Closed for Business

After less than 2 years, Scottsdale's Santé has closed

June 15, 2023 1:01PM

Co-owner Nico Doniele at Santé.
Santé, a restaurant driven by organic and sustainable sourcing, has closed. In the 19 months since its opening, the Scottsdale restaurant drew diners' raves and found itself on our list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Phoenix.

Santé's last service was on Sunday, June 4, according to its social media accounts.

"Dear Santé family and friends, It pains us to share that we are closing our doors. We are grateful for your support over the last year and a half. Please know that the time we had to make a difference in all your lives and to the planet was special to us. Future plans to create something new are soon to come... Stay tuned," reads a post on Facebook.

Fans lamented the loss on Instagram.

"So sad. This was our date night spot almost weekly! I don't understand!" wrote one emphatic customer.

Santé opened in December 2021, and was helmed by restaurant industry veteran Nico Doniele along with Nick Neuman, who also owns Scottsdale's EVO.

The restaurant catered to the eco-conscious and to those with restricted diets, offering an array of gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian and vegan options. Due to her own dietary restrictions, Doniele has come against challenges to find a good option when dining out and wanted to create an inclusive concept.
click to enlarge
Santé's gluten-free shishito cornbread was a decadent favorite at the restaurant.
Mer Norwood
“Something that brings us together more than anything on the planet is sitting down having food and cocktails, and nothing sucks more than dietary restrictions,” Doniele told the New Times. “So, I think that we truly created a niche for people to celebrate. Your best friend who's vegan can have a beautiful vegan dish, while you have a bison filet.”

Santé, in its Facebook post and replies to its followers teased "future opportunities" in the works. However, no further details have yet been released.
