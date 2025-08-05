Try these new foods at State Farm Stadium for the 2025 NFL season

The vendors who feed tens of thousands of hungry fans during the games are ready with a roster of new, lavish and sometimes ludicrous options for the season. Healthy food is on the menu, too.
Five local eateries have joined the roster of food choices across the Glendale stadium. Someburros, The Chicago Dawg House, Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar, Humble Bistro and Chef Peter’s Bistro are on deck. They join returning local favorites that include Lola’s Tacos, Pork on a Fork and Spinato’s Pizzeria.
The Cardinals' refreshed concessions are also about making ordering easier. This season, the stadium will launch express mobile ordering and pickup, so fans don’t have to miss a down while waiting on their food.
Here are some of the new dishes fans can try this fall.