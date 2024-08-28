 Photos: Gathering of the Ghouls in Mesa was a scary good time | Phoenix New Times
Gathering of the Ghouls in Mesa was a scary good time

All the creatures of the night showed up to the Mesa Convention Center for a weekend of frightful fun.
August 28, 2024
Love the eye makeup. Mike Bengoechea
The second annual Gathering of the Ghouls is dead and buried.

The horror convention, organized by Jason Swarr of horror marketplace Terror Trader, featured Q&A sessions with celebrities, photo ops inspired by horror movies and video games, a cosplay contest, film screenings and more than 100 vendors.

Here's a look back at all the spooky fun.
We love a good Leatherface encounter.
Mike Bengoechea
Just a couple of horror icons hanging out.
Mike Bengoechea
A tattoo is a pretty cool convention souvenir.
Mike Bengoechea
Talking heads.
Mike Bengoechea
We all float at Gathering of the Ghouls.
Mike Bengoechea
Sorry for interrupting your eternal slumber.
Mike Bengoechea
One of the many fantastic costumes we saw at the event.
Mike Bengoechea
There was plenty to shop for in the vendor area.
Mike Bengoechea
We're friends till the end.
Mike Bengoechea
Is that Vampire Axl Rose?
Mike Bengoechea
Plenty of fans opted for horror-themed ensembles over costumes.
Mike Bengoechea
A trio of terrors.
Mike Bengoechea
Uh, where'd your skin go?
Mike Bengoechea
Horror-themed art on display.
Mike Bengoechea
Sweet ride.
Mike Bengoechea
The walking dead.
Mike Bengoechea
We loved seeing everyone's costume creativity.
Mike Bengoechea
Telling secrets at Gathering of the Ghouls.
Mike Bengoechea
This year's Gathering of the Ghouls was a bigger event than last year's inaugural event.
Mike Bengoechea
