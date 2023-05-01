The many food and drink events happening around metro Phoenix in May

All Month at Over Easy
Multiple Locations
Last month, Over Easy introduced three seasonal menu items that are available until the end of May. These include the rolled tacos, a springtime strawberry peach mule, and the Johnjay Peaches and Cream Waffle. The last item is named for Valley DJ and #LovePup Foundation co-founder Johnjay Van Es. One dollar from every waffle dish sold this month will be donated to the foundation that helps local dogs in need.
Grow A Reader Virtual Book Drive Happy Hour
Wednesday, May 3 and Friday, May 19
Multiple Locations
A few local businesses and restaurants are coming together this month for the Grow A Reader virtual book drive, helping to get more books into the hands of children who need them the most. El Chullo and Short Leash Hotdogs are two of those involved, and each restaurant is hosting a special event in support of the book drive. Stop by during happy hour at El Chullo on May 3 for a live musical performance and by Short Leash Hotdogs on May 19 for a live music happy hour.
Thursday, May 4
Chart House
7255 E. McCormick Pkwy., Scottsdale
480-951-2550
Chart House is honoring five women in the wine business with a special five-course meal. Start with burrata cheese bruschetta followed by spiced Pacific shrimp ceviche, lobster tail Milanese, calotte ribeye and chocolate kuchen (German cake). The dinner costs $135 per person.
Summer Pig Roast Series
Sunday, May 7
The Gladly
2201 E. Camelback Road
602-759-8132
The Gladly's pig roast won double gold at this year's Devour Culinary Classic, and now it's coming back as a summer series, starting this May. Not only will there be a whole-roasted pig served family style, but there will be dishes like elote, stuffed mushrooms and rice and beans along with craft cocktails. Space is extremely limited and reservations are necessary. The event costs $128.60 per person.
Sunday, May 7
The Duce
525 S. Central Ave.
602-866-3823
The Duce is teaming up with Raconteuse Cigars to put on a cigar and jazz event and while it's called a brunch, it will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Band Maggie Speaks will provide the music. Admission is free, but food, beverage and cigars can be purchased. Reservations can be made on the Raconteuse website.
Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12
Multiple Locations
Teachers should always be celebrated for all that they do, but National Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8 through 12. Several Valley restaurants are offering deals for those with proof of an educator ID. Teachers can get a free cup of coffee at Over Easy, dessert with the purchase of an entree at Streets of New York, $3 off their order at Koibito Poke and 20 percent off the bill at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill.
Wednesday, May 10
Marcellino RistoranteDuring Marcellino Ristorante's lunch and learn series, attendees get a front-row seat at the makings of a delicious meal from Chef Marcellino himself. This month's event includes salmon dusted with porcini flour and sautéed with leeks and porcini mushrooms, all in a Cognac flambé. Lunch also comes with a green salad and biscotti. The class is $80 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 480-990-9500 to reserve a spot.
7114 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500
7114 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500
Sustainable Bluefin Tuna Dinner
Thursday, May 18
Bisutoro Sushi Bar and Grill
2502 E. Camelback Road, #119
602-560-0033
Enjoy a breakdown of bluefin tuna and a multi-course meal at Bisutoro Sushi Bar and Grill during this special event. Start with a happy hour with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Five courses will follow, each paired with a beverage. The full bar menu will also be available. Tickets are $200 per person and don't include gratuity.
Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21
Wrigley Mansion
2501 E. Telawa Trail
602-955-4079At Wrigley Mansion's third annual wine festival, a four-day celebration, a portion of the proceeds will benefit local organization Almost There: A Mom and Pups Rescue. Three different dinners kick off the fun on Thursday before two wine dinners on Friday, two cooking demonstrations and a grand tasting on Saturday, Sunday brunch and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance and the event is for those 21 and up. Wine and corporate members of Wrigley Mansion get early access to the grand tasting.
Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 28
Multiple Locations
Arizona Restaurant Week luckily happens twice a year, and this round will include more than 100 participating restaurants. Each eatery will offer a pre-fixe menu for $33, $44, or $55 per person or per couple, and some may also be doing takeout. Check the website often as new restaurants and menus are added.
Saturday, May 20
Riverfront Park
1284 E. River Front Road, Cottonwood
928-639-3200
Cottonwood is known for its wineries, so it makes sense that the town is hosting the Verde Valley Wine Festival. It's happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park. General admission tickets are $35 if purchased online and $45 at the door. Each ticket includes a commemorative glass and eight tastings.
Saturday, May 20
First and Moreland Streets
The Taco Fest is a new block party and night market taking place from 6 to 11 p.m. at the corner of First and Moreland Streets in downtown Phoenix. Vendors will be spread out throughout two city blocks. Attendees who want to drink can purchase $40 tickets plus fees to sample five different cocktails including margaritas, beers, and agave spirits. Designated drivers can get in for $15 plus fees. Around 15 taco makers from around the Valley will also be there selling individual tacos.