May the Fourth: Where to celebrate Star Wars Day 2024 in Phoenix

For geeks, its an excuse to indulge their love of George Lucas’ intergalactic saga, dress up like Boba Fett or wield a lightsaber. For Lucasfilm and Disney, it a day to release new “Star Wars” content, collectibles and games. Local businesses also get in on the fun by hosting theme events like costume parties, dance parties or trivia sessions for prizes.
This year, Star Wars Day will be bigger than ever, and not just because its the 25th anniversary of 1999’s “Episode I: The Phantom Menace.” May the Fourth 2024 falls on a Saturday, which means there are more events than usual happening.
Here’s a look at how fans of the franchise, be they Sith lords or scruffy-looking nerf herders, can celebrate Star Wars Day throughout metro Phoenix in 2024. (All events will occur on May 4 unless specified otherwise.)
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
8034 N. 19th Ave.
602-433-0255
1056 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa
480-835-0505 Both of the Valley’s Bookmans locations will host "Star Wars"-inspired activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Highlights include giveaways, in-store contests, costumes, and an appearance by the Dune Sea Garrison cosplay group. Customers can also take advantage of a special deal where they can buy three items and get the fourth one free. More details on each event are available here.
The Casual Pint
4626 N. 16th St.
623-398-3636 The central Phoenix location of The Casual Pint has a full day of “Star Wars” festivities planned on May the Fourth. Movies from the saga will screen from open to close and a pair of themed beers (Red Leader and Lite-Saber) on tap and a special Mangolorian mead available for purchase. Vendors will be onsite from 2 to 5 p.m., and every patron will receive a free raffle ticket (prizes include glass and Lego sets). Additionally, anyone in costume will receive a free gift. A “Star Wars” trivia session starts at 9 p.m..
Cesar Chavez Public Library
3635 W. Baseline Road
602-262-4636Local younglings can enjoy such activities as a “Star Wars” story time, photo ops with costumed characters and a lightsaber-making session at this south Phoenix library. Hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Cobra Arcade Bar
801 N. Second St., #100
602-595-5873Come as your favorite character to Cobra Arcade Bar’s annual “May the 4th Be With You” party on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Local DJs Yellawave, Clavo and Mane One will be dropping cuts from behind the decks. It's the kind of party where those hipster-y Tatooine bikers from “The Book of Boba Fett” might hang out. Admission is free.
Collectors Choice Comics
7702 S. Heather Drive, Tempe
480-471-8299Model and actress Michonne Bourriague, who famously appeared as Palliduvan bounty huntress Aurra Sing in “The Phantom Menace,” is scheduled to appear at the Tempe comic book store from noon to 5 p.m. Prices are $40 for single autographs or selfies or $75 for both. There’s also a $5 admission free and a free certificate of authenticity is included.
ComicX
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #95
480-306-6780 Star Wars is one of the many fandoms celebrated at this geeky Desert Ridge Marketplace eatery, as evidenced by the life-size R2-D2 and Darth Vader statues you’ll encounter inside. The Force will flow even stronger at ComicX this week, which will offer discounts and special menu items on May 4.
Endgame
1233 S. Alma School Road, Mesa
480-331-1809 The synth is strong with Vyce, Heretic G and the 13 other local DJs who will perform during the “Star Wars” rave, Revenge of the Synth from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday. Three themed stages are planned, each focusing on various subgenres of synth. Lightsabers and cosplay is encouraged and themed cocktails and a midnight costume contest are planned. Tickets are $15.
Kitsune Brewing Company
3321 E. Bell Road
602-245-8593 According to Kitsune’s social media, its resident brewmeisters are promising to release “a bunch of beers” on Saturday in honor of May the Fourth. (In previous years, they’ve come up with some clever craft concoctions paying tribute to the “Star Wars” saga, including the Raspberry Blue Sour Bantha Milk and a Grogu-inspired green sour.) Other activities at Kitsune include a free “Star Wars” trivia session at 2:30 p.m. and a themed “paint ‘n’ sip” session from 5 to 7 p.m. The latter costs $40 per person and includes supplies, a canvas and a free beer. Kitsune will be open from noon to 9 p.m.
Myke's Pizza and Cider Corps Taproom
31 S. Robson, #103, Mesa
480-687-8526Myke's will celebrate May the Fourth on Saturday with pizzas and desserts inspired by “Star Wars,” including the potato and bacon-laden Darth Tater ($23) and the Padme Melt with meatballs, roasted onions and three cheeses. Anyone in costume who orders pizza will receive a Millenium Falcon-shaped dark chocolate, a $5 Myke’s gift card and a sticker (while supplies last). Meanwhile, the Cider Corps Taproom will have themed ciders The Mangolorian and Darth Maulberry available in 32-ounce cans. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Neighborhood Comedy Theatre
214 W. Main St., Mesa
602-374-5638Attendees of NCT’s Star Wars Galactic Showdown: Jedi vs. Sith Comedy Battle on Saturday can get involved with the action of the interactive event. The audience will be asked to throw out “imaginative suggestions” of the “Star Wars” variety, which will help decide whether the Jedi or Sith “reigns supreme in the universe of comedy. Laugh it up, fuzzball. The all-ages event starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15.
The Nile Theater
105 W. Main St., Mesa
480-494-7580Get the jump on “Star Wars” Day when costumed metal band Galactic Empire invades The Nile Theater on May 3. The costumed quintet — featuring such members as Bass Commander, Boba Sett and Shadow Ranger — perform rip-roaring metal renditions of music from the saga while wearing getups inspired by the films. Varkan and Arsenic Kitchen open. The all-ages show is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Pigtails Cocktail Bar
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #46-1405
480-500-5358 This Desert Ridge Marketplace drinkery will host Art & Cocktails: "Star Wars" Edition from 4 to 7 p.m.. Themed drinks will be served and artist Cinque Smith will display works inspired by “Star Wars” while creating a live painting throughout the evening. Several pieces will also be raffled off. Tickets are $45 each and include two cocktails and a raffle ticket.
The Playa II Bar and Grill
3217 E. Shea Blvd.
602-788-0679You will never find a more colorful hive of scum and villainy than at this north Phoenix dive at 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard, particularly during its 21-and-over “Star Wars” costumed karaoke from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on May 4. There will be a contest where the best-costumed singer will win a $30 bar card.
The Rebel Lounge
2303 E. Indian School RoadEmbrace your inner Kylo Ren and indulge your mopey and moody side during a special May the 4th edition of EmoNightPhx at The Rebel Lounge. DJ Sad & Boujee will be in the mix and “Star Wars” cosplay is encouraged. The event starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
SanTan Spirit House
8 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler
480-917-8700 The intergalactic festivities at SanTan Spirit House won’t be limited to one day. Patrons can paint ceramic items inspired by “Star Wars” for $35 per person or build a Lego set for $45 per person on either Saturday for May the Fourth or Sunday (a.k.a. Revenge of the Fifth). There’s a two-drink minimum.
Scottsdale Mustang Library
10101 N. 90th St., Scottsdale
480-312-7323 Bring your padawan to this Scottsdale Public Library location from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for its kid-focused “Star Wars” event, which will include storytelling, crafting and more. It’s free to attend but space is limited. Attendees are asked to visit the youth desk prior to the event to get a ticket.
Sunbar
24 W. 5th St., Tempe
480-687-8409Tempe nightspot will transform into an intergalactic nightlife destination during the May the 4th Be With You dance party on Saturday night. Local DJs will dress as “Star Wars” characters — including Edward Joseph as Han Solo, Casti and Princess Leia and Medicine Mike as Darth Vader — as they fire off a cannonade of electrified beats more fierce than a battery of turbolasers. Doors open at 9 p.m. Admission is free before 10 p.m. with an online RSVP and $7 thereafter.
Thundercat Lounge
747 W. Van Buren St.
602-789-3600DJ Darth Vader will use the dark side of the Force to unleash a killer dance music mix during May the 4th: Star Wars rave at Thundercat Lounge from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. LaDell Ransom and NOOD will also perform, drink specials will be offered and a costume contest is planned. Admission is $5.
The Westin Tempe
11 E. Seventh St., Tempe
480-968-8885The hotel's Skysill Rooftop Lounge will celebrate May the Fourth on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. with a costume competition, “Star Wars” movie screenings and DJs. Themed alcoholic beverages will also be available. Tickets are $15 per person and include a cocktail.