Try these new foods at State Farm Stadium for the 2025 NFL season

click to enlarge Someburros will offer green chile beef-topped nachos at one of its four stadium eateries, near section 102. Sara Crocker

Sonoran Beef Nachos from Someburros Section 102

121, 413 and 442.

Sonoran-style Fruit Cup Sections 103, 125, 220, 227

click to enlarge Jonathan and Linda Upshaw will bring Chicago-style dogs and pizza puffs to the Cardinals stadium. Sara Crocker

Chicago-style Hot Dog from The Chica go Dawg House Section 135

Rivalry Grill specials Sections 129, 235 and 420

click to enlarge Club level fans can order lobster roll sliders from Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar. Sara Crocker

Lobster Roll Slider and Cardinals Reserve wine from Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar Section 233

click to enlarge A host of new food options have joined the menu at State Farm Stadium. Sara Crocker Meatball Hero from Humble Bistro Section 213

Breakfast Panini Section 227



Roasted Veggie Salad at Chef Peter’s Bistro Section 115

click to enlarge Disco fries get a birria twist with this new dish available throughout the stadium. Sara Crocker Birria Disco Fries Sections 107, 129, 235, 247, 408, 420

click to enlarge Satisfy your sweet tooth at the club level with the creme brulee-filled donut tower. Sara Crocker Crème Brulee-filled Donut Tower Sections 203, 222 and 247

Game days at State Farm Stadium call for football fan essentials, and we’re not just talking about your Arizona Cardinals gear. Fueling up on stadium snacks is part of the experience, too.The vendors who feed tens of thousands of hungry fans during the games are ready with a roster of new, lavish and sometimes ludicrous options for the season. Healthy food is on the menu, too.Five local eateries have joined the roster of food choices across the Glendale stadium. Someburros, The Chicago Dawg House, Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar, Humble Bistro and Chef Peter’s Bistro are on deck. They join returning local favorites that include Lola’s Tacos, Pork on a Fork and Spinato’s Pizzeria.The Cardinals' refreshed concessions are also about making ordering easier. This season, the stadium will launch express mobile ordering and pickup, so fans don’t have to miss a down while waiting on their food.Here are some of the new dishes fans can try this fall.Nachos are synonymous with football spreads. Someburros, the local chain of fast-casual, Sonoran-style Mexican restaurants, has teamed up with the Cardinals on the heels of its debut season at Chase Field and Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. While locals may know Someburros for their burritos, one of its stadium locations – in Section 102 – will also serve nachos. These start with tortilla chips, which are topped with refried beans, green chile beef, cheese, jalapeno cream cheese, pico de gallo, avocado salsa and sliced jalapenos. Someburros will also serve burritos, tacos and churros around the stadium near sectionsCraft Culinary Concepts, the in-house caterer for State Farm Stadium, has a number of fresh new dishes. One of the healthier items is a Mexican-inspired fruit cup. Large planks of mango, watermelon, pineapple, jicama and cucumber will be topped with chamoy, lime and Tajin.The mother-and-son duo behind the food truck The Chicago Dawg House are proud Chicago transplants. With their new location inside the stadium, owner Linda Upshaw says she wants Arizona fans to get “a real hot dog with no ketchup.” The Upshaws' Chicago dog starts with a Vienna Beef dog on a poppy seed bun that’s dressed with the Windy City’s distinctive septet of condiments: mustard, neon sweet pickle relish, diced onions, sliced tomatoes, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt. You can get a taste of Chicago, just don’t start cheering for the Bears.Adding a culinary twist on gridiron rivalries, the stadium’s Rivalry Grills are launching unique dishes that take inspiration from the Cardinals’ opponent. Arizona’s first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs offered barbecue-style disco fries. The menu will change for every home game.Chef and restaurateur Mark Tarbell has created a new wine bar on the stadium’s club level, and he’s partnered with the Cardinals on two wine labels – Cardinals Cellar and Cardinals Reserve. The cellar wines are sold at the stadium in cans, but Tarbell calls it “the anti-canned wine,” because the small-batch red and white blends are organic and come from small farms. At Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche, diners will find the food Tarbell likes for game day – “simple, easy to eat” options, he says. Those include crispy soppressata chips, truffled Parmesan popcorn and Thai chicken lettuce cups. For a luxe lunch, opt for the Maine lobster roll slider, made with lemon aioli and tarragon, paired with the Cardinals Reserve white, a chardonnay.Humble Bistro, the Italian-inspired north Phoenix restaurant, is another local addition to the stadium’s club level. The restaurant’s stadium menu includes game-day favorites like wings and fries. One of its most satisfying bites is a meatball hero, served on sourdough forno bread with fresh mozzarella and crisp pepperoni. Make it a meal with Humble’s zesty Caesar & Cajun Chicken Salad.During the first part of the NFL season, games start airing here at 10 a.m., so why not lean into brunch? The breakfast panini is one of several pressed sandwiches made by Craft Culinary Concepts on the club level. This sandwich is made with scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, maple peppered bacon, breakfast potatoes, melted cheddar, green onions and mayo. The sandwich comes with a side of kettle chips.Chef Peter Salazar, who runs a bistro in Surprise, is bringing Mediterranean fare to Cardinals fans. His stadium restaurant serves hummus, charcuterie boards, gyros and salads. Among the healthier options is the roasted veggie salad, packed with roasted corn, peppers, cucumbers, Brussels sprouts, feta cheese and grains. Salazar hopes diners save room for dessert and try the baklava and Dubai chocolate bars made by the Phoenix bakeshop Mr. Sweets.Craft Culinary Concepts has mashed up birria and poutine for one of its newest, most decadent dishes. Fries are piled high with braised beef short rib birria, then topped with a birria gravy, Oaxaca cheese, red onion, cilantro, cream and roasted jalapeno.Club-level fans will find one of the most over-the-top treats of the new season from Craft Culinary Concepts. Each filled doughnut is torched with turbinado sugar and topped with a piece of maple candied bacon, Cardinals red-and-black sprinkles, whipped cream and mini M&Ms.