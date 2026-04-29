May the 4th be with you: How to celebrate Star Wars Day 2026 in Phoenix

Star Wars Day 2026 returns Monday, May 4, and Phoenix fans don’t need Jedi-level wisdom to know it’s one of the biggest pop-culture celebrations of the year.

Taking place every May the Fourth, as in “May the Fourth be with you,” the unofficial holiday gives “Star Wars” fans around the world an excuse to celebrate all things from a galaxy far, far away. Some show up in full cosplay, others host movie marathons of the Skywalker saga, while others spend the day hunting for collectibles.

Across metro Phoenix, local businesses are joining the fun with “Star Wars Day” parties, LEGO builds, themed cocktails, movie screenings and special events for fans of every generation. The Arizona Science Center Dorrance Dome screens the original trilogy, while Arizona State University’s Hayden Library is offering a rare look at vintage “Star Wars” memorabilia from its archives.

Here’s how to celebrate Star Wars Day 2026 and May the Fourth in metro Phoenix.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

The Dorrance Dome is going full hyperspace for “Star Wars Day” with immersive screenings of the original trilogy on its 60-foot LED setup. “The Empire Strikes Back” plays on May 3, followed by a May 4 marathon of “Return of the Jedi,” “A New Hope” and “The Empire Strikes Back.” Tickets are $30 for each screening and are selling out fast.

Bricks & Minifigs

Multiple Valley locations

Toys and “Star Wars” have been as inseparable as a Wookie and his bowcaster since Kenner scrambled to get action figures into kids’ hands fafter the success of the original film in 1977. It’s only natural that LEGO resale chain Bricks & Minifigs will mark the occasion with special sales and giveaways at all its Valley locations from Friday, May 1 through Monday, May 4. Hours and details vary by store.

The Casual Pint

4626 N. 16th St., Unit 102

The Casual Pint in Phoenix lets “Star Wars” fans tap into the artsy side of the Force during its Paint & Sip on Friday, May 1. The instructor-led session is from 6 to 8 p.m. and features a Sugar Skull-inspired Princess Leia portrait, with all supplies and a complimentary drink included. All skill levels can participate. Tickets are $48.75.

Cider Corps Taproom and Myke’s Pizza

31 S Robson #103, Mesa

Mesa’s Cider Corps Taproom and Myke’s Pizza celebrate “Star Wars” Day with a weekend of festivities from Saturday, May 2, to Monday, May 4. Mangolorian Cider and Grogarita Cider will be available on tap and in cans, while Myke’s serves a themed pizza menu on Saturday and Sunday. Films from the saga screen and patrons can donate to the A Force For Good fundraiser for a chance to win a 3D-printed Death Star filled with prizes. Hours vary.

Related John Cena is coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026

advertisement advertisement

Local “Star Wars” cosplayers are welcome at The Coffee Builders on Saturday. Benjamin Leatherman

The Coffee Builders

901 S. Seventh St., Bldg. C

Phoenix’s The Coffee Builders puts local “Star Wars” cosplay front and center during “Fourth Fashion” on Saturday, May 2, with a photo session and runway walk for fans ready to show off their best Jedi robes, Mandalorian armor or other intergalactic looks. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with themed menu items available for purchase. Admission is free.

Easy Tiger Bar

4725 W. Olive Ave., Glendale

Glendale’s Easy Tiger Bar hosts its first-ever “Star Wars” trivia night on Saturday, May 2, with prizes for the top three teams and bragging rights for whoever knows the most about a galaxy far, far away. Sign-ups start at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 8 p.m.

GenuWine Arizona

888 N. First Ave., #101, Phoenix

Phoenix bar GenuWine Arizona puts “Star Wars” fans to the test on Saturday, May 2, with an afternoon trivia session built for the people who actually know their Jedi from their Jawas. The contest runs from 2 to 4 p.m., and prizes go to those strongest in the Force. Admission is free.

advertisement

May the Fourth: ‘Star Wars’ Special Collections

Arizona State University’s Hayden Library, 300 E. Orange Mall, Tempe

Arizona State University offers free peek inside the Nicholas A. Salerno Star Wars Collection at Hayden Library’s Wurzburger Reading Room in Tempe on Monday, May 4. From noon to 2 p.m., the public can view rare “Star Wars” merchandise, memorabilia and items from the collection donated by the late ASU professor and film critic. Highlights include original Kenner toys, vintage posters and even a “Revenge of the Jedi” press kit.

Snakes & Lattes

20 W. Sixth St., Tempe.

Tempe’s Snakes & Lattes turns May the Fourth into a battle of brains with a “Star Wars” trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 4. Teams can dress up, order themed cocktails and compete for prizes. Tickets are $7.76 for bar seating and $13.52 to $36.59 for table seating.

Spirit House Cocktails & Kitchen

8 S. San Marcos Placr, #106, Chandler

Spirit House in Chandler hosts its annual May the Fourth Lego Build for “Star Wars” fans at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 4. Patrons can build themed LEGO sets like snowspeeders, AT-ATs and other “Star Wars” vehicles in a make-and-take event. Ticket prices range from $54.01 to $102.09 depending on which set you pick. There’s also a two-drink minimum.

Thunderbird Lounge

710 W. Montecito Ave.

Only the wisest Jedi will have a shot at the epic prizes during Thunderbird’s annual “Star Wars” trivia contest on Sunday, May 3, including Disneyland tickets, LEGO sets, and action figures. Unless your knowledge of the “Star Wars” universe could stump Yoda himself, your odds of winning are approximately 3,720 to 1. Local “Star Wars” costuming groups will pose for photos during the event. Registration is at 5 p.m. and the 21-and-over contest blasts off at 6. It’s free to participate.