Your guide to Gathering of the Ghouls in Phoenix: Tickets, guests and more

Jason Swarr, the event’s co-founder, says the two-day Arizona horror convention simply outgrew the Mesa Convention Center.
“It was almost dangerous with that many people showing up,” Swarr says. “It was just too many to handle, which is an awesome problem to have. It means that Arizona horror fandom is getting bigger.”
So is Gathering of the Ghouls. Swarr, who also owns Chandler horror retailer Terror Trader, says the convention has doubled in size thanks to the larger venue.
New this year: a Horrorbilly Pinup Pageant judged by Formelda Hyde from “The Boulet Brothers' Dragula” and even more interactive themed photo ops that are inspired by horror films and television shows (think “Nosferatu” and the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes from “The Simpsons”).
“It's going to be very insane and it's going to take you forever to get through and see everything,” Swarr says.
What else lies in wait at the 2025 Gathering of the Ghouls? Here’s a complete guide to the event.
When and where is Gathering of the Ghouls?
Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 is on Saturday and Sunday at Rawhide Event Center, 5244 S. 48th St. in Chandler.
Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 schedule
Here are the hours of Gathering of the Ghouls 2025:
- Saturday, Sept. 20: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 21: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Can anyone attend?
Yes. Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 is an all-ages event, though parents should use discretion due to the horror-themed content.
Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 prices
Tickets for Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 are available at gatheringoftheghouls.com. Single-day passes are $32.78 for Saturday and $25.31 for Sunday. Two-day passes are $41.32 and include a collectible badge and lanyard. Kids under 12 receive free admission.
How much is parking?
Parking at Rawhide Event Center is free during Gathering of the Ghouls.
Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 guests and celebrity appearances
Here’s the full lineup of actors and special guests scheduled to appear at Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 in Arizona.
- Dave Sheridan (“Scary Movie”)
- Felissa Rose (“Sleepaway Camp”)
- Jon Abrahams (“Scary Movie”)
- Jennifer Rubin (“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors”)
- Chance Michael Corbitt (“The Lost Boys”)
- Amanda Bearse (“Fright Night”)
- Ken Sagoes (“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors”)
- Alex Vincent (“Child’s Play”)
- Jamison Newlander (“The Lost Boys”)
- William Ragsdale (“Fright Night”)
- Stephen Geoffreys (“Fright Night”)
- CJ Graham (“Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives”)
- Nick King (“Sinister”)
Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 vendors
More than 150 vendors are scheduled for Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 in Arizona, offering a wide range of strictly horror-themed collectibles, artwork and merch. Swarr promises the selection is all killer, no filler: no pop culture or “cutesy” vendors.
Food and drink
Swarr describes Gathering of the Ghouls as “an event that you can spend the entire day at.” Attendees can expect tons of food trucks throughout the festival, along with a bar serving alcoholic beverages to anyone 21 and older with a valid photo ID.
Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 photo ops
This year’s Gathering of the Ghouls will feature immersive, horror-themed photo opportunities inspired by iconic films and TV shows throughout the event. Attendees can take selfies at custom-built sets, including one based on the 1922 classic Nosferatu and a 30-foot-long tribute to the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes of “The Simpsons.”
Event attendees can purchase professional photo ops with two special guests appearing in costume as their most famous characters. Nick King will be dressed as Bughuul from "Sinister," while C.J. Graham will appear as Jason Voorhees from the "Friday the 13th" series.
Gathering of the Ghouls 2025 cosplay and contests
Horror-influenced costumes and cosplayers will be a major part of Gathering of the Ghouls 2025. Two competitions are planned where attendees who dress up can win big. A cosplay contest happens on Saturday with prizes for the best horror-themed costumes. On Sunday from noon to 2 p.m., the Horrorbilly Pinup Pageant will take place. Judges include Formelda Hyde from “The Boulet Brothers' Dragula” and Phoenix punk musician Davey Calabrese.
Registration for the cosplay contest is available on the Gathering of the Ghouls website. Anyone interested in participating in the Pinup Pageant can email [email protected].