Pinnacle Brewing Co. brings traditional, historic beers to Scottsdale

Bob Wilson fancied himself a homebrewer but dropped the hobby when he and wife Mary started a family. Years later, his son Wyatt told them he wanted to leave Chico State to study beer-making completely unaware of his father's previous interest and aspirations of opening a brewery.
“We looked all over the country and decided Scottsdale was the biggest opportunity,” Bob says, noting the relatively few craft beer options in the area.
‘Scottsdale was the biggest opportunity’As Wyatt and Bob discussed a potential brewery, they homed in on the Valley. Bob and Mary got to know the area over the years visiting friends who live in Gilbert.
The Wilsons built the 10-barrel brewery in a former gas station. The 4,300-square-foot craft beer destination features an expansive indoor-outdoor space with black, wood and copper accents. An image of Pinnacle Peak covers the windowed wall on the east side of the building. Roll-up garage doors give way to the covered patio, which is equipped with misters and a sun shade.
Taproom manager Christiane Arguello says to expect games on their TVs, rotating live musicians and happy hour. She adds that she’ll look to guests for other activity suggestions and requests.
What’s on tap?Pinnacle Brewing will open with nine beers on tap. There will be an emphasis on European styles, and particularly lagers.
How to visitPinnacle Brewing will host a grand opening party from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday.
For Bob, his long-held dreams of opening a brewery are finally coming to life. Although now, he’s put the beer-making in the hands of his son.
“As you can imagine," he says, "I’m a very proud father."
