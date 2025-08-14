 New Phoenix deli and bagel bar opened by chef Joey Maggiore | Phoenix New Times
Chef Joey Maggiore opens new deli and bagel bar

Fresh bagels, custom cream cheese and nostalgic sweets are on the menu at the Maggiore family's newest restaurant.
September 10, 2025
Image: The Delicatessen is now open.
The Delicatessen is now open. The Maggiore Group
The creator of Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher and Baker, The Italiano and The Mexicano, Joey Maggiore is a well-known name in town. And this fall, the chef and restaurateur has debuted his latest concept.

The Delicatessen opened on Tatum Boulevard just north of Cactus Road on Sept. 10, taking over the former home of fellow Maggiore family restaurant The Rosticceria.

The new concept was inspired by Maggiore's grandfather, a butcher from the Bronx. It was initially announced in February and set to open in the spring. But since then, a few changes were made, including a new name.

The Maggiore Group's latest concept pays tribute to classic New York delis.
Despite the changes, the focus on New York deli staples remains. The counter-service spot offers sandwiches loaded with pastrami and house-cured corned beef, and the new restaurant is is heaven for bagel fans.

The New York-style bagels are made fresh daily, and according to Maggiore, they have a "perfectly chewy texture and crisp golden exterior that true bagel fanatics crave."

In true Maggiore customizable fashion, there's a bagel bar where customers start with plain cream cheese and can choose mix-ins and toppings to personalize their meal. Among the over 25 options, there's cheesecake and Fruity Pebbles. For those looking to go a more savory route, opt for smoked salmon or pastrami.

"We will also have a chopped Italian sub bar where guests can pick their meats and ingredients, we will chop it all up and put on a homemade semolina bun," Maggiore said.

Other menu items include classic black-and-white cookies and chocolate cake. The owners built the space to pay tribute to classic New York delis. A custom fountain soda bar and four flavors of egg creams add to the nostalgia.

The vibe of the restaurant will fit the menu, outfitted with a vintage diner aesthetic designed by Maggiore's wife, Cristina Maggiore. The new concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The Delicatessen

12811 N. Tatum Blvd.
