Chef Joey Maggiore opens new deli and bagel bar

The Delicatessen opened on Tatum Boulevard just north of Cactus Road on Sept. 10, taking over the former home of fellow Maggiore family restaurant The Rosticceria.
The new concept was inspired by Maggiore's grandfather, a butcher from the Bronx. It was initially announced in February and set to open in the spring. But since then, a few changes were made, including a new name.
The New York-style bagels are made fresh daily, and according to Maggiore, they have a "perfectly chewy texture and crisp golden exterior that true bagel fanatics crave."
In true Maggiore customizable fashion, there's a bagel bar where customers start with plain cream cheese and can choose mix-ins and toppings to personalize their meal. Among the over 25 options, there's cheesecake and Fruity Pebbles. For those looking to go a more savory route, opt for smoked salmon or pastrami.
"We will also have a chopped Italian sub bar where guests can pick their meats and ingredients, we will chop it all up and put on a homemade semolina bun," Maggiore said.
Other menu items include classic black-and-white cookies and chocolate cake. The owners built the space to pay tribute to classic New York delis. A custom fountain soda bar and four flavors of egg creams add to the nostalgia.
The vibe of the restaurant will fit the menu, outfitted with a vintage diner aesthetic designed by Maggiore's wife, Cristina Maggiore. The new concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.