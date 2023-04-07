Farmers' Market Schedule Updates and Essential Finds for Spring

For many Valley farmers' markets, spring also marks a big shift. Some close down for the summer soon, while others move indoors. Here's what you need to know about spring schedule changes along with a few fun market finds.
Phoenix Farmers' Market UpdatesThe food and produce-focused market that pops up in Old Town Scottsdale will run during its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, April 29. Starting in May, the market will close at noon, and in June, the tents will pop up for a quick morning market from 7 to 10 a.m.
Park West Market, which pops up in Peoria, is nearing the end of its season. The market takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of April.
This spring, Downtown Mesa Farmers Market has a new home. Starting on Saturday, April 8, customers can find the market at Inspire Farms located at 206 East Main Street. The market runs on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through June.
Gilbert Farmers Market sets up right in the heart of the historic Heritage District with plenty of vendors to shop from. The hours will change for the summer, from winter hours of 8 a.m. to noon switching over to 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The exact date of the change, however, is weather specific. Check the market's Facebook page for updates.
One of the rare Sunday markets in the Valley is the High Street Farmers Market in north Phoenix. This market runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May.
Following 17 years in the same location, the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market moved to a new home last May. Now, nearly a year later, the market has settled into its new digs in a large parking lot at 720 North Fifth Street which offers more space to roam around. The market will switch to its summer hours at the end of April. Current hours are Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Starting in May, hours shift to 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The bigger Saturday market will also undergo some alterations as the weather heats up. The market runs year-round, including during Phoenix's hottest months. But in the summer, many of the vendors migrate indoors to serve their produce and products from inside the air-conditioned church. The indoor iteration of the market begins in May.
Uptown Market Essentials:
The Uptown Farmers Market is a mainstay in central Phoenix. Its large size, ample parking, and family- and dog-friendly atmosphere make it a wonderful way to spend a few hours. For those looking to soak up the last Wednesday markets of spring or continue shopping on Saturdays in the summer, here are some exceptional items to put on your list.
Our first move when arriving at the farmers' market is always to grab a coffee to sip as we stroll. There are many options, including the super-cute coffee trike Caffio Espresso, and the always-popular Mama's Cold Brew. But our favorite sip is served at Casa Agape. This stall serves coffee from Oaxaca, Mexico. The signature drink, also named the Casa Agape, is a chocolate and pistachio latte, served either hot or iced. The iced version starts with a fresh shot of espresso, pulled hot from the shining silver machine. Customers can then choose their milk before the drink is topped with ice and handed over for their sipping pleasure. Not too sweet or chocolate-heavy, this coffee is the perfect pick-me-up to fuel your market shopping spree.
Wandering around the tents and trailers of the farmers' market is sure to work up an appetite, and when hunger strikes, follow your nose to the savory aroma of melting cheese wafting from the Arepa Babe tent. Bogota native Angelica Urrego is the Arepa Babe herself, and she shares the flavors of home with Phoenix through pop-ups and markets. The Colombian treats come stuffed with cheese and a choice of tasty fillings such as a fried egg or chorizo. We prefer the classic, a cornmeal pocket crisped until golden brown which holds a pool of gooey cheese. Grab a fork or tear off bite-sized pieces perfect for dipping in a smokey red salsa served on the side. If you just can't wait for the market to get your arepa fix, Arepa Babe also serves cheesy goodness during the mornings at Jobot Coffee in downtown Phoenix.
A lot of the seasonal produce sold at the farmers' market provides a taste of Arizona simply because it is grown on local farms. But what about flavors that come from Arizona's vast wilderness? Sonoran Scavengers, a business that sells jams, jellies, syrups, and spices, uses ingredients foraged from all over the state to create unusual blends. Try the Manzanita Flower Syrup which has petals from the flowers floating inside. The bright yellow Pineapple Barrel Cactus Jam makes use of Arizona's bounty of cactus fruit, and the jam titled "Summer in the Desert" tastes like an Arizona sunset come to life. Each of the products are sweetened with honey instead of sugar for a not-too-sweet, all-natural finish.
There are some popular bakeries that have made names for themselves at the Uptown Farmers Market. And rightly so, it's hard to go wrong with a loaf from Proof or a sleeve of soft bagels from Noble Bread. But when the lines wind just a little too far around the tent, head instead to the quieter table of Mediterra Bakehouse. This bakery, which pops up at both the Uptown and Old Town Scottsdale farmers' markets on Saturdays, sells large, crusty loaves made with unbleached flour, some of which comes from grains grown and milled in Coolidge. The cheddar and jalapeno round loaf is studded with chunks of cheese and pops of pepper. Take home this luscious loaf and toast it to melt the cheese inside. Impress your family with supreme grilled cheeses and leveled-up tuna melts.
Make sure to bring a cooler box in the summer for some of Yallatizers' tangy and delicious yogurts. The thick, creamy creations come in a variety of fruit flavors that cry out to be topped with granola. Savory options include a thick, kefir-cheese-based tzatziki dip that spreads beautifully on chips or toast. The lime yogurt tastes of key lime pie, the sweet fig version is a perfect accompaniment to local honey purchased a few tents over. Yallatizers has a home base in Los Angeles and pops up at farmers' markets in Arizona, California, and Texas.