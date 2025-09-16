 Mesa Chelsea Handler comedy show set for April 2026 | Phoenix New Times
Chelsea Handler comedy tour to stop in Mesa this spring

The bestselling author and TV host will bring her High and Mighty Tour to Mesa Arts Center in April.
September 16, 2025
Image: Chelsea Handler at the 29th Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024
Chelsea Handler at the 29th Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 CW Network / CC BY 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons
Have you seen Chelsea lately?

On Monday morning, comedian, TV host and bestselling author Chelsea Handler announced a 2026 comedy tour.

The High and Mighty Tour will stop at Mesa Arts Center on April 17, 2026.

“I’m excited to get out on the road and provide laughter and joyfulness to everyone out there who needs and extra dose of it right now,” Handler said in the tour announcement. “It’s my duty as a comedian to light things up, so I’ll be highly and mightily doing just that. Laughter is medicine, and I’m your doctor.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com and chelseahandler.com. Fans can also access tickets early via presales starting Wednesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

The full list of 2026 tour dates is below:

Feb. 13, Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall
Feb. 15, Norfolk, Va., Chrysler Hall
Feb. 19, Madison, Wis., Orpheum Theater
Feb. 20, Milwaukee, Vivarium
Feb. 21, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
March 7, Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
March 13, Cleveland, Playhouse Square - State Theatre
March 14, Columbus, Ohio, Palace Theatre
March 15, Cincinnati, Taft Theatre
March 20, Denver, Paramount Theatre
March 27, Portland, Maine, State Theatre
March 28, Providence, R.I., The Vets
March 29, Springfield, Mass., Symphony Hall - MGM Springfield
April. 10, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
April 11, Indianapolis, Murat Theatre
April 12, Louisville, Ky., Louisville Palace Theatre
April 16, Albuquerque, N.M., Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
April 17, Mesa, Ariz., Mesa Arts Center
April 18, Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
April 23, Kansas City, Mo., The Midland Theatre
April 24, Chesterfield, Mo., The Factory
April 25, Minneapolis, State Theatre
April 30, Nashville, Tenn., Ryman Auditorium
May 1, Charlotte, N.C., Ovens Auditorium
May 02, Durham, N.C., DPAC
May 15, Saratoga, Calif., The Mountain Winery
May 16, Monterey, Calif., Golden State Theatre
May 17, Modesto, Calif., Gallo Center for the Arts
May 30, Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Jun. 04, Port Chester, Capitol Theater
Jun. 05, Boston, Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Jun. 12, Portland, Ore, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Jun. 13, Seattle, Paramount Theatre
