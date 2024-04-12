 Mumford & Sons, Black Keys thrilled the crowd at March Madness Music Fest | Phoenix New Times
Mumford & Sons, Black Keys thrilled the crowd at March Madness Music Fest

The last day of the NCAA March Madness Music Fest included sets by Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Black Keys and Mumford & Sons.
April 12, 2024
Mumford & Sons performs at the March Madness Music Festival on April 7, 2024.
Mumford & Sons performs at the March Madness Music Festival on April 7, 2024. Neil Schwartz Photography
Thousands of people took advantage of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival from April 5 to 7, which brought big-name acts to town for three days of free concerts and other activities.

The event wrapped up on Sunday with a stacked lineup that included Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Black Keys and Mumford & Sons.

Here's a look at all the fun.
click to enlarge
Stoked for a long day of music.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Eyes on the stage.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Leon Bridges performs at the March Madness Music Festival on April 7, 2024.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
It was a perfect day for a festival.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats perform at March Madness Music Festival on April 7, 2024.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Peace, man.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Patrick Carney of The Black Keys.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
The Black Keys perform at March Madness Music Festival on April 7, 2024.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
The Black Keys perform at March Madness Music Festival on April 7, 2024.
Neil Schwartz Photography
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
