 12 most anticipated Phoenix restaurant openings of fall 2025 | Phoenix New Times
The 12 most anticipated restaurants opening in Phoenix this fall

A new brewery, ice cream shop and steakhouse are all on deck for fall. Here are the 12 spots we can't wait to try.
September 17, 2025
Image: A sushi roll.
Catch’s signature dishes include an eponymous roll with crab, salmon and miso honey. Catch Hospitality Group
After a long, hot summer, Phoenix temperatures are finally starting to feel like fall – just in time for the local food scene to heat up. As the temperatures cool off and students, snowbirds and visitors return to the Valley, local restaurants are staffing up for the high season.

New restaurants, many of which have been a long time coming, are finally getting ready to open their doors. Here are the most exciting new restaurants opening in Phoenix this fall.

New restaurants opening in September:

click to enlarge
Catch’s luxurious dining room, bar, sushi bar and private dining space spans 11,700 square feet.
Catch Hospitality Group

Catch

Opening Sept. 19
7014 E. Camelback Road, #612, Scottsdale
Flashy steak and seafood spot Catch is getting ready to dive into the Valley with a new location at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The restaurant joins the mall's luxury dining lineup and promises a wide menu ranging from sushi rolls to pasta and Wagyu cooked tableside. Customers will be able to enjoy their meal, along with martinis and craft cocktails, in the large space, decked out with modern, desert-inspired decor. The new restaurant joins other Catch locations in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Aspen, Miami and Dallas.

click to enlarge
Coffee and pastry powerhouses Julia Peixoto Peters and Mark Chacón are teaming up on a downtown cafe.
Sara Crocker

CP Coffee & Patisserie

Opening Sept. 25
850 N. Fifth St.
Patisserie pro Mark Chacon and coffee connoisseur Julia Peixoto Peters are pairing up to open a new bakery and coffee shop in downtown Phoenix. CP Coffee & Patisserie is slated to open on Sept. 25, and will include two concepts under one roof. Customers will be able to visit one counter to order specialty coffee and seasonal sips, then walk over to another counter to pick up some delicious pastries, breads and sandwiches. With this new collaboration, two of the Valley's top names in food and drinks are combining forces to create this powerhouse new spot.

Eateries opening in October:

click to enlarge
Salt & Straw will soon have three locations serving scoops in the Valley.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

Salt & Straw

Opening Oct. 3
690 Novus Place #175, Tempe
Opening in November
100 E. Camelback Road, #104
Portland-based Salt & Straw opened its first Arizona location in Gilbert's Agritopia neighborhood in July 2024. Now, the out-of-state ice cream company is expanding its Arizona footprint, with new spots slated to open at Novus Place in Tempe and Uptown Plaza in Phoenix. Tempe ice-cream fans will get the first scoops, with the East Valley shop opening on Oct. 3. The Uptown Plaza shop is expected to welcome its first customers in November.

click to enlarge
Society Swan will replace the two-story Kona Grill at Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Fox Restaurant Concepts

Society Swan

Opening on Oct. 15
7014 E. Camelback Road, #559
Sam Fox's latest restaurant concept, Society Swan, is set to make its debut at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Oct. 15. The new eatery will replace Kona Grill and feature French influences in both the design and food. Expect a raw bar, steak frites and happy hour with $10 martinis.

click to enlarge Animal paintings at Funky Frida's.
Animal art and murals are part of the decor at Funky Frida's.
O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery

Funky Frida's

Opening in October
4910 E. Indian School Road
The Arcadia location of Little O's, a market and eatery accompanying O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, is getting a total makeover. The spot will reopen this fall as Funky Frida's, a Mexican cantina drenched in color. The menu will include dishes inspired by Mexico City, plus “traditional gringo Mexican food,” according to owner Jon Lane. In classic O.H.S.O. spirit, it will also include brunch and a dog-friendly patio.

click to enlarge
Carmen Cantina, the latest concept by restaurateur Julian Wright, will debut in the fall on Mill Avenue.
Line Design

Carmen

Opening in October
640 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
Longtime Valley restaurateur Julian Wright is getting ready to open his latest concept in Tempe this October. Carmen will be a tropical Mexican-themed eatery on Mill Avenue with a large indoor space and two patios. The menu will include some Asian-fusion dishes and a large selection of agave spirits.

November and other fall openings:

click to enlarge
Cleaverman pays homage to classic steakhouses.
Pretty Decent Concepts

Cleaverman Steakhouse, Uppercut and Filthy

Opening in November
455 N. Third St.
Hospitality company Pretty Decent Concepts is known for its Valley restaurants and bars, Wren & Wolf, Carry On, Filthy Animal and more. This fall, the company is adding a host of new concepts to its repertoire. Cleaverman Steakhouse is set to bring swanky steakhouse vibes to downtown Phoenix's Arizona Center. Inside, Uppercut will offer an exclusive tasting menu option. And perfect for a pre- or post-dinner drink, Filthy will be a new martini bar. The company is targeting November to debut the new concepts.

click to enlarge Rendering of Fromation Brewing.
Formation Brewing, a new concept from Denver Beer Co., is coming to Roosevelt Row.
Formation Brewing

Formation Brewing

Opening in November
925 N. Fifth St.
A team of Denver-based brewers is hard at work crafting Formation Brewing, a new brewery hitting downtown Phoenix this fall. The new spot has been a long time coming — it was originally slated to open last fall — but soon, it's set to open with 24 taps and a full food menu. The freshly built-out spot is 10,000 square feet, split between brewing operations and sipping space. Many of the brews will be inspired by its new desert home.

click to enlarge
Cheese 'n Stuff on Central Avenue is set to reopen with a refresh, not a rebrand.
Mike Madriaga

Cheese 'N Stuff

Opening this fall
5042 N. Central Ave.
Cheese 'N Stuff is by no means a new name in town. In fact, the deli had served customers for generations. But then, after 76 years, it closed in April. Longtime fans and customers didn't have to be sad for too long, however, as a new ownership group stepped in to revive the iconic Camelback Road and Central Avenue space. With a refurbished sign and the same classic menu, Cheese 'N Stuff is scheduled to resume sandwich-making this fall.

click to enlarge
Dave Valencia of Oro Brewing Co. and Chris Figueroa of Nicky's Barbecue are joining forces to open Golden Oak Barbecue & Taproom this fall in downtown Phoenix.
Diego Quiroz

Golden Oak Barbecue & Taproom

Opening this fall
1326 N. Central Ave.
A duo who specialize in craft beer and barbecue are putting their skills together to create Golden Oak Barbecue & Taproom, a new concept set to open in downtown Phoenix this fall. Dave Valencia, the founder of Oro Brewing Co. in Mesa, and Chris Figueroa, the creator of the pop-up concept Nicky's Barbecue, have teamed up to open the new restaurant and taproom. The full-service spot will be located in the former home of Throne Brewing Co., just north of downtown Phoenix on Central Avenue. The food menu will include regional recipes from around the country, plus a South American influence inspired by Figueroa's Peruvian heritage.

click to enlarge
Proof Bread owners Amanda Abou-Eid and Jon Przybyl are expanding their sourdough empire.
Sara Crocker

Proof Bread

Opening this fall
699 S. Mill Avenue, #117
The latest Valley location of the rapidly expanding local bakeshop Proof Bread is getting ready to make its Tempe debut this fall. The bakery, which sells bread at its storefronts around the Valley and at local farmers markets, is known for its expertly crafted loaves, sourdough pizza, pastries and more. The upcoming Tempe location joins another new Proof, which opened in downtown Phoenix in May.

click to enlarge
After 13 years at the Desert Botanical Garden, Gertrude's Restaurant closed in May. This fall, it's set to reopen with a new chef, look and menu.
Desert Botanical Garden

Gertrude's Restaurant

Reopening this fall
1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.
Fans of the Desert Botanical Garden were shocked in May when Gertrude's Restaurant closed after 13 years. But now, the garden has announced its future plans for the space. Celebrated chef and restaurateur Mark Tarbell is taking the reins, and a reimagined version of Gertrude's is scheduled to reopen this fall. Tarbell is also taking over the former Patio Cafe.
Image: Tirion Boan
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Tirion Boan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
Support Us Today
