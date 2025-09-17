The 12 most anticipated restaurants opening in Phoenix this fall

New restaurants, many of which have been a long time coming, are finally getting ready to open their doors. Here are the most exciting new restaurants opening in Phoenix this fall.
New restaurants opening in September:
Catch
Opening Sept. 19
7014 E. Camelback Road, #612, Scottsdale Flashy steak and seafood spot Catch is getting ready to dive into the Valley with a new location at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The restaurant joins the mall's luxury dining lineup and promises a wide menu ranging from sushi rolls to pasta and Wagyu cooked tableside. Customers will be able to enjoy their meal, along with martinis and craft cocktails, in the large space, decked out with modern, desert-inspired decor. The new restaurant joins other Catch locations in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Aspen, Miami and Dallas.
CP Coffee & Patisserie
Opening Sept. 25
850 N. Fifth St. Patisserie pro Mark Chacon and coffee connoisseur Julia Peixoto Peters are pairing up to open a new bakery and coffee shop in downtown Phoenix. CP Coffee & Patisserie is slated to open on Sept. 25, and will include two concepts under one roof. Customers will be able to visit one counter to order specialty coffee and seasonal sips, then walk over to another counter to pick up some delicious pastries, breads and sandwiches. With this new collaboration, two of the Valley's top names in food and drinks are combining forces to create this powerhouse new spot.
Eateries opening in October:
Salt & StrawOpening Oct. 3
690 Novus Place #175, Tempe
Opening in November
100 E. Camelback Road, #104Portland-based Salt & Straw opened its first Arizona location in Gilbert's Agritopia neighborhood in July 2024. Now, the out-of-state ice cream company is expanding its Arizona footprint, with new spots slated to open at Novus Place in Tempe and Uptown Plaza in Phoenix. Tempe ice-cream fans will get the first scoops, with the East Valley shop opening on Oct. 3. The Uptown Plaza shop is expected to welcome its first customers in November.
Society Swan
Opening on Oct. 15
7014 E. Camelback Road, #559 Sam Fox's latest restaurant concept, Society Swan, is set to make its debut at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Oct. 15. The new eatery will replace Kona Grill and feature French influences in both the design and food. Expect a raw bar, steak frites and happy hour with $10 martinis.
Funky Frida's
Opening in October
4910 E. Indian School Road The Arcadia location of Little O's, a market and eatery accompanying O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, is getting a total makeover. The spot will reopen this fall as Funky Frida's, a Mexican cantina drenched in color. The menu will include dishes inspired by Mexico City, plus “traditional gringo Mexican food,” according to owner Jon Lane. In classic O.H.S.O. spirit, it will also include brunch and a dog-friendly patio.
Carmen
Opening in October
640 S. Mill Ave., Tempe Longtime Valley restaurateur Julian Wright is getting ready to open his latest concept in Tempe this October. Carmen will be a tropical Mexican-themed eatery on Mill Avenue with a large indoor space and two patios. The menu will include some Asian-fusion dishes and a large selection of agave spirits.
November and other fall openings:
Cleaverman Steakhouse, Uppercut and Filthy
Opening in November
455 N. Third St.Hospitality company Pretty Decent Concepts is known for its Valley restaurants and bars, Wren & Wolf, Carry On, Filthy Animal and more. This fall, the company is adding a host of new concepts to its repertoire. Cleaverman Steakhouse is set to bring swanky steakhouse vibes to downtown Phoenix's Arizona Center. Inside, Uppercut will offer an exclusive tasting menu option. And perfect for a pre- or post-dinner drink, Filthy will be a new martini bar. The company is targeting November to debut the new concepts.
Formation Brewing
Opening in November
925 N. Fifth St.A team of Denver-based brewers is hard at work crafting Formation Brewing, a new brewery hitting downtown Phoenix this fall. The new spot has been a long time coming — it was originally slated to open last fall — but soon, it's set to open with 24 taps and a full food menu. The freshly built-out spot is 10,000 square feet, split between brewing operations and sipping space. Many of the brews will be inspired by its new desert home.
Cheese 'N Stuff
Opening this fall
5042 N. Central Ave. Cheese 'N Stuff is by no means a new name in town. In fact, the deli had served customers for generations. But then, after 76 years, it closed in April. Longtime fans and customers didn't have to be sad for too long, however, as a new ownership group stepped in to revive the iconic Camelback Road and Central Avenue space. With a refurbished sign and the same classic menu, Cheese 'N Stuff is scheduled to resume sandwich-making this fall.
Golden Oak Barbecue & Taproom
Opening this fall
1326 N. Central Ave. A duo who specialize in craft beer and barbecue are putting their skills together to create Golden Oak Barbecue & Taproom, a new concept set to open in downtown Phoenix this fall. Dave Valencia, the founder of Oro Brewing Co. in Mesa, and Chris Figueroa, the creator of the pop-up concept Nicky's Barbecue, have teamed up to open the new restaurant and taproom. The full-service spot will be located in the former home of Throne Brewing Co., just north of downtown Phoenix on Central Avenue. The food menu will include regional recipes from around the country, plus a South American influence inspired by Figueroa's Peruvian heritage.
Proof Bread
Opening this fall
699 S. Mill Avenue, #117 The latest Valley location of the rapidly expanding local bakeshop Proof Bread is getting ready to make its Tempe debut this fall. The bakery, which sells bread at its storefronts around the Valley and at local farmers markets, is known for its expertly crafted loaves, sourdough pizza, pastries and more. The upcoming Tempe location joins another new Proof, which opened in downtown Phoenix in May.
Gertrude's Restaurant
Reopening this fall
1201 N. Galvin Pkwy. Fans of the Desert Botanical Garden were shocked in May when Gertrude's Restaurant closed after 13 years. But now, the garden has announced its future plans for the space. Celebrated chef and restaurateur Mark Tarbell is taking the reins, and a reimagined version of Gertrude's is scheduled to reopen this fall. Tarbell is also taking over the former Patio Cafe.