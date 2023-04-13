Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Phoenix Festivals

April 13, 2023 7:00AM

About 10,000 people are expected to attend Foodstock at the Peoria Sports Complex again this year.
About 10,000 people are expected to attend Foodstock at the Peoria Sports Complex again this year. Get Local Arizona Events
This weekend, there are plenty of ways to celebrate some of the things that make Arizona so wonderful. Local artists will sell their creations at one of the Valley's top coffee shops and a crowd of our smallest independent restaurants will serve customers at a giant food truck roundup. In Queen Creek, blossoms are blooming, and in Superior, attendees can taste the flavors of Arizona while surrounded by its natural beauty.

Here are four fun food and drinks events to fill your weekend from Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16. Dig in.

click to enlarge
A three-story glass wall brings light into the new location of Provision Coffee.
Tirion Morris
Art Market
Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15
711 East Missouri Avenue, #115
602-704-7211
Phoenix has so many great local artists right here in town, and Provision Uptown Phoenix is celebrating that artistry with a two-day market. There will be live music, light snacks, drink specials, and artists of all kinds showing off their work, from poets to filmmakers. The market runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

click to enlarge
Dozens of food trucks, including Waffle Love, will roll into Peoria this weekend for Foodstock.
Waffle Love
Foodstock 2023
Saturday, April 15
Peoria Sports Complex
16101 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria
623-773-8700
More than 55 food trucks will be parked at Peoria Sports Complex for Foodstock 2023. The festival costs $5 to enter and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Kids' entertainment includes face painting and bounce houses while adults can enjoy the full bar.

click to enlarge
The Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park is the largest and oldest botanical garden in Arizona.
Lauren Cusimano
Flavor of Arizona Festival
Saturday, April 15
Boyce Thompson Arboretum
37615 East Arboretum Way, Superior
520-689-2723
Eat, sip, and shop your way through Arizona's best vendors at Boyce Thompson Arboretum's Flavor of Arizona Festival. Along with the food and drink, there will also be a cooking demonstration, home gardening, and more. Tickets include five tasting tokens, a tasting cup, admission to the arboretum, and free parking. It's $50 for members and $60 for non-members.

click to enlarge
It's olive oil galore at Queen Creek Olive Mill.
Queen Creek Olive Mill
Olive Blossom Festival
Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290
Queen Creek Olive Mill's annual Olive Blossom Festival takes place over two days and invites guests to enjoy live music, vendors, and the launch of a limited-edition, late-harvest extra virgin olive oil. It's personally handcrafted by the mill's olive oil sommelier, and it's in partnership with the Corning Olive Oil company. Stop by from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
420 Guide 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation