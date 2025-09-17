Savor summer's 'sequel' with this Phoenix cafe's unique and delicious latte

While some spots around town are rushing to roll out fall flavors, WeBe Coffee Roasters strongly advocates for drinks that wring out the last drops of summer.
The north Phoenix coffee bar is one of our favorite spots to get caffeinated or to score a bag of expertly roasted beans. Located in a strip mall off Cave Creek and Greenway roads, inflatable tube men whip and wiggle from the rooftop.
WeBe's inviting, light-filled cafe is minimal, with two rows of blond wood chairs and tables punctuated by vases brimming with fresh flowers. The coffee bar serves a taut menu of coffees and teas, but their seasonal menu consistently showcases inventive sips.
WeBe released its “sequel” summer menu in mid-August, explaining that “Phoenix summer is so long, it calls for a second menu.” WeBe’s baristas came up with this seasonal menu, and each drink is named for the creator. We can't get enough of the Josie, a kumquat cardamom latte.
How would those two distinctive flavors play together? We had to know.
The drink starts with WeBe’s espresso. Kumquat syrup, turbinado sugar, cardamom and the milk of your choice round out the tasty sipper, which is available hot or iced. (But let’s be real: when each day is still pushing 100 degrees, you’re going to want this drink iced.)
The barista hands off the drink in a plastic cup adorned with a WeBe sticker. At first glance, it looks like an average latte, however, the flavors are anything but.
The Josie tastes like a late summer sunset. It’s bright and vibrant but casts a cozy warmth that reminds you the days are getting shorter and you’ll eventually have to dust off one of those flannels hanging in your closet.
At first sip, it’s juicy, with a fresh-squeezed citrus punch. A hint of sugar quells the kumquat’s tartness. Cardamom sharpens that sweet fruitiness while adding a warm spice that doesn’t overpower. The milk balances the drink with a creamy, luscious counterpoint.
After we first tried this limited-time sipper, we had to go back for round two. It was such a playful yet complex combination that we drove back the next weekend for another taste. The seasonal sip and the rest of this second summer menu will stick around until at least the end of the month, according to WeBe. When everyone else is in a rush for fall, WeBe reminds us summer can be worth savoring.