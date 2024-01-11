 Innings Festival 2024 guide: Tickets, schedule, parking and more | Phoenix New Times
Your ultimate guide to Innings Festival 2024 in Tempe: Tickets, schedule and more

What's on deck for the first weekend of the baseball-themed music fest on Feb. 23 and 24 in Tempe.
February 20, 2024
Innings Festival is returning to Tempe Beach Park. Here's everything you need to know.
Innings Festival is returning to Tempe Beach Park. Here's everything you need to know.
The Innings Festival is stepping up to the plate this weekend and promises no shortage of star power. The annual baseball-themed music event on Friday and Saturday at Tempe Beach Park, which coincides with the beginning of spring training in the Valley, will feature performances by a roster of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars.

More than 20 artists are scheduled to perform at this year’s festival, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Phantogram, Jimmy Eat World, Greta Van Fleet, Young the Giant, Matt and Kim, Third Eye Blind, 311, The Beaches and Bully.

Innings Festival 2024 will also feature appearances by numerous Major League Baseball veterans various baseball-inspired activities and a curated selection of food and drinks.

What else is on deck for this year’s festival? Here’s our ultimate guide to the event with plenty of info to know when attending.

When is Innings Festival 2024?

Innings Festival 2024 will run on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24.

What are the hours of Innings Festival 2024?

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the music goes until 11 p.m. each day.

Where is Innings Festival located?

The festival will take place at Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.
click to enlarge
The main entrance to Innings Festival.
Jennifer Goldberg

Where are the Innings Festival entrances?

The main entrance to Innings Festival is at the northwest corner of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway. A second entrance is on the west side of Tempe Beach Park at Rio Salado Parkway and Lakeside Drive.

Are there age limits for Innings Festival?

No. Innings Festival 2024 is open to all ages, and children 7 and younger will be able to get in free with a paid adult admission.

How much are Innings Festival 2024 tickets?

General admission tickets are $160 per person each day or $209 per person for both days.

How much are VIP tickets for Innings Festival 2024?

General admission plus” is $285 each day, $400 for the weekend and includes entry and access to a full-service bar, a private lounge, air-conditioned restrooms and a dedicated concierge. Basic VIP admission is $575 daily, $855 for the entire festival, and features all of the previous amenities, as well as access to viewing platforms or areas at each stage, complimentary beer, and more.

The “Platinum Experience” package, which includes everything already mentioned, as well as premium viewing areas (including one located on the Home Field stage), unlimited access to the platinum lounge, and a complimentary full-service bar. You can also enjoy complimentary food, free boat rides on Tempe Town Lake, and transportation between stages. The price is $1,025 each day or $1,805 for the weekend.
click to enlarge
The Innings Festival 2024 map. (Click the upper right corner to enlarge.)
Innings Festival

Where can I purchase Innings Festival tickets or pick up wristbands?

Tickets can be purchased and wristbands can be picked up at the Innings Festival box office.

Where is the Innings Festival box office?

The Innings Festival box office is located on the southeast corner of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. A valid photo ID is required for any transactions.

How to get to Innings Festival in Tempe

Tempe Beach Park is located on the northwest corner of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway. There will be rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations at 222 S. Mill Ave. and at Hardy Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

Your best bet for getting to the festival is Valley Metro Rail. A station is available near Tempe Beach Park at Third Street and Mill Avenue. Light rail fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass.

Parking at Innings Festival in Tempe

There’s no parking at Tempe Beach Park or the festival, but several parking structures and surface lots are within walking distance. The following spots will be available during the festival (hourly and daily prices vary):

• Hayden Ferry Lakeside Garage, 68E E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
• 201 S. Ash Garage, 201 S. Ash Ave., Tempe
• Tempe Beach Park Surface Lot, 250 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
• Marina Heights Garage: 300 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

Valley Metro also offers more than a dozen free park-and-ride lots throughout the Phoenix area if you’d like to take the light rail to downtown Tempe.

If you're riding your bike to Innings Festival, a corral will be available near the main entrance at the intersection of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue.
click to enlarge
A shot of the crowd at Innings Festival 2023.
Angela Rose Photography

Are there lockers at Innings Festival?

Yes. Lockers will be available for rent near the main entrance and inside the VIP and Platinum sections. Each locker will include charging cords for phones and are $25 per day or $48 for the weekend. Reservations and more info is available here.

Innings Festival security and bag policy

Innings Festival attendees will be screened with a full-body pat-down by security personnel upon entry (children will only be screened with the consent of their parent or guardian). All bags will be searched before entry and only clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC that are no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will be allowed. Anyone who refuses to comply with searches will be denied entry.

Is re-entry allowed at Innings Festival?

Yes. Anyone can leave and re-enter Innings Festival as many times as they like until 7 p.m. each day. Wristbands must be scanned by security upon exit to re-enter the festival.

Is Innings Festival a cashless event?

Yes. Innings Festival is a cashless event. Credit and debit cards and mobile payment services like Apple Pay and Google Pay will be accepted by vendors and the box office.
click to enlarge
Dashboard Confessional
Roger Ho for Innings Arizona

Innings Festival 2024 schedule for Friday

Here's a full rundown of who's playing at Innings Festival on Feb. 23.
  • 12:50-1:20 p.m., Breakup Shoes, Right Field Stage
  • 1:20-2:05 p.m., Taipei Houston, Home Plate Stage
  • 2:05-2:50 p.m., The Beaches, Right Field Stage
  • 2:50-3:35 p.m., Bully, Home Plate Stage
  • 3:35-4:35 p.m., Matt and Kim, Right Field Stage
  • 4:40-5:40 p.m, 311, Home Plate Stage
  • 5:45-6:45 p.m., Phantogram, Right Field Stage
  • 6:50-8:05 p.m., Greta Van Fleet, Home Plate Stage
  • 8:10-9:10 p.m., Jimmy Eat World, Right Field Stage
  • 9:15-11 p.m., Red Hot Chili Peppers, Home Plate Stage

Innings Festival 2024 schedule for Saturday

Here's who will be performing at the Innings Festival on Feb. 24.
12:55-1:25 p.m., Nat & Alex Wolff, Right Field Stage
1:25-2:10 p.m., Finish Ticket, Home Plate Stage
2:10 p.m.-2:55 p.m., Miya Folick, Right Field Stage
2:55-3:55 p.m., Mac Saturn, Home Plate Stage
3:55-4:55 p.m., Cautious Clay, Right Field Stage
5-6 p.m., Young the Giant, Home Plate Stage
6:05-7:05 p.m., Cannon, Right Field Stage
7:10-8:10 p.m., Macklemore, Home Plate Stage
8:15-9:15 p.m., Third Eye Blind, Right Field Stage
9:20-11 p.m., Hozier, Home Plate Stage
click to enlarge
Baseball-themed activities will be on deck at Innings Festival 2024.
Jennifer Goldberg

MLB players at Innings Festival on Friday

Both days of Innings Festival will include appearances by MLB players and live episodes of "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster." Here's the schedule of baseball happenings on Feb. 23.
  • 1:50-2:50 p.m. Eric Gagne, Speed Pitch
  • 3:35-4:30 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 3:50-4:50 p.m., Brandon Webb, Speed Pitch
  • 3:50-4:50 p.m., Andre Ethier, Batting Cage
  • 5:45-6:30 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 6-7 p.m., Matt Kemp, Batting Cage

MLB players at Innings Festival on Saturday

Here's a complete rundown of player appearances and baseball happenings on Feb. 24,
  • 2-3 p.m., Dontrelle Willis, Speed Pitch
  • 2-3 p.m., Dave Stewart, Batting Cage
  • 2:30-3:15 p.m., All-Star Jam Hosted by Jake Peavy, Left Field Stage
  • 4-5 p.m., Luis Gonzalez, Speed Pitch
  • 4-5 p.m., Jake Peavy, Batting Cage
  • 4:10-4:55 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 6:05-6:50 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 6:15-7:15 p.m., Bret Saberhagen, Speed Pitch
click to enlarge
One of the baseball-inspired activities at Innings Festival in 2020.
Roger Ho

Other activities at Innings Festival

Baseball-inspired activities will take place near the Left Field stage. You can test your hitting skills at the batting cage, attempt to make a game-saving catch or see how good your throwing arm is at a speed pitch booth. There will also be giant displays (like an enormous baseball card) around the park where you can pose for selfies. Zia Record Exchange will also have a pop-up store inside a tent near the Left Field stage.

Food and drinks at Innings Festival

Vendors will be selling vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options at Innings Festival. In addition to soft drinks and water, pop-up bars will sell a mix of beer, wine and spirits. Liquor and beverage companies will have branded booths and bars, each serving their respective libations.

Where is water available at Innings Festival?

Sealed bottles of water can be purchased from vendors. Attendees also can bring in refillable and disposable bottles or CamelBak-style water bladder systems or hydration packs. Each must be empty upon entry and packs can only have two pockets in addition to the space for the water bladder. Free refill stations will also be available.
click to enlarge
Neil Schwartz

What can I bring to Innings Festival?

Sun protection like hats and sunglasses, as well as a fully charged phone and comfortable shoes. Blankets, towels and sheets are also allowed into the event if you’d like somewhere to sit while watching performances. You can also bring in baby strollers, Frisbees, binoculars, consumer-grade cameras without detachable lenses and accessories, personal-size hand sanitizer and factory-sealed Naloxone/Narcan kits.

What isn’t allowed at Innings Festival?

Drugs or paraphernalia of any kind, weapons (including baseball bats), fireworks, coolers, flags, banners, festival totems, chairs, inflatables, large backpacks or non-clear bags, hammocks, tents and umbrellas. Beyond that, drones are forbidden, as are chairs, hammocks, outside food or beverages, pets, selfie sticks, recording equipment or professional cameras, tents or shade structures and large chains or spiked jewelry.
