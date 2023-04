Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Phoenix Festivals

click to enlarge A three-story glass wall brings light into the new location of Provision Coffee. Tirion Morris

click to enlarge Dozens of food trucks, including Waffle Love, will roll into Peoria this weekend for Foodstock. Waffle Love

Foodstock 2023

Saturday, April 15

Peoria Sports Complex

16101 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria

623-773-8700

click to enlarge The Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park is the largest and oldest botanical garden in Arizona. Lauren Cusimano Flavor of Arizona Festival

Saturday, April 15

Boyce Thompson Arboretum

37615 East Arboretum Way, Superior

520-689-2723

More than 55 food trucks will be parked at Peoria Sports Complex for Foodstock 2023. The festival costs $5 to enter and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Kids' entertainment includes face painting and bounce houses while adults can enjoy the full bar. Eat, sip, and shop your way through Arizona's best vendors at Boyce Thompson Arboretum's Flavor of Arizona Festival. Along with the food and drink, there will also be a cooking demonstration, home gardening, and more. Tickets include five tasting tokens, a tasting cup, admission to the arboretum, and free parking. It's $50 for members and $60 for non-members.

This weekend, there are plenty of ways to celebrate some of the things that make Arizona so wonderful. Local artists will sell their creations at one of the Valley's top coffee shops and a crowd of our smallest independent restaurants will serve customers at a giant food truck roundup. In Queen Creek, blossoms are blooming, and in Superior, attendees can taste the flavors of Arizona while surrounded by its natural beauty.Here are four fun food and drinks events to fill your weekend from Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16. Dig in.Phoenix has so many great local artists right here in town, and Provision Uptown Phoenix is celebrating that artistry with a two-day market. There will be live music, light snacks, drink specials, and artists of all kinds showing off their work, from poets to filmmakers. The market runs from 6 to 10 p.m.