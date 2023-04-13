Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Phoenix Festivals

This weekend, there are plenty of ways to celebrate some of the things that make Arizona so wonderful. Local artists will sell their creations at one of the Valley's top coffee shops and a crowd of our smallest independent restaurants will serve customers at a giant food truck roundup. In Queen Creek, blossoms are blooming, and in Superior, attendees can taste the flavors of Arizona while surrounded by its natural beauty.
Here are four fun food and drinks events to fill your weekend from Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16. Dig in.
Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15
711 East Missouri Avenue, #115
602-704-7211
Phoenix has so many great local artists right here in town, and Provision Uptown Phoenix is celebrating that artistry with a two-day market. There will be live music, light snacks, drink specials, and artists of all kinds showing off their work, from poets to filmmakers. The market runs from 6 to 10 p.m.
Foodstock 2023
Saturday, April 15
Peoria Sports Complex
16101 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria
623-773-8700
More than 55 food trucks will be parked at Peoria Sports Complex for Foodstock 2023. The festival costs $5 to enter and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Kids' entertainment includes face painting and bounce houses while adults can enjoy the full bar.
Saturday, April 15
Boyce Thompson Arboretum
37615 East Arboretum Way, Superior
520-689-2723
Eat, sip, and shop your way through Arizona's best vendors at Boyce Thompson Arboretum's Flavor of Arizona Festival. Along with the food and drink, there will also be a cooking demonstration, home gardening, and more. Tickets include five tasting tokens, a tasting cup, admission to the arboretum, and free parking. It's $50 for members and $60 for non-members.
Saturday, April 15
Boyce Thompson Arboretum
37615 East Arboretum Way, Superior
520-689-2723
Eat, sip, and shop your way through Arizona's best vendors at Boyce Thompson Arboretum's Flavor of Arizona Festival. Along with the food and drink, there will also be a cooking demonstration, home gardening, and more. Tickets include five tasting tokens, a tasting cup, admission to the arboretum, and free parking. It's $50 for members and $60 for non-members.
Olive Blossom Festival
Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290
Queen Creek Olive Mill's annual Olive Blossom Festival takes place over two days and invites guests to enjoy live music, vendors, and the launch of a limited-edition, late-harvest extra virgin olive oil. It's personally handcrafted by the mill's olive oil sommelier, and it's in partnership with the Corning Olive Oil company. Stop by from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
