Where to celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2024 in Phoenix

What’s the appeal? Free commemorative issues of well-known comic books will be given away by more than 2,000 participating stores nationwide, including up to a dozen spots in the Valley. A total of 48 titles will be published for FCBD 2024, many featuring such legendary characters as X-Men, Spider-Man, Hellboy, Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Drew Sullivan of Ash Avenue Comic in Tempe says there are some phenomenal titles this year. “I think I’ve lost count at this point of all the great comics we’ll be giving out at the store,” he says.
Participating retailers also host storewide sales, giveaways, live entertainment and other nerdy activities. Local comics creatives will also make in-store appearances and showcase their latest works, like when Valley artists Luster Kaboom and Billy Goodman’s debut their new title “Weird Wonder” at Ash Avenue Comics.
Want to know what else is happening during Free Comic Book Day 2024? Phoenix New Times spoke with the staff at several; participating shops to find out what they have planned. 'Nuff said.
Ash Avenue Comics
806 S. Ash Ave., Tempe
480-858-9447Ash Avenue Comics in Tempe will live up to their reputation for showcasing indie, underground and locally produced titles during FCBD 2024 on Saturday. Local artist (and New Times contributor) Luster Kaboom and comics creator Billy Goodman will sketch and sign copies of their collaborative title “Weird Wonder” at the store. A variety of other indie and underground comics will be featured and select items throughout the store will be on sale. Patrons can score up to five FCBD titles. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Brandon's Comics
1833 E. Southern Ave., Tempe
480-838-0467 The staff of Brandon’s Comics won’t be the only ones making bank on Saturday. They’re also organizing a sidewalk sale where patrons can bring their own comic books to sell. (The only caveat is you have to provide your own table.) Meanwhile, there will be 10% discounts on books and boxes and more than 100 ratio variant titles hidden through the store for $2 each. Owner Brandon Bonney says it's a steal for those who can unearth these valuable books. "These ratio variants could go for as much as $100, but we're marking them down to only $2,” he says. “So people are gonna go crazy trying to find 'em." Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Collectors Choice Comics/Justice Comics
1805 E. Elliot Road, #101, Tempe
480-471-8299Justice Comics and Collectors Choice Comics in Tempe will offer twice the nerdy fun on Saturday. More than two dozen official FCBD titles will be available while supplies last (there’s a limit of one copy of each title up to five books total per person). Artist and illustrator Chinh Potter of “House of Slaughter” and “Department of Truth” fame will sign autographs, create sketches and take commissions from noon to 3 p.m. Free Comic Book Day items will be raffled off throughout the day and a variety of storewide sales will be offered, including a buy one, get one deal on all limited and variant covers. Anyone who spends $10 or more on sale items will also receive a free enamel pin.
Drawn to Comics
5801 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
623-847-9090 Free Comic Book Day is always a big deal at Drawn to Comics, so much so that the popular Glendale store is staging a mini-festival across the street at Velma Teague Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave. More than two dozen comic book artists and authors will be featured, including Al Sparrow, Ivory Gayle, Everette Bowers, Sean Sautter, Albert Morales, Andy Carreon, Jamarea Lowery and Jason Worthington. Local cosplay groups will also appear. There will also be LARP sessions, a Super Smash Bros. tournament, crafting activities, and (of course) free comics. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Dreadnought Comics
2734 W. Bell Road, #1346
602-293-3763 Dreadnought Comics in north Phoenix stocks all manner of geeky items, from toys and collectibles to airsoft guns and gear. As its name implies, though, the focus of the store is comic books and they’ve got thousands of issues in stock. According to the Free Comic Book Day website, Dreadnought will be participating and will have a variety of titles available. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gotham City Comics and Collectibles
151 N. Country Club Drive, Mesa
480-649-3065Swing by Gotham City Comics and Collectibles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a chance to meet Garbage Pail Kids trading card artist Smokin’ Joe McWilliams. Free comics will be available and local bands and musicians will perform throughout the day, including Manic Monkeys, I Am Hologram, Exploding Oranges, Metropolis Man and the duo of Carol Pacey and Andy Borunda. Gotham City will be open until 6 p.m.
Greg's Comics
2722 S. Alma School Road, #8, Mesa
480-752-1881Long-running Mesa comics emporium Greg's Comics, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in February, will offer multiple Free Comic Book Day titles on Saturday (with a limit of three per customer). Everything in the store will be available for 20% off. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jesse James Comics and Games
5140 W. Peoria Ave., #100, Glendale
480-531-0267The staff at Glendale geek retailer Jesse James Comics and Games say they’re still determining the limits on how many Free Comic Book Day titles their patrons can take home on Saturday. One thing they’re sure of is there will be a storewide sale from open until close. The event coincides with the grand opening of Epic Video Game Shop, a new store located inside Jesse James Comics. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Samurai Comics
Multiple locations
480-855-2919 Can't wait until Phoenix Fan Fusion takes place next month? Each of the Valley’s four Samurai Comics stores will participate in Free Comic Book Day. The locations in Chandler (1994 N. Alma School Road) and Phoenix (1602 E. Indian School Road) will both host mini editions of the Arizona Comic Book Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with various local artists and authors at each store. Meanwhile, Samurai locations in Mesa (2639 E. Broadway Road) and Avondale (6808 N. Dysart Road, #148) will offer a selection of FCBD titles.
Strange Adventures Comics and Collectibles
2270 E. Williams Field Road, #108, Gilbert
480-909-6166
2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, #1234, Tempe
480-910-3512 Each location of Strange Adventures will feature up to 40 different FCBD titles, appearances by local comic book creatives and giveaways such as free pins. Customers who shop at both stores and spend specific amounts can receive free collectibles, like a Doop plush with a purchase of $25 or more, or a Marvel fleece blanket with a purchase of $40 or more. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Surprise Comics
14763 W. Cactus Road, #107, Surprise
623-213-7521Customers of Surprise Comics can score up to 10 Free Comic Book titles on Saturday while supplies last. There will also be a storewide sale, hourly giveaways and the return of the shop’s “Surprise Box.” Arizona-based artist and illustrator Scott Serkland will sign autographs and sketch throughout the day. Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.