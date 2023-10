Barrio Bread is now available in Gilbert. Here's how to order a loaf

click to enlarge Don Guerra is the force behind Tucson's famous Barrio Bread. Sara Crocker

Baker Don Guerra describes the shaping and design of his loaves of bread as "edible art."

The wait is over for crusty carb connoisseurs hoping to get their hands on a loaf from James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra. Online pre-orders for Barrio Bread open this afternoon at 4 p.m., with pickup starting at Hayden Flour Mills in Gilbert on Oct. 17.Guerra and Hayden Flour Mills teased the weekly pop-up over the summer, and Guerra has since been planning and piloting the kitchen at Hayden’s Gilbert location.“Having the bakery inside the mill to showcase what happens under one roof is magic,” he says.In some ways, Guerra says it’s like he’s come full circle to how he started, baking solo from his home's garage in Tucson.“It definitely feels like the garage. This is basically what I had right here,” he says motioning to the Italian steam oven inside Hayden’s kitchen. “It feels like I’m at home.”On Tuesday, about 40 people queued up inside Hayden’s shop and around the building, awaiting the fresh-from-the-oven bread to emerge. Guerra had put out a call to his social media followers the day before to come try a loaf of this first batch.Ian Hicks was one of those who lined up for a taste. The Chandler resident says he previously drove to Tucson once or twice a year just to get Barrio Bread.“It’ll be so nice that this is here,” he says.Online orders are open on Barrio Bread’s website as of this afternoon. The baker estimates he’ll make about 300 loaves for each Tuesday pick-up. Because of the limited supply, he recommends people place orders online in advance.Customers can pick up their bread at Hayden’s location in Gilbert, at 932 N. Colorado St.Guerra created an “all-new menu” specifically for Gilbert.“I’m not repeating anything at Barrio Tucson,” he says.The breads will feature unique Hayden grains and local ingredients, including olives from Queen Creek and dates grown in Tucson.“My plan is to keep things really craft,” he says.The menu will include a dozen different loaves to choose from, which range in price from $7.50 to $14, including:Guerra will also sell his newly launched Barrio Bagels, which he developed with Neal Borenstein, a founder and owner of the Valley bakeries and delis Chompie’s . The bagel flavors include plain, everything and sesame.Over time, Guerra says he may consider shipping breads too. For now, he'll sell loaves locally and work the oven in Gilbert on Tuesdays. Family members who live in metro Phoenix will be there to help customers, and Guerra says it's nice to be back in the Valley once a week to spend time with them.“It’s nice to be around family and [have] the chance to try something new,” Guerra says. “This just really gets me inspired.”