Pinnacle Brewing Co. brings traditional, historic beers to Scottsdale

click to enlarge Pinnacle Brewing Co.'s 10-barrel brewhouse and taproom is located near the Scottsdale Airport and features an expansive indoor-outdoor space. Sara Crocker

‘Scottsdale was the biggest opportunity’

The Wilsons built the 10-barrel brewery in a former gas station. The 4,300-square-foot craft beer destination features an expansive indoor-outdoor space with black, wood and copper accents. An image of Pinnacle Peak covers the windowed wall on the east side of the building. Roll-up garage doors give way to the covered patio, which is equipped with misters and a sun shade.



Taproom manager Christiane Arguello says to expect games on their TVs, rotating live musicians and happy hour. She adds that she’ll look to guests for other activity suggestions and requests.





click to enlarge Among the opening lineup at Pinnacle Brewing Co. are Illumination, a Munich-style Helles, and Coast Game, a West Coast IPA brewed with Chinook and Simcoe hops. Pinnacle Brewing Co.

What’s on tap?

click to enlarge The taproom at Pinnacle Brewing Co. features its namesake, Pinnacle Peak. The space also nods to its Arizona home with copper accents. Sara Crocker

How to visit

For Bob, his long-held dreams of opening a brewery are finally coming to life. Although now, he’s put the beer-making in the hands of his son.



“As you can imagine," he says, "I’m a very proud father."





Pinnacle Brewing Co. 15111 Hayden Road, Scottsdale