multi-day Mother's Day menu from May 12 through 14.

And in its final week of service, Tomaso's will host a "Throwback Week" from May 15 through 20. The event will bring plenty of nostalgia for longtime fans, as both the original menu items, and the original prices from 1977, will be on offer. Think baked stuffed clams for $7.95 and $12.75 lasagna.

click to enlarge
Tomaso's will close after service on May 20.
Courtesy of Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant
While Tomaso's is set to close, the chef's family plan to continue the legacy of their father with a new restaurant called Il Massetos.

According to a news release, the new restaurant will be across the intersection, located on the northwest corner of Camelback Road and 32nd Street. Plans are set for a fine dining restaurant with a piano bar and outdoor seating. The menu will include some favorites from Tomaso's plus updated spins on the family recipes. The new restaurant, helmed by Joey Maggiore, is set to open in 2024.

Tomaso's on Camelback

3225 East Camelback Rad
Closing May 20

KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
420 Guide 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation