Harkins Theatres to show Wrestlepalooza on big screen this weekend

The WWE's new pay-per-view event is happening on Saturday. Here's how to see it on the big screen.
September 17, 2025
See the biggest stars in wrestling at Harkins Theatres this weekend. Harkins Theatres
It's not Wrestlemania; it's Wrestlepalooza.

The WWE will debut its new wrestling pay-per-view and livestreaming event on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Want to watch it on a way bigger screen than what you've got at home? Two Harkins Theatres locations have you covered.

Harkins Gateway Pavilions 18, 10250 W. McDowell Road, Avondale; and Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, will show the event. The screening begins at 4 p.m. at both locations.

Wrestlepalooza will happen live at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. There will be appearances by soon-to-retire superstar John Cena, undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, AJ Lee, the Usos, Drew McIntyre, Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton.

A 2016 photo of John Cena at PHX Arena, then known as Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Benjamin Leatherman
Cost is $15 plus fees for a total of $16.85.

If you'd rather stay at home, you can stream Wrestlepalooza on ESPN's new direct-to-consumer streaming service. Wrestlepalooza is the first WWE event that will be streamed on what's being called ESPN Unlimited; it will now be the only place U.S. viewers can watch WWE PLEs (Premium Live Events).

Additional upcoming WWE PLEs this year include Crown Jewel on Saturday, Oct. 11, and Survivor Series on Saturday, Nov. 29.

“On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a press release last month. “The biggest superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?”
