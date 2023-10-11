 Don Guerra brings Barrio Bread to metro Phoenix with a pop-up at Hayden Flour Mills | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Barrio Bread is now available in Gilbert. Here's how to order a loaf

Award-winning baker Don Guerra is crafting loaves in Gilbert. Here's what's on the menu and how to reserve your bread.
October 11, 2023
Celebrated Tucson baker Don Guerra soft launched his baking pop-up at Hayden Flour Mills Tuesday. He will open pre-orders for next week on Barrio Bread's website starting Wednesday.
Celebrated Tucson baker Don Guerra soft launched his baking pop-up at Hayden Flour Mills Tuesday. He will open pre-orders for next week on Barrio Bread's website starting Wednesday. Sara Crocker
Share this:
The wait is over for crusty carb connoisseurs hoping to get their hands on a loaf from James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra. Online pre-orders for Barrio Bread open this afternoon at 4 p.m., with pickup starting at Hayden Flour Mills in Gilbert on Oct. 17.

Guerra and Hayden Flour Mills teased the weekly pop-up over the summer, and Guerra has since been planning and piloting the kitchen at Hayden’s Gilbert location.

“Having the bakery inside the mill to showcase what happens under one roof is magic,” he says.

In some ways, Guerra says it’s like he’s come full circle to how he started, baking solo from his home's garage in Tucson.

“It definitely feels like the garage. This is basically what I had right here,” he says motioning to the Italian steam oven inside Hayden’s kitchen. “It feels like I’m at home.”

click to enlarge
Don Guerra is the force behind Tucson's famous Barrio Bread.
Sara Crocker
On Tuesday, about 40 people queued up inside Hayden’s shop and around the building, awaiting the fresh-from-the-oven bread to emerge. Guerra had put out a call to his social media followers the day before to come try a loaf of this first batch.

Ian Hicks was one of those who lined up for a taste. The Chandler resident says he previously drove to Tucson once or twice a year just to get Barrio Bread.

“It’ll be so nice that this is here,” he says.

How to order Barrio Bread

Online orders are open on Barrio Bread’s website as of this afternoon. The baker estimates he’ll make about 300 loaves for each Tuesday pick-up. Because of the limited supply, he recommends people place orders online in advance.

Customers can pick up their bread at Hayden’s location in Gilbert, at 932 N. Colorado St.
click to enlarge
Baker Don Guerra describes the shaping and design of his loaves of bread as "edible art."
Sara Crocker

What’s on the menu?

Guerra created an “all-new menu” specifically for Gilbert.

“I’m not repeating anything at Barrio Tucson,” he says.

The breads will feature unique Hayden grains and local ingredients, including olives from Queen Creek and dates grown in Tucson.

“My plan is to keep things really craft,” he says.

The menu will include a dozen different loaves to choose from, which range in price from $7.50 to $14, including:
  • Tibetan Purple Barley
  • Queen Creek Olive Polenta
  • Hayden Flour Mills Farm House Oat Loaf
  • Desert Date and Walnut
  • Sonoran Sourdough
  • Einkorn Miche
  • Red Fife with Pumpkin and Sunflower Seeds
  • Heritage (loaf and miche)
  • Chiltepin Cheddar Fougasse
  • Pan Rustico
  • Barrio Baguette
  • Pain Epi
Guerra will also sell his newly launched Barrio Bagels, which he developed with Neal Borenstein, a founder and owner of the Valley bakeries and delis Chompie’s. The bagel flavors include plain, everything and sesame.

Over time, Guerra says he may consider shipping breads too. For now, he'll sell loaves locally and work the oven in Gilbert on Tuesdays. Family members who live in metro Phoenix will be there to help customers, and Guerra says it's nice to be back in the Valley once a week to spend time with them.

“It’s nice to be around family and [have] the chance to try something new,” Guerra says. “This just really gets me inspired.”

Barrio Bread

Available at Hayden Flour Mills on Tuesdays
932 N. Colorado St., Gilbert

KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending

The 15 best restaurant patios for outdoor dining in metro Phoenix

Food & Drink News

The 15 best restaurant patios for outdoor dining in metro Phoenix

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Your complete guide to the 50th Four Peaks Oktoberfest

Beer

Your complete guide to the 50th Four Peaks Oktoberfest

By Sara Crocker
Cheer on the Diamondbacks with special playoffs food items at Chase Field

Food & Drink News

Cheer on the Diamondbacks with special playoffs food items at Chase Field

By Tirion Boan
Lowdown Vegan, a late-night plant-based drive-thru, has closed

Openings & Closings

Lowdown Vegan, a late-night plant-based drive-thru, has closed

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation