The Many Food and Drinks Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This March

March 1, 2023 6:30AM

There will be drinks galore at the Cocktail Carnival.
March is here and the month is packed with fun food and drink events happening throughout the Valley. From wine dinners and a taco and margarita festival to St. Patrick's Day specials and an event celebrating Women's History Month, there are plenty of things to do around metro Phoenix. Check out this month's can't-miss events.

Belle Glos Wine Dinner
Wednesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 2
Ruth's Chris Steak House
7001 North Scottsdale Road, #290, Scottsdale
480-991-5988
Ruth's Chris Steak House is putting on a four-course meal paired with Belle Glos wine. There's an amuse bouche of baked Camembert followed by rosemary-crusted king salmon, stuffed portobello and crispy artichoke, filet with vegetable ratatouille and parsnip and carrot puree, and triple chocolate cake. The dinner costs $125 per person and begins each night at 6:30 p.m.
The Phoenix chapter of Let's Talk Womxn includes (left to right) Jennifer Caraway of Joy Bus Diner, Tracy Dempsey of TDOriginals/ODV Wines, Charleen Badman of FnB, and Lori Hassler of The Farish House.
Gold. Glamour. Gourmet.
Thursday, March 2
The Farish House
816 North Third Street
602-281-6659
AZ Women In Food, a chapter of Let's Talk Womxn, is celebrating Women's History Month with a glamorous and gourmet event at The Farish House. There will be tasting stations, burlesque entertainment, wine, cocktails, a DJ, and more. Tickets are $95 per person.
Enjoy food and wine pairings at Anhelo.
Château Malescot Saint-Exupéry Wine Dinner
Thursday, March 2
Anhelo
114 West Adams Street, Suite C103
602-596-7745
The owner of Château Malescot Saint-Exupéry is coming to Anhelo to share the history of the winery that dates back to 1616. Dinner guests will taste some vintages paired with food made by Chef Ivan Jacobo. The event costs $350 per person, and reservations must be made through OpenTable.
Pork On A Fork will be at the Beer, Bourbon, BBQ, and Bands Festival.
Beer, Bourbon, BBQ, and Bands Festival
Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4
Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West
3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler
480-782-2727
Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Co. are coming together for a festival focused on beer, bourbon, and barbecue. It will be held at Dr A.J. Chandler Park West from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Bands will perform as local barbecue spots including Honey Bear's BBQ, Joe's Real BBQ, Pork on a Fork, and West Alley BBQ serve up the grub. Early bird tickets are on sale now and cost $15 plus fees for Friday and $18 plus fees for Saturday. There's also a two-day ticket for $30 plus fees.
It's the eighth year of the Italian Festival.
Italian Festival
Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5
Heritage Square
115 North Sixth Street
602-427-0927
The annual Italian Festival is coming to Heritage Square for its eighth year. The theme is carnival — think the Venice Carnival, and models will be rocking some cool costumes in partnership with the Arizona Opera. There will be other performances too, like flag wavers, a concert, and cooking demonstrations. Tickets are $10 plus fees for a limited time only pre-sale. They're $20 the day of the event.
There are many dining options at Uptown Plaza on Central Avenue and Camelback Road.
Spring Into Uptown Plaza
Saturdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25
Uptown Plaza
100 East Camelback Road
602-459-9922
Uptown Plaza is celebrating the nice spring weather with four community events in its courtyard. Start with a flower arranging class with AJ's Fine Foods at 10 a.m. on March 4 followed by live music from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 11, arts and crafts for the kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18, and yoga at 10:30 a.m. on March 25. Light bites will be provided by Flower Child. The events are free to attend, but reservations are required for the flower arranging class and yoga.
The new bundtlet is a white cake with Oreo cookie pieces and cream cheese frosting.
Oreo's 111th Birthday
Monday, March 6
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Multiple Locations
nothingbundtcakes.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes locations are giving away a free Oreo cookies and cream bundtlet
 or mini bundt cake  to the first 111 people that show up at 1:11 p.m. on March 6 in honor of Oreo's 111th birthday. The limited-time-only flavor is available through March 26, while supplies last.

A look inside the massive Where?House arts space.
Cocktail Carnival
Saturday, March 11
Walter Where?House
702 North 21st Avenue
602-586-5906
The Cocktail Carnival at Walter Where?House kicks off Arizona Cocktail Weekend with inventive drinks from 30 plus spirits brands, live music, and an indoor adult playground. General admission tickets cost $65 excluding fees. VIP is $90 plus. Tickets include entrance and premium drink samples.
The Great Lawn at Sportsman's Park at State Farm Stadium will be the site of the new Arizona Taco and Margarita Festival.
Arizona Taco and Margarita Festival
Saturday, March 11
The Great Lawn at Sportsman’s Park at State Farm Stadium
9591 West Sportsman Park North, Glendale
623-433-7101
The Arizona Taco and Margarita Festival is a new event coming to State Farm Stadium. Local vendors will serve tacos and other food items, and there will be kids' activities, live music, tequila, beer, and of course margaritas. General admission is $10 while VIP tickets are $49.99 and include early entry, two drinks, a separate VIP area, and a t-shirt. Children 12 and under get in for free.
Miracle Mile Deli is known for its corned beef and cabbage.
St. Patrick's Day Specials
Monday, March 13 to Saturday, March 18
Miracle Mile Deli
4433 North 16th Street
602-776-0992
Satisfy any St. Patrick's Day cravings all week at Miracle Mile Deli. Corned beef, Irish potatoes, cabbage, and bread and butter are all on the menu for $17.50. Guinness beer, shamrock shortbread cookies, mint chocolate chip milkshakes, and green and white cookies will also be available for purchase.
Drink all the wine you want at Steele Indian School Park.
AZ Wine Month Festival
Saturday, March 25
Steele Indian School Park
300 East Indian School Road
602-534-4810
March is Arizona Wine Month, and the Arizona Wine Growers Association is hosting a festival at Steele Indian School Park. Local wineries and a few breweries will be setting up shop, plus there will be live music and food. Tickets are $35 plus fees for general admission and include a commemorative glass and eight tasting tickets. There are also options for VIPs and non-drinkers.
The pool at Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel.
Makers Market
Saturday, March 25
Rise Uptown Hotel
400 West Camelback Road
480-536-8900
Do it all at this Makers Market event at the Rise Uptown Hotel, from shopping the wares of local vendors, taking a free yoga class, adopting a dog, and getting some permanent jewelry. Wild Rye Baking, Voyager Bake Shop, and more retailers will be setting up shop from 9 a.m. to noon.
Julie Levin is a writer, digital specialist, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her fiancé. They're working on visiting every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

