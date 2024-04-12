Mumford & Sons, Black Keys thrilled the crowd at March Madness Music Fest

click to enlarge Stoked for a long day of music. Neil Schwartz Photography

Thousands of people took advantage of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival from April 5 to 7, which brought big-name acts to town for three days of free concerts and other activities.The event wrapped up on Sunday with a stacked lineup that included Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Black Keys and Mumford & Sons.Here's a look at all the fun.