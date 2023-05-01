Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

The many food and drink events happening around metro Phoenix in May

May 1, 2023 7:00AM

El Chullo serves Peruvian flavors on Seventh Street.
El Chullo serves Peruvian flavors on Seventh Street. Charles Barth
There's plenty to do in May when it comes to food and drink events. From two happy hours benefitting a book drive for kids to an epic pig roast, Arizona Restaurant Week, wine festivals and more, no one should be bored or hungry. Check back for more events as they get added to the calendar.

click to enlarge
Johnjay Van Es is a local radio DJ and co-founder of the #LovePup Foundation.
Over Easy
#LovePup Foundation Fundraiser
All Month at Over Easy
Multiple Locations
Last month, Over Easy introduced three seasonal menu items that are available until the end of May. These include the rolled tacos, a springtime strawberry peach mule, and the Johnjay Peaches and Cream Waffle. The last item is named for Valley DJ and #LovePup Foundation co-founder Johnjay Van Es. One dollar from every waffle dish sold this month will be donated to the foundation that helps local dogs in need.

Grow A Reader Virtual Book Drive Happy Hour
Wednesday, May 3 and Friday, May 19
Multiple Locations
A few local businesses and restaurants are coming together this month for the Grow A Reader virtual book drive, helping to get more books into the hands of children who need them the most. El Chullo and Short Leash Hotdogs are two of those involved, and each restaurant is hosting a special event in support of the book drive. Stop by during happy hour at El Chullo on May 3 for a live musical performance and by Short Leash Hotdogs on May 19 for a live music happy hour.
click to enlarge
It's all about celebrating the wine and the women behind it at this special dinner at the Chart House.
Flickr/Ralf Smallkaa
Women Behind The Wine
Thursday, May 4
Chart House
7255 E. McCormick Pkwy., Scottsdale
480-951-2550
Chart House is honoring five women in the wine business with a special five-course meal. Start with burrata cheese bruschetta followed by spiced Pacific shrimp ceviche, lobster tail Milanese, calotte ribeye and chocolate kuchen (German cake). The dinner costs $135 per person.

Summer Pig Roast Series
Sunday, May 7
The Gladly
2201 E. Camelback Road
602-759-8132
The Gladly's pig roast won double gold at this year's Devour Culinary Classic, and now it's coming back as a summer series, starting this May. Not only will there be a whole-roasted pig served family style, but there will be dishes like elote, stuffed mushrooms and rice and beans along with craft cocktails. Space is extremely limited and reservations are necessary. The event costs $128.60 per person.
click to enlarge
The Duce and cigars, what could be better?
Sara Weber
Cigar and Jazz Brunch
Sunday, May 7
The Duce
525 S. Central Ave.
602-866-3823
The Duce is teaming up with Raconteuse Cigars to put on a cigar and jazz event and while it's called a brunch, it will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Band Maggie Speaks will provide the music. Admission is free, but food, beverage and cigars can be purchased. Reservations can be made on the Raconteuse website.
click to enlarge
The colors of the rainbow in a poke bowl.
Koibito Poke
Teacher Appreciation Week
Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12
Multiple Locations
Teachers should always be celebrated for all that they do, but National Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8 through 12. Several Valley restaurants are offering deals for those with proof of an educator ID. Teachers can get a free cup of coffee at Over Easy, dessert with the purchase of an entree at Streets of New York, $3 off their order at Koibito Poke and 20 percent off the bill at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
click to enlarge
Chef Marcellino will lead guests through an Italian cooking class.
Marcellino Ristorante
Lunch and Learn
Wednesday, May 10
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500
During Marcellino Ristorante's lunch and learn series, attendees get a front-row seat at the makings of a delicious meal from Chef Marcellino himself. This month's event includes salmon dusted with porcini flour and sautéed with leeks and porcini mushrooms, all in a Cognac flambé. Lunch also comes with a green salad and biscotti. The class is $80 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 480-990-9500 to reserve a spot.

Sustainable Bluefin Tuna Dinner
Thursday, May 18
Bisutoro Sushi Bar and Grill
2502 E. Camelback Road, #119
602-560-0033
Enjoy a breakdown of bluefin tuna and a multi-course meal at Bisutoro Sushi Bar and Grill during this special event. Start with a happy hour with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Five courses will follow, each paired with a beverage. The full bar menu will also be available. Tickets are $200 per person and don't include gratuity.
click to enlarge
Wrigley Mansion's wine cellar holds 1,800 labels.
Geri Koeppel
Wine Festival 2023
Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21
Wrigley Mansion
2501 E. Telawa Trail
602-955-4079
At Wrigley Mansion's third annual wine festival, a four-day celebration, a portion of the proceeds will benefit local organization Almost There: A Mom and Pups Rescue. Three different dinners kick off the fun on Thursday before two wine dinners on Friday, two cooking demonstrations and a grand tasting on Saturday, Sunday brunch and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance and the event is for those 21 and up. Wine and corporate members of Wrigley Mansion get early access to the grand tasting.
click to enlarge
Citizen Public House will be serving up its whiskey bread pudding.
Citizen Public House
Arizona Restaurant Week
Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 28
Multiple Locations
Arizona Restaurant Week luckily happens twice a year, and this round will include more than 100 participating restaurants. Each eatery will offer a pre-fixe menu for $33, $44, or $55 per person or per couple, and some may also be doing takeout. Check the website often as new restaurants and menus are added.
click to enlarge
The wine industry has revitalized Old Town Cottonwood and the Verde Valley.
Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce
Verde Valley Wine Festival
Saturday, May 20
Riverfront Park
1284 E. River Front Road, Cottonwood
928-639-3200
Cottonwood is known for its wineries, so it makes sense that the town is hosting the Verde Valley Wine Festival. It's happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park. General admission tickets are $35 if purchased online and $45 at the door. Each ticket includes a commemorative glass and eight tastings.

click to enlarge
Sabor a Mi's will be one of the vendors at the Taco Fest.
Sabor a Mi
Taco Fest
Saturday, May 20
First and Moreland Streets
 The Taco Fest is a new block party and night market taking place from 6 to 11 p.m. at the corner of First and Moreland Streets in downtown Phoenix. Vendors will be spread out throughout two city blocks. Attendees who want to drink can purchase $40 tickets plus fees to sample five different cocktails including margaritas, beers, and agave spirits. Designated drivers can get in for $15 plus fees. Around 15 taco makers from around the Valley will also be there selling individual tacos.  
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Julie Levin began freelance writing at Phoenix New Times in January 2019 and also works as a digital specialist at ABC15 and on-call news anchor at KTAR News 92.3 FM. Her other previous experience includes stints at Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix NPR station KJZZ 91.5 FM, TV shows "RightThisMinute," "Entertainment Tonight!" "Tucson Morning Blend," and more. Julie received her masters in journalism and communication at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite school. When she's not in the newsroom or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, Julie also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her husband. They're working on visiting every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation